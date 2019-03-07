Women of the world

Deb Haaland works in her office at the U.S. Capitol before being sworn in as one of the two first Native American women in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019. The first-time elected official represents New Mexico's...more

Deb Haaland works in her office at the U.S. Capitol before being sworn in as one of the two first Native American women in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2019. The first-time elected official represents New Mexico's 1st Congressional District and is a member of the state's Laguna Pueblo tribe. "Congress has never heard a voice like mine," the Democrat said. "As the first Native American woman in Congress, I know that there will be an expectation on me by tribes across the country to be somebody that can move their issues forward," Haaland said. "That's absolutely something I feel optimistic that I will be able to do." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close