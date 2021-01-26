Women leaders of the world
Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, in office since January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Moldova's President Maia Sandu, in office since December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool
Lithuania's President Ingrida Simonyte, in office since November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Kosovo's Acting President Vjosa Osmani, in office since November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
Gabon's Prime Minister Rose Christiane Raponda (not pictured), in office since July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in office since March 13, 2020. Thanassis Stavrakis/Pool via REUTERS
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, in office since December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in office since June 27, 2019. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova, in office since June 15, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, in office since December 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, in office since October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, in office since May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Trinidad and Tobago's President Paula-Mae Weekes (not pictured), in office since March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, in office since November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in office since October 26, 2017. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS
Singapore's President Halimah Yacob, in office since September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, in office since June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid, in office since October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, in office since May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in office since April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nepal's President Bidhya Bhandari, in office since October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, in office since October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in office since January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, in office since November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
