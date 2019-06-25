Woman on a mission to rescue street dogs in Jordan

Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer carry dogs after they underwent surgery. Athamneh, who was born in Romania but has lived in Jordan for more than 35 years, said she founded the shelter in 2013 to provide a safe space for the animals. "Through...more

Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer carry dogs after they underwent surgery. Athamneh, who was born in Romania but has lived in Jordan for more than 35 years, said she founded the shelter in 2013 to provide a safe space for the animals. "Through the creation of this shelter we want to decrease the number of stray dogs, neuter them so that they won't reproduce, and at the same time provide an appropriate place for them to live comfortably, where they can have food and protection," she said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

