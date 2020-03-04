Edition:
Women of the world

Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial was being held in Manhattan, New York City, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial was being held in Manhattan, New York City, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, January 10, 2020
Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial was being held in Manhattan, New York City, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A youth, 17, who said she was raped by her friend, sits with other women at La Maison Rose, a shelter for women and girls who have fled abuse, rape, forced marriage and other trauma in Dakar, Senegal January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A youth, 17, who said she was raped by her friend, sits with other women at La Maison Rose, a shelter for women and girls who have fled abuse, rape, forced marriage and other trauma in Dakar, Senegal January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
A youth, 17, who said she was raped by her friend, sits with other women at La Maison Rose, a shelter for women and girls who have fled abuse, rape, forced marriage and other trauma in Dakar, Senegal January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Transgender migrant Shannel Cruz shops in Super Amanacer restaurant and store in Charlottesville, Virginia, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Transgender migrant Shannel Cruz shops in Super Amanacer restaurant and store in Charlottesville, Virginia, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Transgender migrant Shannel Cruz shops in Super Amanacer restaurant and store in Charlottesville, Virginia, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, a Belfast couple who are the first same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland, kiss after being married in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, a Belfast couple who are the first same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland, kiss after being married in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, a Belfast couple who are the first same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland, kiss after being married in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cheyenne Brewington receives a hug by volunteers after members of the Free Black Mamas DMV movement posted her bond and she was released from the Prince George's County Detention Center during the third annual Mother's Day bailout in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, May 6, 2019. The 26-year-old had been detained at the facility since April 18, 2019, and could not afford to post a $5,000 bond for 1st degree assault and $1,500 for traffic violations. Brewington said in a statement, "I am thankful for these women to post my bond. I miss my daughter." REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Cheyenne Brewington receives a hug by volunteers after members of the Free Black Mamas DMV movement posted her bond and she was released from the Prince George's County Detention Center during the third annual Mother's Day bailout in Upper Marlboro,...more

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Cheyenne Brewington receives a hug by volunteers after members of the Free Black Mamas DMV movement posted her bond and she was released from the Prince George's County Detention Center during the third annual Mother's Day bailout in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, May 6, 2019. The 26-year-old had been detained at the facility since April 18, 2019, and could not afford to post a $5,000 bond for 1st degree assault and $1,500 for traffic violations. Brewington said in a statement, "I am thankful for these women to post my bond. I miss my daughter." REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against France in the Women's World Cup quarter final in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against France in the Women's World Cup quarter final in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against France in the Women's World Cup quarter final in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran October 10, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran October 10, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran October 10, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as the state senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the country in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as the state senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the country in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as the state senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the country in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Women, who say they have been abandoned by their NRI (non-resident Indian) husbands, take part in an organized protest outside the regional passport office in Jalandhar, Punjab, India, March 8, 2019. Their husbands promised a life abroad then left India, as they settled in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. But now those wives are fighting back. They now spend their days canceling the passports of runaway husbands. They've created what the regional passport chief describes as a "terror" in several foreign countries. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Women, who say they have been abandoned by their NRI (non-resident Indian) husbands, take part in an organized protest outside the regional passport office in Jalandhar, Punjab, India, March 8, 2019. Their husbands promised a life abroad then left...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Women, who say they have been abandoned by their NRI (non-resident Indian) husbands, take part in an organized protest outside the regional passport office in Jalandhar, Punjab, India, March 8, 2019. Their husbands promised a life abroad then left India, as they settled in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. But now those wives are fighting back. They now spend their days canceling the passports of runaway husbands. They've created what the regional passport chief describes as a "terror" in several foreign countries. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmer Isabel Milligan drives a tractor as she weeds and transplants crops on a farm in Amagansett, New York, July 11, 2019. Women and non-binary people are among a growing cadre of new farmers in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face of organic agriculture, running some of the best-known organic farms in Long Island, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris

