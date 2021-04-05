Witnesses share emotional testimony at Derek Chauvin trial

Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during trial, March 30. Darnella Frazier (not pictured), an 18-year-old student who told the court she suffers from social anxiety, broke down in tears as she described her feelings of guilt and anger after witnessing the arrest. "He had this cold look, heartless," Frazier said. She was walking her 9-year-old cousin to buy some snacks at Cup Foods, when she saw police arresting Floyd on the road outside. She began to cry when prosecutors brought up a still from her video, showing the moment when Chauvin, his knee on Floyd's neck, appears to look directly into Frazier's camera lens. She was asked by both sides how producing the most famous record of Floyd's death had changed her life. "When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles, because they are all Black," she said. "It could have been one of them." She said she would sometimes stay up late at night thinking of Floyd, apologizing to him for "not saving his life." REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

