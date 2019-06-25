Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 25, 2019 | 1:00pm EDT

Woman on a mission to rescue street dogs in Jordan

Rodica Athamneh plays with dogs in the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection in Aqaba, Jordan June 16, 2019. When Athamneh walks into the animal shelter she founded, dozens of dogs jump joyfully around her, almost knocking her over. The shelter, Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal protection, houses close to 400 dogs rescued from the streets of the Jordanian city of Aqaba. Some are taken in because they were abused or sick, others as a result of complaints from frightened residents. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Rodica Athamneh plays with dogs in the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection in Aqaba, Jordan June 16, 2019. When Athamneh walks into the animal shelter she founded, dozens of dogs jump joyfully around her, almost knocking her over. The...more

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Rodica Athamneh plays with dogs in the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection in Aqaba, Jordan June 16, 2019. When Athamneh walks into the animal shelter she founded, dozens of dogs jump joyfully around her, almost knocking her over. The shelter, Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal protection, houses close to 400 dogs rescued from the streets of the Jordanian city of Aqaba. Some are taken in because they were abused or sick, others as a result of complaints from frightened residents. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
1 / 9
Rodica Athamneh checks the dogs at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. "There is a fear of animals in Jordan, it's almost a phobia, people don't like being close to - not only dogs but also cats - they are frightened of them," said Athamneh. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Rodica Athamneh checks the dogs at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. "There is a fear of animals in Jordan, it's almost a phobia, people don't like being close to - not only dogs but also cats - they are frightened of them," said...more

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Rodica Athamneh checks the dogs at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. "There is a fear of animals in Jordan, it's almost a phobia, people don't like being close to - not only dogs but also cats - they are frightened of them," said Athamneh. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 9
Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer carry dogs after they underwent surgery. Athamneh, who was born in Romania but has lived in Jordan for more than 35 years, said she founded the shelter in 2013 to provide a safe space for the animals. "Through the creation of this shelter we want to decrease the number of stray dogs, neuter them so that they won't reproduce, and at the same time provide an appropriate place for them to live comfortably, where they can have food and protection," she said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer carry dogs after they underwent surgery. Athamneh, who was born in Romania but has lived in Jordan for more than 35 years, said she founded the shelter in 2013 to provide a safe space for the animals. "Through...more

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer carry dogs after they underwent surgery. Athamneh, who was born in Romania but has lived in Jordan for more than 35 years, said she founded the shelter in 2013 to provide a safe space for the animals. "Through the creation of this shelter we want to decrease the number of stray dogs, neuter them so that they won't reproduce, and at the same time provide an appropriate place for them to live comfortably, where they can have food and protection," she said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 9
Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer prepares food for the dogs. The shelter also gives talks around the city about the importance of animal welfare, hoping that with more awareness, they will be able to limit the incidents of animal abuse. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer prepares food for the dogs. The shelter also gives talks around the city about the importance of animal welfare, hoping that with more awareness, they will be able to limit the incidents of animal...more

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer prepares food for the dogs. The shelter also gives talks around the city about the importance of animal welfare, hoping that with more awareness, they will be able to limit the incidents of animal abuse. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 9
Rodica Athamneh carries a puppy while giving him a vaccination. Athamneh had to overcome several obstacles to make this initiative happen. Although she was given a plot of land by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, she had to raise funds for running the space on her own. Most of the support the shelter receives is from individual donors, who can either choose to adopt an animal, or donate directly to their programs. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Rodica Athamneh carries a puppy while giving him a vaccination. Athamneh had to overcome several obstacles to make this initiative happen. Although she was given a plot of land by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, she had to raise funds for...more

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Rodica Athamneh carries a puppy while giving him a vaccination. Athamneh had to overcome several obstacles to make this initiative happen. Although she was given a plot of land by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, she had to raise funds for running the space on her own. Most of the support the shelter receives is from individual donors, who can either choose to adopt an animal, or donate directly to their programs. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 9
Dr. Cornel Stoenescu performs surgery for a dog. The shelter receives occasional support from international initiatives. In June, two veterinarians from the Nomad Vet group paid a visit to the shelter to give a hand in treating and neutering the animals. "The purpose is to help in the shelter, this shelter here, to operate 100 dogs, to support the shelter, because it was very difficult for Mrs. Rodica to do all the things here," said Stoenescu. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Dr. Cornel Stoenescu performs surgery for a dog. The shelter receives occasional support from international initiatives. In June, two veterinarians from the Nomad Vet group paid a visit to the shelter to give a hand in treating and neutering the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Dr. Cornel Stoenescu performs surgery for a dog. The shelter receives occasional support from international initiatives. In June, two veterinarians from the Nomad Vet group paid a visit to the shelter to give a hand in treating and neutering the animals. "The purpose is to help in the shelter, this shelter here, to operate 100 dogs, to support the shelter, because it was very difficult for Mrs. Rodica to do all the things here," said Stoenescu. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 9
Dogs fight at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. Despite the support, Athamneh says she very often has to turn dogs away or let some loose, because the shelter is simply too overcrowded. Her goal is to one day be able to run the shelter without turning away any stray animals, providing them all with the housing and the protection they need. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Dogs fight at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. Despite the support, Athamneh says she very often has to turn dogs away or let some loose, because the shelter is simply too overcrowded. Her goal is to one day be able to run the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Dogs fight at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. Despite the support, Athamneh says she very often has to turn dogs away or let some loose, because the shelter is simply too overcrowded. Her goal is to one day be able to run the shelter without turning away any stray animals, providing them all with the housing and the protection they need. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 9
Rodica Athamneh carries a dog after it underwent surgery. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Rodica Athamneh carries a dog after it underwent surgery. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Rodica Athamneh carries a dog after it underwent surgery. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 9
Rodica Athamneh plays with a dog at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Rodica Athamneh plays with a dog at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Rodica Athamneh plays with a dog at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Next Slideshows

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

8:35am EDT
Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos

Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos

Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone viral on social media, the country's latest selfie craze.

Jun 21 2019
Japan's office chair grand prix

Japan's office chair grand prix

Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across...

Jun 10 2019
Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Jun 07 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Women's World Cup: Italy 2 - China 0

Women's World Cup: Italy 2 - China 0

Italy beats China to qualify for the quarter-finals as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration

Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration

Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard as the country tries to curb a surge of migrants from crossing its territory in order to reach the United States, under the threat of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

Seaweed washes up on Mexico's Cancun beaches

Seaweed washes up on Mexico's Cancun beaches

Attributed to climate change by many researchers, growing volumes of the brown seaweed have blanketed many beaches in recent years, alarming tourists as well as investors over the potential consequences for one of Mexico's major growth drivers.

Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0

Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a late penalty, to set up a quarter-final against Germany.

Climate activists occupy German coal mine

Climate activists occupy German coal mine

Hundreds of climate activists enter the Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine near Duesseldorf to protest against government inaction over climate change and the planned destruction of a village to make room for surface mining.

The ways Japan eats whale

The ways Japan eats whale

Whale cutlets, sliced raw whale, deep-fried whale nuggets, whale bacon and whale jerky are just a small sample of the ways Japan eats whale, as the country prepares to resume commercial whaling on July 1.

Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan

Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan

Turkey's opposition has dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election, breaking his aura of invincibility and delivering a message from voters unhappy over his policies.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast