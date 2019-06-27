Edition:
Women leaders of the world

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, in office since November 22, 2005. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in office since January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, in office since July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, in office since October 16, 2003. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, in office since February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Namibia's Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa Amadhila, in office since March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Nepal's President Bidhya Bhandari, in office since October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Marshall Islands' President Hilda Heine, in office since January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, in office since April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, in office since May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, in office since July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid, in office since October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2019
Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, in office since June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Singapore's President Halimah Yacob, in office since September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in office since October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Feline Lim

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, in office since November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in office since January 29, 2018. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
Trinidad and Tobago's President Paula-Mae Weekes (not pictured), in office since March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2009
Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, in office since May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, in office since October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, in office since December 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Austria's Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein, in office since June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
Moldova's Prime Minister Maia Sandu, in office since June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova, in office since June 15, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, in office since June 27, 2019. Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
