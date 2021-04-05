Edition:
Pictures | Mon Apr 5, 2021 | 6:54pm EDT

Witnesses share emotional testimony at Derek Chauvin trial

George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross, 45, was the first person who personally knew George Floyd to testify in Derek Chauvin's trial on April 1. She tearfully spoke of their romance and their shared struggles with opioid addiction. "It's one of my favorite stories to tell," she said, smiling toward the jury, when asked by a prosecutor how she first met Floyd in August 2017 at a Salvation Army homeless shelter, where he worked as a security guard. She was waiting in the lobby to see the father of her son, tired after closing up the coffee shop where she worked. Floyd approached her. "Floyd has this great, deep, southern voice, raspy," she said, "and he was, like, 'Sis', you ok, sis'?'" He sensed she felt alone, and offered to pray with her. "It was so sweet," she said, dabbing a tissue to her eyes. "At the time I had lost a lot of faith in God." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was seen in a bystander's video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes. The video sparked global protests against police brutality. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Christopher Martin, a 19-year-old cashier at Cup Foods who testified on March 31, said Floyd used an apparently counterfeit $20 bill to pay for cigarettes. During his testimony, Martin said he felt moments of guilt since then, wondering if he could have changed how that day unfolded. "I thought if I would not have taken the bill, this would have been avoided," he said. Martin said Floyd's $20 note struck him as an obvious forgery, but he thought that Floyd "didn't really know it was a fake bill." He considered just letting the store deduct it from his wages, but then decided to tell his manager, who eventually told another worker to call the police. Officers soon confronted Floyd at gunpoint in a car outside. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Donald Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter, can be heard in bystander videos screaming insults at Chauvin and demanding police check for Floyd's pulse. He told jurors on March 30 he believed that Chauvin was using his knee in a "blood choke" on Floyd, a wrestling move to knock an opponent unconscious, and a "shimmy" move to tighten pressure on Floyd's neck. A 911 call Williams made after the arrest was played. Williams dabbed his eyes with a tissue as his distressed voice filled the courtroom. "I believe I witnessed a murder," Williams, 33, told the jury. "So I felt I needed to call the police on the police." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Witness Donald Williams points out Chauvin during the trial, March 30. In a sometimes tense cross-examination, Nelson read aloud the insults, some of them obscene, that Williams hurls at Chauvin in the video. "You call him a 'tough guy'?" Nelson asked, demanding only a 'yes' or 'no' answer. Williams looked away with a slight smile as each insult was read out. "You call him a 'bum' at least 13 times?" Nelson continued. "If that's what you count in the video," Williams replied, smiling again, "then that's what you got: 13." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during trial, March 30. Darnella Frazier (not pictured), an 18-year-old student who told the court she suffers from social anxiety, broke down in tears as she described her feelings of guilt and anger after witnessing the arrest. "He had this cold look, heartless," Frazier said. She was walking her 9-year-old cousin to buy some snacks at Cup Foods, when she saw police arresting Floyd on the road outside. She began to cry when prosecutors brought up a still from her video, showing the moment when Chauvin, his knee on Floyd's neck, appears to look directly into Frazier's camera lens. She was asked by both sides how producing the most famous record of Floyd's death had changed her life. "When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles, because they are all Black," she said. "It could have been one of them." She said she would sometimes stay up late at night thinking of Floyd, apologizing to him for "not saving his life." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty firefighter and paramedic who was near the scene of the arrest, can be heard on the video screaming at the police to check Floyd's pulse. "I pled and was desperate," she testified on March 30, dressed in her Minneapolis Fire Department uniform of a white shirt with a badge and black tie. A water bottle shook in her hand as she sipped it to calm her tears. "It's what I would have done for anybody," she said. She said another officer at the scene told her: "If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter, you would know better than to get involved." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A video taken during the May 25, 2020 arrest of George Floyd plays on a screen during the trial, March 31. The jury watched videos of Floyd's arrest and death repeatedly for more than an hour, each captured from a slightly different angle by the body-cameras worn by the responding officers. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Charles McMillian, 61, was one of first to notice Floyd's arrest, and one of the last people to ever speak with him. Shown video of himself standing near Floyd, who was pinned by Chauvin's knee and calling out for his recently deceased mother, McMillian dropped his head into his hands in tears, March 31. The video shows McMillian imploring Floyd to cooperate with the officers and get in the police car. "I can't," Floyd replies in an agonized voice. "You can't win!" McMillian keeps telling Floyd. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Charles McMillian speaks as a witness, March 31. After Floyd's limp body was loaded into an ambulance, Chauvin got into a police car, and McMillian walked over to confront the officer. "I don't respect what you did," McMillian can be heard on the video telling Chauvin through the window. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Jena Scurry, a Minneapolis 911 emergency dispatcher, sent police to the Cup Foods store and watched live surveillance video footage showing a police car rock back and forth outside the store as four officers struggled to get Floyd to stay in the back seat. She said she watched the video, which was played to jurors, with growing alarm. "I first asked if the screen had frozen," she said on March 29. Each time she looked up, she testified, the officers were still on top of Floyd. "My instinct is telling me something is wrong," said Scurry, who called a supervising police sergeant. Jurors heard her say she did not mean to be a "snitch" but she wondered if the officers needed more help. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Paramedic Seth Bravinder said Floyd had no pulse when he and Derek Smith of Hennepin Emergency Medical Services arrived in an ambulance outside Cup Foods. They had to ask Chauvin and other officers to move. "They were still on top of him," Bravinder told the jury on April 1. His first thought was that some kind of struggle was going on, but it quickly became clear that Floyd was limp. Smith could not find a pulse, and his pupils were dilated. Bravinder cradled Floyd's head as they transferred him to a gurney. They stopped two blocks away to continue resuscitation efforts on Floyd. Bravinder saw a flat line on the heart monitor. "It's not a good sign," Bravinder said. Jurors were shown images of paramedics checking Floyd inside the ambulance, congealed blood below his nose and red scrape marks on his left shoulder. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
"I always see the police there," Alisha Oyler, who worked in the gas station across from the arrest, said when asked why she kept taking video on her cellphone. "They're always messing with people and it's wrong. It's not right." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says Chauvin broke police department rules and its ethics code governing the "sanctity of life" in his deadly arrest of Floyd. "It's not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values," Arradondo told the jury as prosecutors sought to undermine a central plank of Chauvin's defense. Arradondo, who in 2017 became the first Black person to lead the city's police force, fired Chauvin and three other officers who were involved the day after Floyd's death. He also castigated Chauvin in a statement last year, saying: "This was murder -- it wasn't a lack of training." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, an emergency physician, testified on April 5 he took over Floyd's care after paramedics brought Floyd to the Hennepin County Medical Center. They told Langenfeld they had been trying to restart Floyd's heart for about 30 minutes without success. Asked by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell if the paramedics indicated that they suspected a drug overdose or heart attack, Langenfeld said they did not, indicating only that Floyd's heart had stopped beating and that there may have been a delay in starting resuscitation efforts. "It's well known that any amount of time that a patient spends in cardiac arrest without immediate CPR markedly decreases the chance of a good outcome," he told the jury. Medical tests led Langenfeld to think it was unlikely that Floyd suffered a heart attack, he told the jury. The most likely explanation, the doctor said, was asphyxia. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Chauvin told retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant David Pleoger in a brief phone conversation that Floyd was combative during the deadly incident, according to a recording of the phone call played during the trial. "We just had to hold a guy down who was going crazy on the back of the passenger floor," Chauvin was heard saying to Pleoger, who testified on April 1. Later that night at the hospital where Floyd was taken, Pleoger spoke with Chauvin again. It was then that Chauvin told him how he restrained Floyd. "He said he knelt on Floyd or knelt on his neck," Pleoger testified. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Minneapolis police Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman, a homicide investigator, testified on April 2 that Chauvin used "totally unnecessary" deadly force. "If your knee is on a person's neck, that can kill them." He offered harsh testimony against the way his former colleague and other officers at the scene restrained Floyd. "Pulling him down to the ground face down, and putting your knee on the neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for," he said. "I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that's what they felt, and that's what they would have to feel in order to use that kind of force." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Lawyer Jerry W. Blackwell makes opening statements as defense attorney Eric Nelson sits beside Derek Chauvin, March 29. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A video taken of an ambulance crew treating George Floyd during his arrest plays on a screen, April 1. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Christopher Belfrey speaks as a witness, March 31. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Minneapolis police Sergeant Jon Curtis Edwards answers questions as a video plays on a screen, April 2. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Minneapolis police department Lieutenant James Jeffrey Rugel speaks as a witness about body camera video, March 31. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Minneapolis Fire Department Captain Jeremy Norton answers questions, April 1. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
