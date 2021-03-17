Women create community of dance in Iran
Boshra, a women's dance coach, and members of her performance group practice in Tehran, Iran March 13, 2021. Boshra, who has been dancing professionally for 13 years, practices ballet, Iranian miniature dance and Sama, a traditional ceremonial...more
Boshra and members of her performance group practice in Tehran. She has been teaching women dance for the past 10 years. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
After the pandemic began, some of Boshra's classes moved online, including this session with one of her students from home in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra teaches online session for one of her students at her house in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Classes that could not be held virtually were still held in-person while abiding by health and safety protocols. All performances were also canceled due to the pandemic. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra and her students formed a performance group with the permission of the Ministry of Culture and Guidance in Iran. They practice Sama, a traditional performative ceremony. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
There is no formal dance training in Iran and there are no special dance schools. Dance in Iran is only permitted in the context of broader performances. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra can only teach her art to women who are interested in this art form, and her group can only perform for other women. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra's ballet shoes are seen at her home in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra looks out from the window at her house in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra and members of her performance group pose for a selfie. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra is reflected by the mirror during practice. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra practices with members of her performance group. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Members of Boshra's performance group practice. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Members of Boshra's performance group practice. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra plays with her setar instrument at home in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra practices with members of her performance group. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Boshra practices in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
