Women of the world

(L-R), Lin Wei, 65, Sun Yang, 64, Wang Xinghuo, 70 and Wang Nianwen, 74, wear traditional Chinese dresses as they walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) area, China August 13, 2020. The four famous amateur model grandmothers are known as "Glamma Beijing." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
(L-R), Lin Wei, 65, Sun Yang, 64, Wang Xinghuo, 70 and Wang Nianwen, 74, wear traditional Chinese dresses as they walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) area, China August 13, 2020. The four famous amateur model grandmothers are known as "Glamma Beijing." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on PPE, before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. "Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognized as indigenous people by the state and Sesai," she said. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives matter" as she puts on PPE, before leaving her home in Parque das Trios, Taruma district, Manaus, Brazil, April 26, 2020. "Our people are dying from this disease here and they are not being recognized as indigenous people by the state and Sesai," she said. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Ugandan refugees Suzan Nakajiri and Eva Nabagala, both members of the LGBTQ community, hold hands inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Ugandan refugees Suzan Nakajiri and Eva Nabagala, both members of the LGBTQ community, hold hands inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Masoumeh Ataei sits on a bed at her home in Parand, suburb of Tehran, Iran November 5, 2020. The 37-year-old was the victim of an acid attack a decade ago when she was attacked by her former father-in-law after her divorce. Blinded and burned, she found self-acceptance and purpose as a barrier-breaking fashion model in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Masoumeh Ataei sits on a bed at her home in Parand, suburb of Tehran, Iran November 5, 2020. The 37-year-old was the victim of an acid attack a decade ago when she was attacked by her former father-in-law after her divorce. Blinded and burned, she found self-acceptance and purpose as a barrier-breaking fashion model in Tehran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have been denied legal recognition - ironically enabling Agyal, who completed her legal transition to become a woman, to marry Csillag, who has been stuck with male documents but lives as a woman. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have been denied legal recognition - ironically enabling Agyal, who completed her legal transition to become a woman, to marry Csillag, who has been stuck with male documents but lives as a woman. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds on to Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions while taking a brisk walk with doula Nichollette Jones to speed up Pedroza's contractions, near the home of Susan Taylor, a licensed midwife, where Pedroza plans to give birth, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Fort Worth, Texas, April 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds on to Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions while taking a brisk walk with doula Nichollette Jones to speed up Pedroza's contractions, near the home of Susan Taylor, a licensed midwife, where Pedroza plans to give birth, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Fort Worth, Texas, April 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Michell, granddaughter of Rosalia Reyes, who was sentenced to eight years in prison after her baby died during a home childbirth, plays with balloons during the welcome party for Rosalia after she was transferred home to serve the rest of her time under house arrest, in Zarate, Argentina November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Magali Druscovich

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Michell, granddaughter of Rosalia Reyes, who was sentenced to eight years in prison after her baby died during a home childbirth, plays with balloons during the welcome party for Rosalia after she was transferred home to serve the rest of her time under house arrest, in Zarate, Argentina November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Magali Druscovich
Transgender drag queen Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, better known by the stage name, Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during an LGBT rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25, 2020. Aunchalee, 26, is a drag queen and reality television show winner who is riding the momentum of youth rallies against the military and royalist establishment, hoping to advance a drawn-out struggle for same-sex marriage and LGBT rights. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Transgender drag queen Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, better known by the stage name, Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during an LGBT rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25, 2020. Aunchalee, 26, is a drag queen and reality television show winner who is riding the momentum of youth rallies against the military and royalist establishment, hoping to advance a drawn-out struggle for same-sex marriage and LGBT rights. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Activists stage a mock funeral during a protest against the growing incidents of violence on women in Kathmandu, Nepal February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Activists stage a mock funeral during a protest against the growing incidents of violence on women in Kathmandu, Nepal February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to connect with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal reinvented herself during the pandemic, offering sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to connect with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal reinvented herself during the pandemic, offering sexual services online after the nightclub where she had worked was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
A Salvadoran transgender woman poses for a picture at a migrant encampment, where more than 2,000 people lived while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A Salvadoran transgender woman poses for a picture at a migrant encampment, where more than 2,000 people lived while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31 2020. Looking after patients suffering with COVID-19, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and 4-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31 2020. Looking after patients suffering with COVID-19, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and 4-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS
