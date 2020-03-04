Women of the world
Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial was being held in Manhattan, New York City, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A youth, 17, who said she was raped by her friend, sits with other women at La Maison Rose, a shelter for women and girls who have fled abuse, rape, forced marriage and other trauma in Dakar, Senegal January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Transgender migrant Shannel Cruz shops in Super Amanacer restaurant and store in Charlottesville, Virginia, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, a Belfast couple who are the first same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland, kiss after being married in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cheyenne Brewington receives a hug by volunteers after members of the Free Black Mamas DMV movement posted her bond and she was released from the Prince George's County Detention Center during the third annual Mother's Day bailout in Upper Marlboro,...more
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against France in the Women's World Cup quarter final in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran October 10, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Pro-choice supporters protest in front of the Alabama State House as the state senate votes on the strictest anti-abortion bill in the country in Montgomery, Alabama, May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Women, who say they have been abandoned by their NRI (non-resident Indian) husbands, take part in an organized protest outside the regional passport office in Jalandhar, Punjab, India, March 8, 2019. Their husbands promised a life abroad then left...more
Farmer Isabel Milligan drives a tractor as she weeds and transplants crops on a farm in Amagansett, New York, July 11, 2019. Women and non-binary people are among a growing cadre of new farmers in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face of...more
African American women of the United States Military Academy celebrate at the conclusion of commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of film producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People shout slogans as they gather at the site where police shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian, in Chatanpally on the outskirts of Shadnagar town, Telangana, India, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Swarat Ghosh
Women wearing masks take part in a protest against gender violence and Chile's government in Santiago, Chile December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Members of a morenada dance fraternity shoot a music video at a cottage in the village of Lipari, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. Image taken December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Seoane
Swedish 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, August 28, 2019....more
Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a news conference after Democrats in Congress moved to formally condemn President Donald Trump's attacks on the four minority congresswomen...more
Huang Wensi works out during her final training session in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, before she heads to Taiwan for her Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship match. Huang is one of a small but growing number of women in China...more
A girl plays with a rifle after a Memorial Day ceremony for the fallen soldier at Latrun's armored corps memorial site, Israel May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon, May 3, 2019. Asheri never gave up her dream...more
Actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox exits the U.S. Supreme Court after the court held oral arguments in the transgender rights case "R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission" in Washington,...more
Laura Benanti and Anthony Ramos present Ali Stroker with the Featured Actress in a Musical award for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Tony Awards in New York, June 9, 2019. Stroker, as the "girl who can't say no" Ado Annie, became the first...more
Evelyn Hernandez, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a suspected abortion, embraces her lawyer Bertha Deleon after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Ngiyaampaa girl Punta Williams poses on the dry riverbed before performing at Yaama Ngunna Baaka Corroboree Festival on the banks of the Darling River in Wilcannia, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2019. Recently, Aboriginal communities held...more
Ousline Georges, 22, a member of the Haiti national cycling team is kissed by her coach Yann Dejan after receiving a bronze medal for the individual time trial under-23 category at the Caribbean Cycling Championship in Havana, Cuba, November 2, 2019....more
A Palestinian woman holds a child at UNRWA's health center in Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
(L-R) Minister of Education Li Andersson, Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni attend a news conference of the new Finnish government in Helsinki, Finland December 10, 2019. Marin...more
Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of a U.S. partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds her son Zyon as she celebrates winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29, 2019. The Jamaican, who returned to the track in 2018 after giving...more
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi greets Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and a young visitor who told Pelosi that she was going to be a member of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Ramlo Ali Noor, who has been waiting since applying in 2015 to bring her sons from Uganda to the U.S. and is affected by the Trump administration's cap on refugee numbers, puts shoes on her daughter Sumayo at her apartment in Columbus, Ohio,...more
A fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The coffin of 7-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, who went missing and whose body was discovered inside a plastic bag, is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The Combat Dolls pose for a photograph on a crane at the Flags for Our Fallen rally to welcome the friends and family members of military veterans to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Memorial Day in the Maricopa County city of Phoenix,...more
Leigh Boughton Small hugs her mother Nguyen Thi Dep as they reunite after 44 years apart, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam November 17, 2019. Nguyen gave up her 3-year-old daughter during "Operation Babylift" in 1975 before Saigon fell to Communist North...more
American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch conduct the first all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station, October 18, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
You Wenfeng, 68, an ethnic Hezhen woman, poses with her fish-skin clothes at a frozen river in Tongjiang, Heilongjiang province, China January 1, 2020. You, who belongs to China's tiny Hezhen ethnic group, is one of the few people in her community...more
Japanese women wearing kimonos hold balloons as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zak Tiemann, 34, dresses his daughter Zoey, 4, into a dress before putting her to bed at their home in Seguin, Texas, July 15, 2019. Tiemann stepped into an unfamiliar role after his girls' mother, Amanda Garcia, died three years ago just days after...more
Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Maria Jofresse, 25, holds a stuffed toy she received for her seventh birthday as she stands where her house stood, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, outside the village of Cheia, which means "flood" in Portuguese, near Beira, Mozambique April 2,...more
Miriam Gutierrez, also known as "La Reina" (The Queen), gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain, March 26, 2019. The 36-year-old, the European lightweight boxing champion and a city councillor in a Madrid suburb, was beaten up...more
Irma Rivera, an asylum-seeker from Honduras, spends time with her children Jesus and Suany upon getting home from work in Fort Worth, Texas, June 6, 2019. After walking thousands of miles north through Guatemala and Mexico, the three asked for U.S....more
South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m at the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. The Olympic 800 meters champion is fighting an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulation that middle...more
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The two brought Latina star power to the show, signaling its Latin American...more
Triplet sisters Natalia, Irina and Tatiana Mironenko attend a rehearsal while preparing for examination performances staged by the graduates of the folk dance faculty of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college in Krasnoyarsk, Russia May 13, 2019. All...more
Iranian bodybuilder Sharareh Nobahari, 30, poses at a gym in Tehran, Iran September 20, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the uneven bars apparatus during the women's all around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10, 2019. Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship...more
Skateboarder Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. If she qualifies, Brown will be 12 years and 12 days old when the Games begin in July, eclipsing the record...more
Singer and advocate for body positivity Lizzo performs at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose for pictures during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, before Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Marjan Hosini, 3, warms her hands over hot coal as Yasamin, 25, Hosini's mother, pours tea into cups inside their temporary shelter at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 16,...more
Joyce Hope Scott, a professor from Boston, stands at the 'Door of No Return' as she visits the 'Maison Des Esclaves' slaves house, a gathering point where slaves were shipped west in the 1700s and 1800s, at Goree Island off the coast of Dakar,...more
Carmen Perez cries while sitting next to 3-month-old Euvis Gabriel, the infant child of her son Euvis Peroza, who died after officers of the Special Action Force of the Venezuelan National Police (FAES) shot him, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela September...more
Arlette Kavugho, 40, mother of six and Ebola survivor who works as a caregiver, carries Kambale Eloge, a 16-month-old whose mother died of Ebola, during her visit to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) creche for children whose families are...more
Women stand together at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
An ethnic Kayan hill tribe refugee girl, also known as a long neck woman, poses at her tourist attraction village near Chiang Mai, Thailand December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma...more
A woman identified as Ms. Lui attends a news conference about an alleged sexual harassment she said she experienced at a police station during her detention, in Hong Kong, China August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman breastfeeds her daughter at a shopping mall, during celebrations for Chinese Lunar New Year in Lima, Peru January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque
Breni, a Honduran girl seeking asylum in the U.S., is carried from the Rio Grande in distress where she had been bathing across the river from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection tent facility in Brownsville, Texas, as immigration hearings were...more
Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, leaves with Teala Davies and an unidentified women and baby after the hearing in the criminal case against Epstein, who died in August in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a...more
Hadia Hasaballah, 42, a counselor and political activist, poses for a photograph in Khartoum, Sudan, June 27, 2019. Hasaballah works for an NGO dealing with the victims of the June raid by the security forces at the sit-in site near the Defence...more
Model Daisy-May Demetre, a 9-year-old double amputee who walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week, is seen during a photo shoot in Paris, France, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Vitoria Batista Oliveira, 14, stands as she waits for a boy to catch a missing soccer ball during a training session in Jardim Peri Alto slum, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Yenne, 27, plays on Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
