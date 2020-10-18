Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Oct 18, 2020 | 2:26pm EDT

Women march against Trump and Supreme Court pick Barrett

Andrea Towson takes part in a Women's March as part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Andrea Towson takes part in a Women's March as part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, in Philadelphia,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Andrea Towson takes part in a Women's March as part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Close
1 / 29
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
2 / 29
People take part in the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
People take part in the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 29
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
4 / 29
People take part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rosem Morton

People take part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
People take part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Close
5 / 29
A person performs as U.S. President Donald Trump during the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A person performs as U.S. President Donald Trump during the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A person performs as U.S. President Donald Trump during the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 29
People take part in the 2020 Women's March in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 2020 Women's March in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
People take part in the 2020 Women's March in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 29
Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
8 / 29
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 29
Children dressed up as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Lewis sit, as Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Children dressed up as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Lewis sit, as Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Children dressed up as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John Lewis sit, as Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
10 / 29
Protester dressed as a character from Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale", takes part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Protester dressed as a character from Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale", takes part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Protester dressed as a character from Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale", takes part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Close
11 / 29
People take part in a Women's March as part of a nationwide protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rosem Morton

People take part in a Women's March as part of a nationwide protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
People take part in a Women's March as part of a nationwide protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Close
12 / 29
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 29
A woman wearing a face mask holds a sign during a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A woman wearing a face mask holds a sign during a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask holds a sign during a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
14 / 29
Children wear hoodies with "feMINIst" word on them, as Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Children wear hoodies with "feMINIst" word on them, as Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Children wear hoodies with "feMINIst" word on them, as Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
15 / 29
People take part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Rosem Morton

People take part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
People take part in a Women's March in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Rosem Morton
Close
16 / 29
Counter-protesters engage Women's March activists in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Counter-protesters engage Women's March activists in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Counter-protesters engage Women's March activists in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
17 / 29
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
18 / 29
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
19 / 29
A woman wears a face mask with images of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman wears a face mask with images of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A woman wears a face mask with images of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 29
Children play with 'Resist Donald Trump' balloon during a Women's March in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Children play with 'Resist Donald Trump' balloon during a Women's March in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Children play with 'Resist Donald Trump' balloon during a Women's March in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
21 / 29
People take part in the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
People take part in the 2020 Women's March next to the NYSE in Lower Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 29
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
23 / 29
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
People take part in the 2020 Women's March at Washington Square park in Manhattan, New York, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
24 / 29
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
25 / 29
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Women's March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
26 / 29
Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Women’s March activists participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
27 / 29
A woman holds a sign during a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A woman holds a sign during a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A woman holds a sign during a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
28 / 29
Women's March activists, wearing "The Handmaid's Tale" costumes, participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Women's March activists, wearing "The Handmaid's Tale" costumes, participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Women's March activists, wearing "The Handmaid's Tale" costumes, participate in a nationwide protest in Washington, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Next Slideshows

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Nearly 18 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during...

Oct 16 2020
Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters

Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters

Thai police used water cannons and pushed forward with riot shields and batons on Friday to try to disperse thousands of protesters who defied a ban on protests...

Oct 16 2020
Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oct 16 2020
South African white farmers, rival Black protesters face off over farm murder case

South African white farmers, rival Black protesters face off over farm murder case

White South African farmers and rival Black protesters hurled abuse and threats at each other ahead of a court hearing in a murder case that has exposed still...

Oct 16 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Plastic pollution for sale at New York pop-up store

Plastic pollution for sale at New York pop-up store

Products made entirely of plastic bags line the shelves at this pop-up store to raise awareness of the material's environmental issues.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Nearly 18 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters

Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters

Thai police used water cannons and pushed forward with riot shields and batons on Friday to try to disperse thousands of protesters who defied a ban on protests for a second day.

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.

South African white farmers, rival Black protesters face off over farm murder case

South African white farmers, rival Black protesters face off over farm murder case

White South African farmers and rival Black protesters hurled abuse and threats at each other ahead of a court hearing in a murder case that has exposed still simmering racial tensions 26 years after the end of apartheid.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Biden and Trump hold dueling town halls

Biden and Trump hold dueling town halls

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump held dueling televised town halls after their second planned debate was canceled.

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

The Democratic challenger, holding a double-digit advantage in some national polls, continues his campaign with less than three weeks to go until Election Day.

Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast