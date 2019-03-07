Women of the world
One of Beatrice Lookinghorse's granddaughters, Rozelynn Whitebull, plays near an abandoned house in the backyard of Beatrice Lookinghorse's trailer on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie...more
Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, pose to take their photos between paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine, in Tokyo, Japan July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria February 26, 2019. Civilians were evacuated before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launched a final assault on the besieged enclave of Baghouz, the...more
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, talks on the phone while nursing her son Micah at the dinner table in San Antonio, Texas, U.S., February 6, 2019. Hoffmann only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're...more
Flowers are left at the foot of a new mural of Savita Halappanavar put up on the day of the abortion referendum that repealed Ireland's strict abortion laws in Dublin, Ireland May 25, 2018. Hundreds of people left flowers and candles at a large mural...more
Lina, who said she was raped by dozens of right-wing paramilitary fighters in the Montes de Maria region during the five-decade civil war, laughs as she puts on a hairband in Soacha, on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia, June 12, 2018. Lina is...more
Students from some of London's all girls' schools take pictures of the 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled by State Street in the financial district of London, Britain, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Democratic women House members stand during a briefing with the media recognizing suffragettes before the State of Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2019. The lawmakers were dressed elegantly in white to celebrate 100...more
A woman sits as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman attends a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women in Marseille, France, November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. Blasey Ford alleged that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh...more
Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Kanaka Durga, 39 (L) and Bindu Ammini, 40, the first women to enter Sabarimala temple which traditionally bans the entry of women of menstrual age, pose for a photo after an interview with Reuters at an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Kochi,...more
Frances, a migrant woman from Honduras taking refuge in a shelter with a caravan from Central America trying to reach the United States, places body lotion on her 1-year-old daughter Sujey in Tijuana, Mexico November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Miss Spain Angela Ponce, the first transgender woman to take part in the Miss Universe contest, visits the Government House with fellow contestants after their meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (not pictured) to promote the event, at...more
Shinta Ratri, owner of Islamic boarding school for transgender women, sits in prayer in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, September 23, 2018. The worshippers who gather in a cramped residential neighborhood of the city of Yogyakarta are all transgender women,...more
Model Taelor Thein poses backstage ahead of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, U.S., February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Women use a smartphone as they ride the metro in Kiev, Ukraine October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Afghan women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Deb Haaland works in her office at the U.S. Capitol before being sworn in as one of the two first Native American women in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019. The first-time elected official represents New Mexico's...more
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds her baby Neve after speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. The 38-year-old Ardern has made...more
Students react as they receive their 'A' level results at Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form in London, Britain August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 1, 2018. The Danish parliament enacted the face ban in May 2018, joining France and...more
A child looks on, as volunteers of Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party, give food plates to women and children as part of Mother's Day celebrations, during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela...more
Amirah al-Turkistani, a graphic design lecturer at Jeddah International College, rides her bicycle in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, November 7, 2017. When Amirah al-Turkistani left Boston in 2015 after earning a graduate degree, friends mocked her decision...more
A woman wears a costume during J'Ouvert, an overnight-into-dawn celebration ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter makes a key to their opponent during a wrestling session at the Havana Hotel Cholet in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Deidre Brown Collins holds her daughter, Vitalia Collins, as they watch returns during a midterm election night party for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 6, 2018. Abrams narrowly lost to...more
Participants listen to speakers outside city hall during the Women's March in a snow storm in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A 5-year-old girl poses with her doll as she sits in her wheelchair in the courtyard of the Aberdeen Women's Center, one year after a sexual assault that her family says left her paralyzed, in Freetown, Sierra Leone February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Cooper...more
Teresa Conde, 52, a philosophy teacher, who says she was raped by a priest 30 years her senior, points at a picture of herself at the age of 15, in Salamanca, Spain, February 7, 2019. "The rapist went unpunished then and those who covered up go...more
A woman takes part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in front of the New York County Supreme Court at Foley Square in New York City, U.S., August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman sits in a train at a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Rohingya refugee woman shows bullet and shrapnel wounds on her arm at Shamlapur refugee camp in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 26, 2018. The wounds are from when she was hit by the Myanmar army as she tried to escape in September 2017....more
Women walk past shops in Manbej, Aleppo countryside, Syria May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., January 24, 2018....more
Blessing Obuson, 19, rescued from human traffickers, chats on her smartphone in a shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia February 21, 2019. Obuson thought Russia's World Cup would be an opportunity to find a job and flew into Moscow from Nigeria...more
Janice Sarad, 22, who works for a bank, leaves her neighborhood to go to work, in Antipolo City, Rizal province, Philippines, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A girl tries on shoes as she waits with members of a caravan from Central America, who are trying to reach the United States, in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women prepare to swim in the sea at the Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong, China, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2019....more
Adama Mustapha, mother of Salamutu, Fatima and Maryam Mustapha, missing students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College, sits near her daughters' clothing and provisions in her house in Dapchi, the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria,...more
Next Slideshows
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern...
China's Congress meets
Military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.
Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama
Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the...
Seoul shrouded in smog
Air pollution in the South Korean capital has intensified in the past few weeks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
China's Congress meets
Military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.
Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama
Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the deadliest such storms to strike the United States in almost six years.
Seoul shrouded in smog
Air pollution in the South Korean capital has intensified in the past few weeks.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.