Women look on during a rally against the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Women look on during a rally against the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff hold a T-shirt as they visit the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, November 28, 2020.  REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff hold a T-shirt as they visit the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, November 28, 2020.  REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to many. "For me, arms, they're just a detail," she said. "I follow with my eyes, as if they were there." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to many. "For me, arms, they're just a detail," she said. "I follow with my eyes, as if they were there." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman with a red hand painted on her face, which calls attention to the high rates of Indigenous women who are murdered or missing, raises a sign in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, in Denver, Colorado, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A woman with a red hand painted on her face, which calls attention to the high rates of Indigenous women who are murdered or missing, raises a sign in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, in Denver, Colorado, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People take part in a protest organized by the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement, following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland, November 18, 2020. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
People take part in a protest organized by the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement, following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland, November 18, 2020. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
Artist Sayna Soleimanpour performs a photoshoot in protest against the mistreatment and alienation of Turkish women based on their clothing, during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus, on a deserted street in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2020
Artist Sayna Soleimanpour performs a photoshoot in protest against the mistreatment and alienation of Turkish women based on their clothing, during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus, on a deserted street in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono, as Koiku wears a protective face mask to pose for a photograph, before the two geisha began working at a party at luxury restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. "My father really didn't understand geisha, he thought it was like the sex trade. He opposed me so violently I thought it would tear the family apart," said Mayu. "After six years I just gave up and left," she added. "When he saw our first performance, and how hard we work, he came backstage and went to his knees and bowed really low ... Now he's a huge fan." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono, as Koiku wears a protective face mask to pose for a photograph, before the two geisha began working at a party at luxury restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. "My father really didn't understand geisha, he thought it was like the sex trade. He opposed me so violently I thought it would tear the family apart," said Mayu. "After six years I just gave up and left," she added. "When he saw our first performance, and how hard we work, he came backstage and went to his knees and bowed really low ... Now he's a huge fan." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Johane Jean, 38, who works as a manager at a fast food restaurant, breastfeeds her one-month old son Jean Murat Darius, on the day of her wedding to Kilmite Darius, a mechanic, at a hotel paid for by Jean's cousin, a Haitian living in the United States, in Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 23, 2019. "I fell pregnant and, as we are both churchgoers, we decided to get married," said Jean who married Darius one month after giving birth and nursed her baby throughout the day. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Johane Jean, 38, who works as a manager at a fast food restaurant, breastfeeds her one-month old son Jean Murat Darius, on the day of her wedding to Kilmite Darius, a mechanic, at a hotel paid for by Jean's cousin, a Haitian living in the United States, in Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 23, 2019. "I fell pregnant and, as we are both churchgoers, we decided to get married," said Jean who married Darius one month after giving birth and nursed her baby throughout the day. REUTERS/Valerie Baeriswyl
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera celebration, a coming of age for 15-year-olds, in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera celebration, a coming of age for 15-year-olds, in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion react before the country's landmark decision to legalize in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion react before the country's landmark decision to legalize in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Neva Gotwals-Ferrei, 8, embraces her mother while holding a Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg doll as the late justice lies in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Neva Gotwals-Ferrei, 8, embraces her mother while holding a Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg doll as the late justice lies in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A girl plays in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
A girl plays in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Gymnast Ty-La Morris, 12, trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York, February 22, 2020. Ty-La, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles, said a full - a tumbling move where a gymnast flips backwards and twists - was her favorite move that she's learned through her classes at Wendy Hilliard Foundation. She's also formed rock-solid bonds there with other students. "We are very close. We (are) like brothers and sisters," she said. "I just always wanted to do gymnastics because I just love to flip," she said, "and now I'm doing it." REUTERS/Idris Solomon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Gymnast Ty-La Morris, 12, trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York, February 22, 2020. Ty-La, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles, said a full - a tumbling move where a gymnast flips backwards and twists - was her favorite move that she's learned through her classes at Wendy Hilliard Foundation. She's also formed rock-solid bonds there with other students. "We are very close. We (are) like brothers and sisters," she said. "I just always wanted to do gymnastics because I just love to flip," she said, "and now I'm doing it." REUTERS/Idris Solomon
