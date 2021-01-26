Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2021 | 4:15pm EST

Women leaders of the world

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, in office since January 26, 2021.

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, in office since January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, in office since January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Moldova's President Maia Sandu, in office since December 24, 2020.

Moldova's President Maia Sandu, in office since December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
Moldova's President Maia Sandu, in office since December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool
Lithuania's President Ingrida Simonyte, in office since November 25, 2020.

Lithuania's President Ingrida Simonyte, in office since November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Lithuania's President Ingrida Simonyte, in office since November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Kosovo's Acting President Vjosa Osmani, in office since November 5, 2020.

Kosovo's Acting President Vjosa Osmani, in office since November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Laura Hasani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
Kosovo's Acting President Vjosa Osmani, in office since November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
Gabon's Prime Minister Rose Christiane Raponda (not pictured), in office since July 16, 2020.

Gabon's Prime Minister Rose Christiane Raponda (not pictured), in office since July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Gabon's Prime Minister Rose Christiane Raponda (not pictured), in office since July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in office since March 13, 2020.

Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in office since March 13, 2020. Thanassis Stavrakis/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in office since March 13, 2020. Thanassis Stavrakis/Pool via REUTERS
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, in office since December 10, 2019.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, in office since December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, in office since December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in office since June 27, 2019.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in office since June 27, 2019. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in office since June 27, 2019. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova, in office since June 15, 2019.

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova, in office since June 15, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova, in office since June 15, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, in office since December 16, 2018.

Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, in office since December 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, in office since December 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, in office since October 25, 2018.

Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, in office since October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, in office since October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, in office since May 25, 2018.

Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, in office since May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, in office since May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Trinidad and Tobago's President Paula-Mae Weekes (not pictured), in office since March 19, 2018.

Trinidad and Tobago's President Paula-Mae Weekes (not pictured), in office since March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2009
Trinidad and Tobago's President Paula-Mae Weekes (not pictured), in office since March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, in office since November 30, 2017.

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, in office since November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, in office since November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in office since October 26, 2017.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in office since October 26, 2017. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in office since October 26, 2017. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS
Singapore's President Halimah Yacob, in office since September 14, 2017.

Singapore's President Halimah Yacob, in office since September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Singapore's President Halimah Yacob, in office since September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, in office since June 29, 2017.

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, in office since June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, in office since June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid, in office since October 10, 2016.

Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid, in office since October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid, in office since October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, in office since May 20, 2016.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, in office since May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, in office since May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in office since April 6, 2016.

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in office since April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in office since April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nepal's President Bidhya Bhandari, in office since October 29, 2015.

Nepal's President Bidhya Bhandari, in office since October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Nepal's President Bidhya Bhandari, in office since October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, in office since October 16, 2013.

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, in office since October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, in office since October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in office since January 6, 2009.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in office since January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in office since January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, in office since November 22, 2005.

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, in office since November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, in office since November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