Farmer Isabel Milligan drives a tractor as she weeds and transplants crops on a farm in Amagansett, New York, July 11, 2019. Women and non-binary people are among a growing cadre of new farmers in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face of...more

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Farmer Isabel Milligan drives a tractor as she weeds and transplants crops on a farm in Amagansett, New York, July 11, 2019. Women and non-binary people are among a growing cadre of new farmers in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face of organic agriculture, running some of the best-known organic farms in Long Island, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Morris
African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People shout slogans as they gather at the site where police shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian, in Chatanpally on the outskirts of Shadnagar town, Telangana, India, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Swarat Ghosh

People shout slogans as they gather at the site where police shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian, in Chatanpally on the outskirts of Shadnagar town, Telangana, India, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Swarat Ghosh

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
People shout slogans as they gather at the site where police shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian, in Chatanpally on the outskirts of Shadnagar town, Telangana, India, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Swarat Ghosh
Women wearing masks take part in a protest against gender violence and Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Women wearing masks take part in a protest against gender violence and Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
Women wearing masks take part in a protest against gender violence and Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of a morenada dance fraternity shoot a music video at a cottage in the village of Lipari, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Image taken December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Seoane

Members of a morenada dance fraternity shoot a music video at a cottage in the village of Lipari, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Image taken December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Seoane

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
Members of a morenada dance fraternity shoot a music video at a cottage in the village of Lipari, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Image taken December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Seoane
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen...more

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2019
Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Huang Wensi works out during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities. "A women is not just limited to being a wife or mother in the house," she said. Picture taken September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yue Wu

Huang Wensi works out during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China...more

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Huang Wensi works out during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China to embrace professional boxing, relishing its intense nature despite traditional stereotypes that steer women away from such activities. "A women is not just limited to being a wife or mother in the house," she said. Picture taken September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yue Wu
A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the fallen soldier at Latrun's armored corps memorial site, Israel May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the fallen soldier at Latrun's armored corps memorial site, Israel May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the fallen soldier at Latrun's armored corps memorial site, Israel May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon, May 3, 2019. Asheri never gave up her dream despite strong opposition from her mother who feared she would lose her daughter to a "men's game". "I used to train with boys, so with boys there were some exercises I was not allowed to do because I am a girl," she said. When she first started playing soccer in the dirt streets near her home, she was the only girl on the informal neighborhood teams. "I picked up the ball, I kicked it and I never looked back," Asheri said, recalling the childhood street games with her male cousins and neighbors. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon, May 3, 2019. Asheri never gave up her dream...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon, May 3, 2019. Asheri never gave up her dream despite strong opposition from her mother who feared she would lose her daughter to a "men's game". "I used to train with boys, so with boys there were some exercises I was not allowed to do because I am a girl," she said. When she first started playing soccer in the dirt streets near her home, she was the only girl on the informal neighborhood teams. "I picked up the ball, I kicked it and I never looked back," Asheri said, recalling the childhood street games with her male cousins and neighbors. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox exits the U.S. Supreme Court after the court held oral arguments in the transgender rights case "R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission" in Washington, October 8, 2019. The nine justices weighed whether a landmark federal law that bars employment discrimination on the basis of sex should apply to gay and transgender people. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox exits the U.S. Supreme Court after the court held oral arguments in the transgender rights case "R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission" in Washington,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox exits the U.S. Supreme Court after the court held oral arguments in the transgender rights case "R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission" in Washington, October 8, 2019. The nine justices weighed whether a landmark federal law that bars employment discrimination on the basis of sex should apply to gay and transgender people. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2019. Stroker, as the "girl who can't say no" Ado Annie, became the first actor performing in a wheelchair to win a Tony. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2019. Stroker, as the "girl who can't say no" Ado Annie, became the first...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2019. Stroker, as the "girl who can't say no" Ado Annie, became the first actor performing in a wheelchair to win a Tony. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Evelyn Hernandez, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a suspected abortion, embraces her lawyer Bertha Deleon after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Evelyn Hernandez, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a suspected abortion, embraces her lawyer Bertha Deleon after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Evelyn Hernandez, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a suspected abortion, embraces her lawyer Bertha Deleon after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2019. Recently, Aboriginal communities held special festivals along the river "to heal the Barka". Ochre-painted dancers performed around fires at dusk, revering the river but also seeking to draw attention to its plight. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2019. Recently, Aboriginal communities held...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2019. Recently, Aboriginal communities held special festivals along the river "to heal the Barka". Ochre-painted dancers performed around fires at dusk, revering the river but also seeking to draw attention to its plight. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Ousline Georges, 22, a member of the Haiti national cycling team is kissed by her coach Yann Dejan after receiving a bronze medal for the individual time trial under-23 category at the Caribbean Cycling Championship in Havana, Cuba, November 2, 2019. Georges, a university school student and mother of a four-year-old boy, was the first Haitian ever to win a medal in the Caribbean cycling championship. "I was really moved," she said. "When I saw the others cry over my victory, I cried too. The girls lifted me up, the boys too," she added. "I hope to go further with cycling, I wish the Haitian federation and sport ministry would keep us training." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Ousline Georges, 22, a member of the Haiti national cycling team is kissed by her coach Yann Dejan after receiving a bronze medal for the individual time trial under-23 category at the Caribbean Cycling Championship in Havana, Cuba, November 2, 2019....more