Khadjou Sambe surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. Growing up in the coastal capital of Dakar, Sambe never saw a Black woman surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal's first female professional surfer, Sambe is now inspiring the next generation to defy cultural norms and take to the waves. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Khadjou Sambe surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. Growing up in the coastal capital of Dakar, Sambe never saw a Black woman surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal's first female professional surfer, Sambe is now inspiring the next generation to defy cultural norms and take to the waves. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart," she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting began for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned the protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting began for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned the protective cover because didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Angel, bottom left, takes cover with other protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. "Everything will be OK," read the 19-year-old's T-shirt. But she had known it might not be OK -- leaving details of her blood group, a contact number and a request to donate her body in the event of her death. Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was killed by a shot to the head on the streets of Mandalay as she fought for a tentative democracy in which she had proudly voted for the first time last year, an election overturned by the Feb. 1 coup. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Angel, bottom left, takes cover with other protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. "Everything will be OK," read the 19-year-old's T-shirt. But she had known it might not be OK -- leaving details of her blood group, a contact number and a request to donate her body in the event of her death. Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was killed by a shot to the head on the streets of Mandalay as she fought for a tentative democracy in which she had proudly voted for the first time last year, an election overturned by the Feb. 1 coup. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants form a human chain during a demonstration to support female political prisoners and to protest against police violence in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Participants form a human chain during a demonstration to support female political prisoners and to protest against police violence in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Anita Seratto-Dourron comforts her friend Jeannie Rochelle as she reacts to a victory speech by Democratic vice president-elect Kamala Harris at a bar in Atlanta, Georgia November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Anita Seratto-Dourron comforts her friend Jeannie Rochelle as she reacts to a victory speech by Democratic vice president-elect Kamala Harris at a bar in Atlanta, Georgia November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Villa San Carlos' Mara Gomez celebrates a goal scored by Emilia Braga, during a match in Berisso, Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 7, 2020. Gomez is Argentina's first transgender professional soccer player, and she hopes to one day play for the national team in the World Cup.  REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Villa San Carlos' Mara Gomez celebrates a goal scored by Emilia Braga, during a match in Berisso, Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 7, 2020. Gomez is Argentina's first transgender professional soccer player, and she hopes to one day play for the national team in the World Cup.  REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home during the COVID outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home during the COVID outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Martial arts trainer Seham Amer practices self-defense moves with a trainee at a training center in Sanaa, Yemen September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Martial arts trainer Seham Amer practices self-defense moves with a trainee at a training center in Sanaa, Yemen September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 S.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 S.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Democratic Electoral College elector Stacey Abrams leads her fellow electors through the process of casting their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Democratic Electoral College elector Stacey Abrams leads her fellow electors through the process of casting their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Parul Haldar, 39, whose husband died in a tiger attack during a fishing trip deep inside the forest, travels across Satjelia island on a boat with her 11-year-old daughter Papri Haldar in the Sundarbans, India, November 20, 2020. Almost all of the 2,000 rupees ($27) Haldar makes each month to run her household and send Papri to school comes from fishing and crabbing. "No matter how hard it is, I want to educate her," said Haldar. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Parul Haldar, 39, whose husband died in a tiger attack during a fishing trip deep inside the forest, travels across Satjelia island on a boat with her 11-year-old daughter Papri Haldar in the Sundarbans, India, November 20, 2020. Almost all of the 2,000 rupees ($27) Haldar makes each month to run her household and send Papri to school comes from fishing and crabbing. "No matter how hard it is, I want to educate her," said Haldar. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" she told Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" she told Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2020. The bustling refugee colony on the outskirts of New Delhi is home to hundreds of other Hindus who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan and have built a new home. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2020. The bustling refugee colony on the outskirts of New Delhi is home to hundreds of other Hindus who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan and have built a new home. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature newborn Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson, in the neonatal ICU at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in Burnley, East Lancashire, Britain, May 15, 2020. Kirsty Anderson found McKay on Instagram and said the photograph meant that friends and family, who were unable to visit her in hospital because of the coronavirus, could now see how small Theo was. "I'm going to send a copy to her for Theo's memory box," McKay said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature newborn Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson, in the neonatal ICU at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in Burnley, East Lancashire, Britain, May 15, 2020. Kirsty Anderson found McKay on Instagram and said the photograph meant that friends and family, who were unable to visit her in hospital because of the coronavirus, could now see how small Theo was. "I'm going to send a copy to her for Theo's memory box," McKay said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and are unable to come to Moscow due to coronavirus lockdown measures. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and are unable to come to Moscow due to coronavirus lockdown measures. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Ada cooks dinner next to her daughter Asa Lai, who is emigrating to Scotland with her husband and children, at her home in Hong Kong, China, September 27, 2020. "I'll miss my daughter. I don't want to see them go. I feel helpless," said Ada. "I don't like to think about it. When I do, I cry." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Ada cooks dinner next to her daughter Asa Lai, who is emigrating to Scotland with her husband and children, at her home in Hong Kong, China, September 27, 2020. "I'll miss my daughter. I don't want to see them go. I feel helpless," said Ada. "I don't like to think about it. When I do, I cry." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Mexican ballet dancer Abigail Miranda, member of the classic dance company "Ballet de Monterrey" where some dancers were laid off during the pandemic, takes part in an online training class as her daughter touches her legs at their house in Monterrey, Mexico June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Mexican ballet dancer Abigail Miranda, member of the classic dance company "Ballet de Monterrey" where some dancers were laid off during the pandemic, takes part in an online training class as her daughter touches her legs at their house in Monterrey, Mexico June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A young fan watches the Women's Super League match between Everton and Manchester United at Walton Hall Park in Liverpool, Britain, January 31, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
A young fan watches the Women's Super League match between Everton and Manchester United at Walton Hall Park in Liverpool, Britain, January 31, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Women cheer during a match in an annual local soccer tournament played by all women teams, in the village of Sahel, in the mostly Berber Kabylie region in the mountains east of Algiers, Algeria October 16, 2020. Women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums to push for a bigger role in Algerian society at the third annual competition between female teams in the mountainous Kabylie region. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Women cheer during a match in an annual local soccer tournament played by all women teams, in the village of Sahel, in the mostly Berber Kabylie region in the mountains east of Algiers, Algeria October 16, 2020. Women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums to push for a bigger role in Algerian society at the third annual competition between female teams in the mountainous Kabylie region. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Nancy Van Der Stracten, 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, boxes with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Nancy Van Der Stracten, 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, boxes with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ballet dancer Anoushka Zoe James dances in the water at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Ballet dancer Anoushka Zoe James dances in the water at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at their home during the pandemic in Los Angeles, California, August 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at their home during the pandemic in Los Angeles, California, August 18, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Students protest in support of a Black student at Groves High School, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Students protest in support of a Black student at Groves High School, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Women, including widows and relatives of farmers who were believed to have killed themselves over debt, attend a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, at Tikri border near Delhi, India, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Women, including widows and relatives of farmers who were believed to have killed themselves over debt, attend a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, at Tikri border near Delhi, India, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A child is held by a woman inside a shop in al-Hol camp, Syria, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
A child is held by a woman inside a shop in al-Hol camp, Syria, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 19, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 19, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays outside wearing a ballerina skirt as her great-grandmother Ines Prandini, 85, sweeps the floor at home in San Fiorano, northern Italy, during coronavirus lockdown, in this picture taken by Prandini's grandson and Bianca's father Marzio Toniolo, April 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays outside wearing a ballerina skirt as her great-grandmother Ines Prandini, 85, sweeps the floor at home in San Fiorano, northern Italy, during coronavirus lockdown, in this picture taken by Prandini's grandson and Bianca's father Marzio Toniolo, April 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, during the coronavirus outbreak, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, during the coronavirus outbreak, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Lauren Copeland, Camille Steiger, Ruby Roberts, Micah Long and Elizabeth Toomey,  high school seniors graduating from Dana Hall School, put on masks while posing for photographs for Reuters in their prom dresses, after their prom was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the Eustis Estate in Milton, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020.    REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Lauren Copeland, Camille Steiger, Ruby Roberts, Micah Long and Elizabeth Toomey,  high school seniors graduating from Dana Hall School, put on masks while posing for photographs for Reuters in their prom dresses, after their prom was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the Eustis Estate in Milton, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020.    REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
