Women march against Trump and Supreme Court pick Barrett
Andrea Towson takes part in a Women's March as part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, in Philadelphia,...more
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People take part in the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People take part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rosem Morton
A person performs as U.S. President Donald Trump during the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the 2020 Women's March in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Children dressed up as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Lewis sit, as Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Protester dressed as a character from Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale", takes part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rosem Morton
People take part in a Women's March as part of a nationwide protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rosem Morton
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman wearing a face mask holds a sign during a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Children wear hoodies with "feMINIst" word on them, as Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People take part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Counter-protesters engage Women's March activists in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
A woman wears a face mask with images of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Children play with 'Resist Donald Trump' balloon during a Women's March in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People take part in the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
A woman holds a sign during a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Women's March activists, wearing "The Handmaid's Tale" costumes, participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
