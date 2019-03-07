Edition:
Women of the world

One of Beatrice Lookinghorse's granddaughters, Rozelynn Whitebull, plays near an abandoned house in the backyard of Beatrice Lookinghorse's trailer on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Women in yukatas, or casual summer kimonos, pose to take their photos between paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine, in Tokyo, Japan July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Women walk with their belongings near the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria February 26, 2019. Civilians were evacuated before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launched a final assault on the besieged enclave of Baghouz, the last shred of populated territory held by Islamic State, which once controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
A transgender woman waits backstage to perform during an event to raise funds for their community in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Lauren Hoffmann, 29, a college program manager, talks on the phone while nursing her son Micah at the dinner table in San Antonio, Texas, U.S., February 6, 2019. Hoffmann only had five and a half weeks of accrued paid time off from her job. "You're worried about this tiny little new life, you love it so fiercely," she said. "Having more time to feel like you're getting good at this ... I think that could only be a good thing." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Flowers are left at the foot of a new mural of Savita Halappanavar put up on the day of the abortion referendum that repealed Ireland's strict abortion laws in Dublin, Ireland May 25, 2018. Hundreds of people left flowers and candles at a large mural of Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian whose death in 2012 from a septic miscarriage after being refused a termination spurred lawmakers into action. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Lina, who said she was raped by dozens of right-wing paramilitary fighters in the Montes de Maria region during the five-decade civil war, laughs as she puts on a hairband in Soacha, on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia, June 12, 2018. Lina is determined to speak to the truth tribunal after she - and many women like her - was forced to remain silent during the conflict because paramilitary fighters controlled local authorities. "I had to put on a mask to hide the pain that I felt from my child. After 22 years, I can declare the facts to the competent authorities," she said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Students from some of London's all girls' schools take pictures of the 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled by State Street in the financial district of London, Britain, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Democratic women House members stand during a briefing with the media recognizing suffragettes before the State of Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2019. The lawmakers were dressed elegantly in white to celebrate 100 years of women having the right to vote. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
A woman sits as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
A woman attends a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women in Marseille, France, November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building at the Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. Blasey Ford alleged that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Women's rights activists gather to march through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Kanaka Durga, 39 (L) and Bindu Ammini, 40, the first women to enter Sabarimala temple which traditionally bans the entry of women of menstrual age, pose for a photo after an interview with Reuters at an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Kochi, India, January 10, 2019. The two women were in hiding after threats by hardline Hindu groups. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Frances, a migrant woman from Honduras taking refuge in a shelter with a caravan from Central America trying to reach the United States, places body lotion on her 1-year-old daughter Sujey in Tijuana, Mexico November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Miss Spain Angela Ponce, the first transgender woman to take part in the Miss Universe contest, visits the Government House with fellow contestants after their meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (not pictured) to promote the event, at the Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand December 11, 2018. Narong Sangnak/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Shinta Ratri, owner of Islamic boarding school for transgender women, sits in prayer in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, September 23, 2018. The worshippers who gather in a cramped residential neighborhood of the city of Yogyakarta are all transgender women, in the world s largest Muslim-majority country where hostility against them has surged, forcing many underground. REUTERS/Kanupriya Kapoor

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Model Taelor Thein poses backstage ahead of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, U.S., February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Women use a smartphone as they ride the metro in Kiev, Ukraine October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
Afghan women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
