With U.S. departure, Syria's Manbij braces for upheaval

People stand near the civil administration building of Manbij city, December 29, 2018. Islamic State was dislodged from Manbij in 2016 by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a militia force spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG and backed by the U.S.-led coalition. Manbij has been held by SDF-allied forces since then, angering neighboring Turkey which views the influence wielded by the YPG in northern Syria as a national security threat. REUTERS/Rodi Said