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
Ousline Georges, 22, a member of the Haiti national cycling team is kissed by her coach Yann Dejan after receiving a bronze medal for the individual time trial under-23 category at the Caribbean Cycling Championship in Havana, Cuba, November 2, 2019. Georges, a university school student and mother of a four-year-old boy, was the first Haitian ever to win a medal in the Caribbean cycling championship. "I was really moved," she said. "When I saw the others cry over my victory, I cried too. The girls lifted me up, the boys too," she added. "I hope to go further with cycling, I wish the Haitian federation and sport ministry would keep us training." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Palestinian woman holds a child at UNRWA's health center in Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman holds a child at UNRWA's health center in Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A Palestinian woman holds a child at UNRWA's health center in Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
(L-R) Minister of Education Li Andersson, Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni attend a news conference of the new Finnish government in Helsinki, Finland December 10, 2019. Marin became the world's youngest-serving head of state when she became prime minister in December 2019, and appointed 13 women to her 19-person cabinet. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS

(L-R) Minister of Education Li Andersson, Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni attend a news conference of the new Finnish government in Helsinki, Finland December 10, 2019. Marin...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2019
(L-R) Minister of Education Li Andersson, Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni attend a news conference of the new Finnish government in Helsinki, Finland December 10, 2019. Marin became the world's youngest-serving head of state when she became prime minister in December 2019, and appointed 13 women to her 19-person cabinet. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS
Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of a U.S. partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of a U.S. partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of a U.S. partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29, 2019. The Jamaican, who returned to the track in 2018 after giving birth, became the first person to win four world championship gold medals in the 100m, to go along with two Olympic golds and perhaps more to come this summer at the Tokyo Summer Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29, 2019. The Jamaican, who returned to the track in 2018 after giving...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29, 2019. The Jamaican, who returned to the track in 2018 after giving birth, became the first person to win four world championship gold medals in the 100m, to go along with two Olympic golds and perhaps more to come this summer at the Tokyo Summer Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greets Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and a young visitor who told Pelosi that she was going to be a member of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greets Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and a young visitor who told Pelosi that she was going to be a member of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greets Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and a young visitor who told Pelosi that she was going to be a member of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Ramlo Ali Noor, who has been waiting since applying in 2015 to bring her sons from Uganda to the U.S. and is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maddie McGarvey

Ramlo Ali Noor, who has been waiting since applying in 2015 to bring her sons from Uganda to the U.S. and is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Ramlo Ali Noor, who has been waiting since applying in 2015 to bring her sons from Uganda to the U.S. and is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Maddie McGarvey
A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The coffin of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The coffin of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
The coffin of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in the Maricopa County city of Phoenix, Arizona, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in the Maricopa County city of Phoenix,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in the Maricopa County city of Phoenix, Arizona, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Leigh Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep as they reunite after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam November 17, 2019. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in 1975 before Saigon fell to Communist North Vietnam. REUTERS/Yen Duong

