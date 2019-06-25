Woman on a mission to rescue street dogs in Jordan
Rodica Athamneh plays with dogs in the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection in Aqaba, Jordan June 16, 2019. When Athamneh walks into the animal shelter she founded, dozens of dogs jump joyfully around her, almost knocking her over. The...more
Rodica Athamneh checks the dogs at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. "There is a fear of animals in Jordan, it's almost a phobia, people don't like being close to - not only dogs but also cats - they are frightened of them," said...more
Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer carry dogs after they underwent surgery. Athamneh, who was born in Romania but has lived in Jordan for more than 35 years, said she founded the shelter in 2013 to provide a safe space for the animals. "Through...more
Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer prepares food for the dogs. The shelter also gives talks around the city about the importance of animal welfare, hoping that with more awareness, they will be able to limit the incidents of animal...more
Rodica Athamneh carries a puppy while giving him a vaccination. Athamneh had to overcome several obstacles to make this initiative happen. Although she was given a plot of land by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, she had to raise funds for...more
Dr. Cornel Stoenescu performs surgery for a dog. The shelter receives occasional support from international initiatives. In June, two veterinarians from the Nomad Vet group paid a visit to the shelter to give a hand in treating and neutering the...more
Dogs fight at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. Despite the support, Athamneh says she very often has to turn dogs away or let some loose, because the shelter is simply too overcrowded. Her goal is to one day be able to run the...more
Rodica Athamneh carries a dog after it underwent surgery. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Rodica Athamneh plays with a dog at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
