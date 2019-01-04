Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 4, 2019 | 7:45am EST

With U.S. departure, Syria's Manbij braces for upheaval

A member of Manbij Military Council gestures at a car in Manbij city, Syria, December 29, 2018. Some 20 miles from the Turkish border, Manbij occupies a critical spot in the map of the Syrian conflict, near the junction of three separate blocks of territory that form spheres of Russian, Turkish and - for now - U.S. influence. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A member of Manbij Military Council gestures at a car in Manbij city, Syria, December 29, 2018. Some 20 miles from the Turkish border, Manbij occupies a critical spot in the map of the Syrian conflict, near the junction of three separate blocks of...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
A member of Manbij Military Council gestures at a car in Manbij city, Syria, December 29, 2018. Some 20 miles from the Turkish border, Manbij occupies a critical spot in the map of the Syrian conflict, near the junction of three separate blocks of territory that form spheres of Russian, Turkish and - for now - U.S. influence. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 20
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel plays with a dog at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. The city of Manbij has switched control more than most places in Syria's civil war. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel plays with a dog at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. The city of Manbij has switched control more than most places in Syria's civil war. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel plays with a dog at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. The city of Manbij has switched control more than most places in Syria's civil war. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 20
People walk near the Manbij Municipality building in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. U.S. forces have underpinned stability in Manbij since Islamic State's defeat here in 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

People walk near the Manbij Municipality building in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. U.S. forces have underpinned stability in Manbij since Islamic State's defeat here in 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
People walk near the Manbij Municipality building in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. U.S. forces have underpinned stability in Manbij since Islamic State's defeat here in 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 20
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels stand on the back of a truck at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. Turkey-backed rebels have been mobilizing for an attack on Manbij in nearby areas that have been under Turkey's control since it swept into northern Syria in 2016, part of its effort to roll back the YPG. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels stand on the back of a truck at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. Turkey-backed rebels have been mobilizing for an attack on Manbij in nearby areas that have been under Turkey's control since it swept into northern...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels stand on the back of a truck at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. Turkey-backed rebels have been mobilizing for an attack on Manbij in nearby areas that have been under Turkey's control since it swept into northern Syria in 2016, part of its effort to roll back the YPG. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 20
A woman holds a bag on her head at a souk in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. Manbij has changed hands three times since the Syrian conflict began in 2011. Free Syrian Army rebels seized it from President Bashar al-Assad's government early in the conflict. Then it fell to Islamic State which declared it part of its 'caliphate'. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman holds a bag on her head at a souk in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. Manbij has changed hands three times since the Syrian conflict began in 2011. Free Syrian Army rebels seized it from President Bashar al-Assad's government early in the...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
A woman holds a bag on her head at a souk in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. Manbij has changed hands three times since the Syrian conflict began in 2011. Free Syrian Army rebels seized it from President Bashar al-Assad's government early in the conflict. Then it fell to Islamic State which declared it part of its 'caliphate'. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 20
People stand near the civil administration building of Manbij city, December 29, 2018. Islamic State was dislodged from Manbij in 2016 by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a militia force spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG and backed by the U.S.-led coalition. Manbij has been held by SDF-allied forces since then, angering neighboring Turkey which views the influence wielded by the YPG in northern Syria as a national security threat. REUTERS/Rodi Said

People stand near the civil administration building of Manbij city, December 29, 2018. Islamic State was dislodged from Manbij in 2016 by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a militia force spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG and backed by the U.S.-led...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
People stand near the civil administration building of Manbij city, December 29, 2018. Islamic State was dislodged from Manbij in 2016 by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a militia force spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG and backed by the U.S.-led coalition. Manbij has been held by SDF-allied forces since then, angering neighboring Turkey which views the influence wielded by the YPG in northern Syria as a national security threat. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 20
A street vendor sells fruits and vegetables in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A street vendor sells fruits and vegetables in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
A street vendor sells fruits and vegetables in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 20
Turkish military vehicles drive at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. Turkish and U.S. forces have been conducting joint patrols near Manbij since November, agreed as part of U.S. efforts to satisfy Turkish concerns. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish military vehicles drive at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. Turkish and U.S. forces have been conducting joint patrols near Manbij since November, agreed as part of U.S. efforts to satisfy Turkish concerns. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Turkish military vehicles drive at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. Turkish and U.S. forces have been conducting joint patrols near Manbij since November, agreed as part of U.S. efforts to satisfy Turkish concerns. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 20
People gather in front of Manbij Municipality building in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

People gather in front of Manbij Municipality building in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
People gather in front of Manbij Municipality building in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 20
Women sit near a jewelry shop in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women sit near a jewelry shop in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Women sit near a jewelry shop in Manbij city, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 20
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels stand with their weapons at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels stand with their weapons at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels stand with their weapons at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 20
A Turkish military vehicle drives at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish military vehicle drives at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
A Turkish military vehicle drives at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
12 / 20
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels stand with their weapons at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels stand with their weapons at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 29, 2018
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels stand with their weapons at Manbij countryside, December 29, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 20
Turkish soldiers are seen at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish soldiers are seen at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
Turkish soldiers are seen at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
14 / 20
Turkish soldiers ride a military vehicle at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish soldiers ride a military vehicle at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
Turkish soldiers ride a military vehicle at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
15 / 20
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels walk as they hold their weapons in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels walk as they hold their weapons in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels walk as they hold their weapons in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 20
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel rides on a truck with a mounted weapon at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel rides on a truck with a mounted weapon at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, December 28, 2018
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel rides on a truck with a mounted weapon at Manbij countryside, December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
17 / 20
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel helps his fellow rebel in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel helps his fellow rebel in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel helps his fellow rebel in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
18 / 20
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel prays in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel prays in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel prays in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 20
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel warms himself around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel warms himself around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
A Turkish-backed Syrian rebel warms himself around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 03 2019
Container spill off Dutch coast

Container spill off Dutch coast

One of the world's largest container ships spills 270 containers overboard, with some washing ashore on Dutch beaches.

Jan 03 2019
China's space exploration

China's space exploration

A look at the Chinese space program after the country successfully landed a space probe on the far side of the moon, paving the way for a manned mission to the...

Jan 03 2019
Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Conservative Hindu groups force India's southern state of Kerala to a standstill as they protest against the state government for allowing two women to defy an...

Jan 03 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Congress begins new session

Congress begins new session

The U.S. House and Senate convene for the 116th Congress.

China's city of ice

China's city of ice

Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Container spill off Dutch coast

Container spill off Dutch coast

One of the world's largest container ships spills 270 containers overboard, with some washing ashore on Dutch beaches.

China's space exploration

China's space exploration

A look at the Chinese space program after the country successfully landed a space probe on the far side of the moon, paving the way for a manned mission to the moon.

Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Indian women defy ancient temple ban

Conservative Hindu groups force India's southern state of Kerala to a standstill as they protest against the state government for allowing two women to defy an ancient ban and enter a Hindu temple.

Death toll rises in Russian apartment blast

Death toll rises in Russian apartment blast

The death toll from a Russian apartment building that partially collapsed after an apparent gas explosion has risen in the past few days as rescuers battle blisteringly cold temperatures to recover people trapped under the rubble.

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

A selection of images taken by former Reuters photographer Desmond Boylan, who passed away this week.

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes office

Jair Bolsonaro rode through a crowd of supporters to take power as president of Brazil, becoming the country's first far-right leader since its return to democracy three decades ago.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast