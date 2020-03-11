With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary

Police officers take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, to mark the nine-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a...more

Police officers take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, to mark the nine-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2020. Japan marked the somber nine-year anniversary as official commemorations and vigils were canceled because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