Leigh Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep as they reunite after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam November 17, 2019. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in 1975 before Saigon fell to Communist North...more

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
Leigh Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep as they reunite after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam November 17, 2019. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in 1975 before Saigon fell to Communist North Vietnam. REUTERS/Yen Duong
American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch conduct the first all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station, October 18, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch conduct the first all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station, October 18, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch conduct the first all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station, October 18, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
You Wenfeng, 68, an ethnic Hezhen woman, poses with her fish-skin clothes at a frozen river in Tongjiang, Heilongjiang province, China January 1, 2020. You, who belongs to China's tiny Hezhen ethnic group, is one of the few people in her community who can still make clothing from the skin of fish. Few in the current generation are interested in learning the craft and the traditional clothing is no longer a regular part of daily Hezhen attire. REUTERS/Aly Song

You Wenfeng, 68, an ethnic Hezhen woman, poses with her fish-skin clothes at a frozen river in Tongjiang, Heilongjiang province, China January 1, 2020. You, who belongs to China's tiny Hezhen ethnic group, is one of the few people in her community...more

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
You Wenfeng, 68, an ethnic Hezhen woman, poses with her fish-skin clothes at a frozen river in Tongjiang, Heilongjiang province, China January 1, 2020. You, who belongs to China's tiny Hezhen ethnic group, is one of the few people in her community who can still make clothing from the skin of fish. Few in the current generation are interested in learning the craft and the traditional clothing is no longer a regular part of daily Hezhen attire. REUTERS/Aly Song
Japanese women wearing kimonos hold balloons as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos hold balloons as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2020
Japanese women wearing kimonos hold balloons as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, into a dress before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas, July 15, 2019. Tiemann stepped into an unfamiliar role after his girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years ago just days after giving birth at the age of 26. Garcia - whose family say she died after she suffered a blood clot - was one of an estimated 700 women who die of pregnancy-related complications each year in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, into a dress before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas, July 15, 2019. Tiemann stepped into an unfamiliar role after his girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years ago just days after...more