Deb Haaland works in her office at the U.S. Capitol before being sworn in as one of the two first Native American women in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019. The first-time elected official represents New Mexico's 1st Congressional District and is a member of the state's Laguna Pueblo tribe. "Congress has never heard a voice like mine," the Democrat said. "As the first Native American woman in Congress, I know that there will be an expectation on me by tribes across the country to be somebody that can move their issues forward," Haaland said. "That's absolutely something I feel optimistic that I will be able to do." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds her baby Neve after speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. The 38-year-old Ardern has made global headlines since coming to power in October 2017, when she became only the second elected leader to give birth while in office, after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto in 1990. She is not only her country's youngest premier, but the first to take maternity leave while in office, and is widely seen as a symbol of progress for women. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Students react as they receive their 'A' level results at Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form in London, Britain August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 1, 2018. The Danish parliament enacted the face ban in May 2018, joining France and some other European countries to uphold what some politicians say are secular and democratic values. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A child looks on, as volunteers of Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party, give food plates to women and children as part of Mother's Day celebrations, during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Amirah al-Turkistani, a graphic design lecturer at Jeddah International College, rides her bicycle in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, November 7, 2017. When Amirah al-Turkistani left Boston in 2015 after earning a graduate degree, friends mocked her decision to ship her beloved pistachio-colored bicycle back home to Saudi Arabia. "They told me, 'What will you do with it in Jeddah, hang it on the wall?'" she laughed, referring to her hometown on the Red Sea coast. Riding in public was unthinkable at the time in the deeply conservative Muslim kingdom, where religious police patrolled public spaces to enforce modest dress, bans on music and alcohol, prayer-time store closures and the mixing of unrelated men and women. Fast forward three years and Amirah is riding regularly on the seaside corniche, alone or with her husband and children. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A woman wears a costume during J'Ouvert, an overnight-into-dawn celebration ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter makes a key to their opponent during a wrestling session at the Havana Hotel Cholet in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Deidre Brown Collins holds her daughter, Vitalia Collins, as they watch returns during a midterm election night party for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 6, 2018. Abrams narrowly lost to Brian Kemp in her effort to become the nation's first female African-American governor. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Participants listen to speakers outside city hall during the Women's March in a snow storm in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A 5-year-old girl poses with her doll as she sits in her wheelchair in the courtyard of the Aberdeen Women's Center, one year after a sexual assault that her family says left her paralyzed, in Freetown, Sierra Leone February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Teresa Conde, 52, a philosophy teacher, who says she was raped by a priest 30 years her senior, points at a picture of herself at the age of 15, in Salamanca, Spain, February 7, 2019. "The rapist went unpunished then and those who covered up go unpunished now," says Conde, who opened up to her family about the rapes when she was 42 after a lifetime of psychological trauma. She says she only started really living when the priest died three years ago. Father Daniel Garcia, a leading clergyman at the time in the area where Conde went to school, corroborated her story to Reuters based on a conversation he had with the priest 10 years ago. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A woman takes part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in front of the New York County Supreme Court at Foley Square in New York City, U.S., August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
A woman sits in a train at a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A Rohingya refugee woman shows bullet and shrapnel wounds on her arm at Shamlapur refugee camp in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 26, 2018. The wounds are from when she was hit by the Myanmar army as she tried to escape in September 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Women walk past shops in Manbej, Aleppo countryside, Syria May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., January 24, 2018. Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison, following an extraordinary hearing in Lansing, Michigan, in which more than 150 Nassar victims delivered emotionally wrenching statements about his actions. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Blessing Obuson, 19, rescued from human traffickers, chats on her smartphone in a shelter on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia February 21, 2019. Obuson thought Russia's World Cup would be an opportunity to find a job and flew into Moscow from Nigeria last June on a fan ID. Instead, she found herself forced to work as a prostitute. She said she was locked in a flat on the outskirts of Moscow and forced into sex work along with 11 other Nigerian women who were supervised by a madam, also from Nigeria. "I cried really hard. But what choice did I have?" Obuson told Reuters after being freed by anti-slavery activists. She said her madam had confiscated her passport and told her she'd only get it back once she'd worked off a fictional debt of $50,000. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Janice Sarad, 22, who works for a bank, leaves her neighborhood to go to work, in Antipolo City, Rizal province, Philippines, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2019
A girl tries on shoes as she waits with members of a caravan from Central America, who are trying to reach the United States, in a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Women prepare to swim in the sea at the Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong, China, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
A woman rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Adama Mustapha, mother of Salamutu, Fatima and Maryam Mustapha, missing students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College, sits near her daughters' clothing and provisions in her house in Dapchi, the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria, February 24, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
