Women of the NHS fighting on Britain's COVID frontline

Sheeba Philip, 44, a Stroke Nurse Consultant: "During Covid I lost my mum as well. And when she was in those last moments of her life, it was very difficult for me to step into the two roles. I knew as a nurse what I should be doing, that end of time was coming and she would not make it, so as a nurse I very well knew the outcome of her (contracting) Covid ... But at the same time, as a daughter I did not want to let go of it, I just wanted her to hold onto the last straw. I wanted to say and scream at the top of my voice 'No don’t, I don’t want her to go.'" REUTERS/Hannah McKay

