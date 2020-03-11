With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary
Police officers take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, to mark the nine-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a...more
Flowers placed by police officers are seen after a moment of silence in Namie, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police officers take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. in Namie, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People, wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), attend a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman wearing a protective face mask prays during a memorial service preceding a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. at Hibiya Park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman carries her dog as she pays her respects to victims in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman prays during a memorial service preceding a moment of silence at Hibiya Park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Police officers take part in a search operation for the remains of people who went missing after the disaster in Namie, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police officers take part in a search operation for the remains of people who went missing after the disaster in Namie, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A police officer takes part in a search operation for the remains of people who went missing in Namie, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman reacts next to a board with messages mourning the victims at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, attend a memorial service preceding a moment of silence at Hibiya Park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Police officers take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. in Namie, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fukushima dreams: a baseball star, a father and their shattered town
Ryoma Ouchi was only 9 when his family fled their ancestral home during the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. Now a rising baseball star, Ouichi prepares for his university pitching career, but his father Kazuo, who had spent his career working for an agricultural co-op, left his family home behind and still hasn't been able to return to live there.