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, into a dress before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas, July 15, 2019. Tiemann stepped into an unfamiliar role after his girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years ago just days after giving birth at the age of 26. Garcia - whose family say she died after she suffered a blood clot - was one of an estimated 700 women who die of pregnancy-related complications each year in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Maria Jofresse, 25, holds a stuffed toy she received for her seventh birthday as she stands where her house stood, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, outside the village of Cheia, which means "flood" in Portuguese, near Beira, Mozambique April 2, 2019. Jofresse lost her two children to the storm. In the midst of the floods, she dug their small graves but can't find them anymore. "People suffered indeed but no one suffered as I did because I lost the most precious things I had - my kids," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Maria Jofresse, 25, holds a stuffed toy she received for her seventh birthday as she stands where her house stood, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, outside the village of Cheia, which means "flood" in Portuguese, near Beira, Mozambique April 2,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Maria Jofresse, 25, holds a stuffed toy she received for her seventh birthday as she stands where her house stood, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, outside the village of Cheia, which means "flood" in Portuguese, near Beira, Mozambique April 2, 2019. Jofresse lost her two children to the storm. In the midst of the floods, she dug their small graves but can't find them anymore. "People suffered indeed but no one suffered as I did because I lost the most precious things I had - my kids," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Miriam Gutierrez, also known as "La Reina" (The Queen), gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain, March 26, 2019. The 36-year-old, the European lightweight boxing champion and a city councillor in a Madrid suburb, was beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child and now uses boxing and politics to champion women's rights. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez, also known as "La Reina" (The Queen), gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain, March 26, 2019. The 36-year-old, the European lightweight boxing champion and a city councillor in a Madrid suburb, was beaten up...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Miriam Gutierrez, also known as "La Reina" (The Queen), gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain, March 26, 2019. The 36-year-old, the European lightweight boxing champion and a city councillor in a Madrid suburb, was beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child and now uses boxing and politics to champion women's rights. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Irma Rivera, an asylum-seeker from Honduras, spends time with her children Jesus and Suany upon getting home from work in Fort Worth, Texas, June 6, 2019. After walking thousands of miles north through Guatemala and Mexico, the three asked for U.S. asylum in May 2018 at the port of entry near San Diego, California. They spent three weeks in U.S. custody, then convinced an immigration official they had a "credible fear" of returning home. They were released pending court hearings to decide their fate - a process that could take years. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Irma Rivera, an asylum-seeker from Honduras, spends time with her children Jesus and Suany upon getting home from work in Fort Worth, Texas, June 6, 2019. After walking thousands of miles north through Guatemala and Mexico, the three asked for U.S....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Irma Rivera, an asylum-seeker from Honduras, spends time with her children Jesus and Suany upon getting home from work in Fort Worth, Texas, June 6, 2019. After walking thousands of miles north through Guatemala and Mexico, the three asked for U.S. asylum in May 2018 at the port of entry near San Diego, California. They spent three weeks in U.S. custody, then convinced an immigration official they had a "credible fear" of returning home. They were released pending court hearings to decide their fate - a process that could take years. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m at the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. The Olympic 800 meters champion is fighting an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulation that middle distance female runners with a high natural level of testosterone must take medication to reduce it. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m at the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. The Olympic 800 meters champion is fighting an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulation that middle...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m at the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. The Olympic 800 meters champion is fighting an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulation that middle distance female runners with a high natural level of testosterone must take medication to reduce it. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The two brought Latina star power to the show, signaling its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the audience in Spanish with "Hola, Miami." The performance also made a subtle nod to the current political climate in the United States, with children in illuminated pods that looked like cages and a feathered boa with a U.S. flag on one side and a Puerto Rican flag on the other. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The two brought Latina star power to the show, signaling its Latin American...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The two brought Latina star power to the show, signaling its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the audience in Spanish with "Hola, Miami." The performance also made a subtle nod to the current political climate in the United States, with children in illuminated pods that looked like cages and a feathered boa with a U.S. flag on one side and a Puerto Rican flag on the other. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Triplet sisters Natalia, Irina and Tatiana Mironenko attend a rehearsal while preparing for examination performances staged by the graduates of the folk dance faculty of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college in Krasnoyarsk, Russia May 13, 2019. All three 19-year-old sisters are expected to join the renowned Krasnoyarsk state academic dance ensemble of Siberia after the graduation. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Triplet sisters Natalia, Irina and Tatiana Mironenko attend a rehearsal while preparing for examination performances staged by the graduates of the folk dance faculty of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college in Krasnoyarsk, Russia May 13, 2019. All...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2019
Triplet sisters Natalia, Irina and Tatiana Mironenko attend a rehearsal while preparing for examination performances staged by the graduates of the folk dance faculty of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college in Krasnoyarsk, Russia May 13, 2019. All three 19-year-old sisters are expected to join the renowned Krasnoyarsk state academic dance ensemble of Siberia after the graduation. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Iranian bodybuilder Sharareh Nobahari, 30, poses at a gym in Tehran, Iran September 20, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian bodybuilder Sharareh Nobahari, 30, poses at a gym in Tehran, Iran September 20, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2019
Iranian bodybuilder Sharareh Nobahari, 30, poses at a gym in Tehran, Iran September 20, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the uneven bars apparatus during the women's all around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10, 2019. Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history when she won the beam and floor finals to take her career tally to 25 medals. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the uneven bars apparatus during the women's all around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10, 2019. Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the uneven bars apparatus during the women's all around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10, 2019. Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history when she won the beam and floor finals to take her career tally to 25 medals. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Skateboarder Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. If she qualifies, Brown will be 12 years and 12 days old when the Games begin in July, eclipsing the record set by swimmer Margery Hinton, who was 13 years and 43 days when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Skateboarder Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. If she qualifies, Brown will be 12 years and 12 days old when the Games begin in July, eclipsing the record...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Skateboarder Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. If she qualifies, Brown will be 12 years and 12 days old when the Games begin in July, eclipsing the record set by swimmer Margery Hinton, who was 13 years and 43 days when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer and advocate for body positivity Lizzo performs at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer and advocate for body positivity Lizzo performs at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Singer and advocate for body positivity Lizzo performs at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, before Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, before Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, before Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Marjan Hosini, 3, warms her hands over hot coal as Yasamin, 25, Hosini's mother, pours tea into cups inside their temporary shelter at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 16, 2020. Marjan's father Talibshah Hosini played some tough roles as an actor in Afghanistan before he fled. None was as hard as his real-life fight for survival in a refugee camp on Lesbos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Marjan Hosini, 3, warms her hands over hot coal as Yasamin, 25, Hosini's mother, pours tea into cups inside their temporary shelter at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 16,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Marjan Hosini, 3, warms her hands over hot coal as Yasamin, 25, Hosini's mother, pours tea into cups inside their temporary shelter at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 16, 2020. Marjan's father Talibshah Hosini played some tough roles as an actor in Afghanistan before he fled. None was as hard as his real-life fight for survival in a refugee camp on Lesbos. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Joyce Hope Scott, a professor from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal July 7, 2019. Scott said: "The legacy of slavery has not yet ended. Racism, racial discrimination, poverty, dispossession, oppression have not ended with the actual event of slavery (ending) itself. So even if we didn't want to remember, we are forced to because it is around us every day." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Joyce Hope Scott, a professor from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Joyce Hope Scott, a professor from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar, Senegal July 7, 2019. Scott said: "The legacy of slavery has not yet ended. Racism, racial discrimination, poverty, dispossession, oppression have not ended with the actual event of slavery (ending) itself. So even if we didn't want to remember, we are forced to because it is around us every day." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to 3-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the infant child of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to 3-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the infant child of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to 3-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the infant child of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Arlette Kavugho, 40, mother of six and Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, carries Kambale Eloge, a 16-month-old whose mother died of Ebola, during her visit to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) creche for children whose families are suspected or confirmed Ebola cases, in Katwa, near Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 2, 2019. Kavugho was discharged from an Ebola ward in March 2019. When she tried to return to work as a seamstress in her hometown of Butembo, her customers were too scared of catching the disease, despite doctors' assurances that she was no longer contagious. Instead she found work as a caregiver to children suspected of having Ebola only to be accused by neighbors of faking her illness to get the job. To this day, Kavugho has not been able to find the graves of her 19-year-old daughter and two-month-old granddaughter, who died of Ebola while she was receiving treatment and were hastily buried to avoid any further contamination. "I try to find the dates on the crosses that may coincide with their deaths but I always come back empty-handed," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Arlette Kavugho, 40, mother of six and Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, carries Kambale Eloge, a 16-month-old whose mother died of Ebola, during her visit to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) creche for children whose families are...more

