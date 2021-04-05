Witnesses share emotional testimony at Derek Chauvin trial
George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross, 45, was the first person who personally knew George Floyd to testify in Derek Chauvin's trial on April 1. She tearfully spoke of their romance and their shared struggles with opioid addiction. "It's one of my...more
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was seen in a bystander's video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes. The video sparked global protests against police brutality....more
Christopher Martin, a 19-year-old cashier at Cup Foods who testified on March 31, said Floyd used an apparently counterfeit $20 bill to pay for cigarettes. During his testimony, Martin said he felt moments of guilt since then, wondering if he could...more
Donald Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors on March 30 he believed that Chauvin was using his knee in a "blood choke" on...more
Witness Donald Williams points out Chauvin during the trial, March 30. In a sometimes tense cross-examination, Nelson read aloud the insults, some of them obscene, that Williams hurls at Chauvin in the video. "You call him a 'tough guy'?" Nelson...more
Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during trial, March 30. Darnella Frazier (not pictured), an 18-year-old student who told the court she suffers from social anxiety, broke down in tears as she described her...more
Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty firefighter and paramedic who was near the scene of the arrest, can be heard on the video screaming at the police to check Floyd's pulse. "I pled and was desperate," she testified on March 30, dressed in her Minneapolis...more
A video taken during the May 25, 2020 arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen during the trial, March 31. The jury watched videos of Floyd's arrest and death repeatedly for more than an hour, each captured from a slightly different angle by the...more
Charles McMillian, 61, was one of first to notice Floyd's arrest, and one of the last people to ever speak with him. Shown video of himself standing near Floyd, who was pinned by Chauvin's knee and calling out for his recently deceased mother,...more
Charles McMillian speaks as a witness, March 31. After Floyd's limp body was loaded into an ambulance, Chauvin got into a police car, and McMillian walked over to confront the officer. "I don't respect what you did," McMillian can be heard on the...more
Jena Scurry, a Minneapolis 911 emergency dispatcher, sent police to the Cup Foods store and watched live surveillance video footage showing a police car rock back and forth outside the store as four officers struggled to get Floyd to stay in the back...more
Paramedic Seth Bravinder said Floyd had no pulse when he and Derek Smith of Hennepin Emergency Medical Services arrived in an ambulance outside Cup Foods. They had to ask Chauvin and other officers to move. "They were still on top of him," Bravinder...more
"I always see the police there," Alisha Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with people and it's wrong. It's not right." REUTERS/Jane...more
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says Chauvin broke police department rules and its ethics code governing the "sanctity of life" in his deadly arrest of Floyd. "It's not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and...more
Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, an emergency physician, testified on April 5 he took over Floyd's care after paramedics brought Floyd to the Hennepin County Medical Center. They told Langenfeld they had been trying to restart Floyd's heart for about 30...more
Chauvin told retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger in a brief phone conversation that Floyd was combative during the deadly incident, according to a recording of the phone call played during the trial. "We just had to hold a guy down who...more
Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman, a homicide investigator, testified on April 2 that Chauvin used "totally unnecessary" deadly force. "If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill them." He offered harsh testimony against the way...more
Lawyer Jerry W. Blackwell makes opening statements as defense attorney Eric Nelson sits beside Derek Chauvin, March 29. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd during his arrest plays on a screen, April 1. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Christopher Belfrey speaks as a witness, March 31. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video plays on a screen, April 2. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Minneapolis police department Lieutenant James Jeffrey Rugel speaks as a witness about body camera video, March 31. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Minneapolis Fire Department Captain Jeremy Norton answers questions, April 1. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