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Arlette Kavugho, 40, mother of six and Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, carries Kambale Eloge, a 16-month-old whose mother died of Ebola, during her visit to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) creche for children whose families are suspected or confirmed Ebola cases, in Katwa, near Butembo, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 2, 2019. Kavugho was discharged from an Ebola ward in March 2019. When she tried to return to work as a seamstress in her hometown of Butembo, her customers were too scared of catching the disease, despite doctors' assurances that she was no longer contagious. Instead she found work as a caregiver to children suspected of having Ebola only to be accused by neighbors of faking her illness to get the job. To this day, Kavugho has not been able to find the graves of her 19-year-old daughter and two-month-old granddaughter, who died of Ebola while she was receiving treatment and were hastily buried to avoid any further contamination. "I try to find the dates on the crosses that may coincide with their deaths but I always come back empty-handed," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Women stand together at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Women stand together at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Women stand together at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
An ethnic Kayan hill tribe refugee girl, also known as a long neck woman, poses at her tourist attraction village near Chiang Mai, Thailand December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An ethnic Kayan hill tribe refugee girl, also known as a long neck woman, poses at her tourist attraction village near Chiang Mai, Thailand December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
An ethnic Kayan hill tribe refugee girl, also known as a long neck woman, poses at her tourist attraction village near Chiang Mai, Thailand December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A woman identified as Ms. Lui attends a news conference about an alleged sexual harassment she said she experienced at a police station during her detention, in Hong Kong, China August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman identified as Ms. Lui attends a news conference about an alleged sexual harassment she said she experienced at a police station during her detention, in Hong Kong, China August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, August 23, 2019
A woman identified as Ms. Lui attends a news conference about an alleged sexual harassment she said she experienced at a police station during her detention, in Hong Kong, China August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman breastfeeds her daughter at a shopping mall, during celebrations for Chinese Lunar New Year in Lima, Peru January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

A woman breastfeeds her daughter at a shopping mall, during celebrations for Chinese Lunar New Year in Lima, Peru January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A woman breastfeeds her daughter at a shopping mall, during celebrations for Chinese Lunar New Year in Lima, Peru January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Breni, a Honduran girl seeking asylum in the U.S., is carried from the Rio Grande in distress where she had been bathing across the river from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection tent facility in Brownsville, Texas, as immigration hearings were being held by video teleconference, in Matamoros, Mexico September 12, 2019. Most of the people living in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge have been sent back under the "Remain in Mexico" program, officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Breni, a Honduran girl seeking asylum in the U.S., is carried from the Rio Grande in distress where she had been bathing across the river from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection tent facility in Brownsville, Texas, as immigration hearings were...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Breni, a Honduran girl seeking asylum in the U.S., is carried from the Rio Grande in distress where she had been bathing across the river from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection tent facility in Brownsville, Texas, as immigration hearings were being held by video teleconference, in Matamoros, Mexico September 12, 2019. Most of the people living in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge have been sent back under the "Remain in Mexico" program, officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, leaves with Teala Davies and an unidentified women and baby after the hearing in the criminal case against Epstein, who died in August in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a suicide, at Federal Court in New York, August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, leaves with Teala Davies and an unidentified women and baby after the hearing in the criminal case against Epstein, who died in August in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, leaves with Teala Davies and an unidentified women and baby after the hearing in the criminal case against Epstein, who died in August in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a suicide, at Federal Court in New York, August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hadia Hasaballah, 42, a counselor and political activist, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, June 27, 2019. Hasaballah works for an NGO dealing with the victims of the June raid by the security forces at the sit-in site near the Defence Ministry in Khartoum. She and her team are supporting more than 100 victims. "This regime thinks in a traditional way," she said. "They know that if they humiliate the women, they will humiliate the whole people... None of the Sudanese women will officially say that they were raped because of the stigma." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hadia Hasaballah, 42, a counselor and political activist, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, June 27, 2019. Hasaballah works for an NGO dealing with the victims of the June raid by the security forces at the sit-in site near the Defence...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2019
Hadia Hasaballah, 42, a counselor and political activist, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, June 27, 2019. Hasaballah works for an NGO dealing with the victims of the June raid by the security forces at the sit-in site near the Defence Ministry in Khartoum. She and her team are supporting more than 100 victims. "This regime thinks in a traditional way," she said. "They know that if they humiliate the women, they will humiliate the whole people... None of the Sudanese women will officially say that they were raped because of the stigma." REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Model Daisy-May Demetre, a 9-year-old double amputee who walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week, is seen during a photo shoot in Paris, France, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Daisy-May Demetre, a 9-year-old double amputee who walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week, is seen during a photo shoot in Paris, France, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Model Daisy-May Demetre, a 9-year-old double amputee who walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week, is seen during a photo shoot in Paris, France, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing soccer ball during a training session in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing soccer ball during a training session in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing soccer ball during a training session in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Yenne, 27, plays on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Yenne, 27, plays on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Yenne, 27, plays on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