A Caribbean soca dancer displays her costume as she promotes the first-ever digital Notting Hill Carnival, following the cancellation of regular Carnival festivities due to the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
A Caribbean soca dancer displays her costume as she promotes the first-ever digital Notting Hill Carnival, following the cancellation of regular Carnival festivities due to the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lily Haines (L) celebrates her 16th birthday on her apartment balcony, watching her friends drive by with signs and balloons as her mom Suzanne Haines takes photos, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California, April 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Lily Haines (L) celebrates her 16th birthday on her apartment balcony, watching her friends drive by with signs and balloons as her mom Suzanne Haines takes photos, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California, April 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Malaysian writer and performer Wani Ardy smiles during an interview with Reuters, in Shah Alam, Malaysia March 2, 2021. Born without a uterus due to a rare condition known as Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH), she wanted to spark a conversation on sexual health and help women - and society - reshape motherhood. Wani founded a Malaysian support group that has grown to over 200 members, and acted in and consulted on "Rahimah Tanpa Rahim" ("Rahimah Without A Womb"), a television series whose lead character has MRKH. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Malaysian writer and performer Wani Ardy smiles during an interview with Reuters, in Shah Alam, Malaysia March 2, 2021. Born without a uterus due to a rare condition known as Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH), she wanted to spark a conversation on sexual health and help women - and society - reshape motherhood. Wani founded a Malaysian support group that has grown to over 200 members, and acted in and consulted on "Rahimah Tanpa Rahim" ("Rahimah Without A Womb"), a television series whose lead character has MRKH. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Traveling nurse Meghan Lindsey, who returned home after working five weeks at NYU Winthrop Hospital during the COVID outbreak, lays in bed with her daughters Braelyn and Avery watching television at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that Meghan had ever left southwest Missouri. "It was my first time on a plane," she said, describing how she came to work 12-hour shifts in the ICU. "Flying into New York was the first time I'd ever seen the ocean." The job gave her the chance to strike out into the world, confront danger and make a difference. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Traveling nurse Meghan Lindsey, who returned home after working five weeks at NYU Winthrop Hospital during the COVID outbreak, lays in bed with her daughters Braelyn and Avery watching television at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that Meghan had ever left southwest Missouri. "It was my first time on a plane," she said, describing how she came to work 12-hour shifts in the ICU. "Flying into New York was the first time I'd ever seen the ocean." The job gave her the chance to strike out into the world, confront danger and make a difference. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nisha Rao, 28, who became the country's first practicing transgender lawyer, listens to one of her clients at office in Karachi, Pakistan November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Nisha Rao, 28, who became the country's first practicing transgender lawyer, listens to one of her clients at office in Karachi, Pakistan November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A child plays on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as an anti-abortion activist holds a sign during a demonstration outside the court in Washington, June 29, 2020. The child was being  photographed by a parent (not shown) at the same time demonstrators gathered outside the court. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A child plays on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as an anti-abortion activist holds a sign during a demonstration outside the court in Washington, June 29, 2020. The child was being  photographed by a parent (not shown) at the same time demonstrators gathered outside the court. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jackline Bosibori, 17, poses for a photograph within Lindi village of Kibera slums, in Nairobi, Kenya, December 16, 2020. For the secondary school student, who gave birth in November, school closures defined 2020. Many Kenyan advocacy groups fear adolescent pregnancies increased as girls were forced to stay home while parents still went to work. "If I was in school, I could have not been pregnant," she said. School closures have made Bosibori's dream of becoming a lawyer seem far away. "I feel I have not progressed in any way this year," she laments. "If I was in school, I could have improved in my goals." The situation makes her anxious, she said from the one-room home where she lives with six other family members. "2020 was a bad year to me and it was a good year to me," Bosibori said. "It was a bad year to me because I got pregnant unexpectedly ... But it was a good year to me because I delivered my baby and she is OK." REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
Jackline Bosibori, 17, poses for a photograph within Lindi village of Kibera slums, in Nairobi, Kenya, December 16, 2020. For the secondary school student, who gave birth in November, school closures defined 2020. Many Kenyan advocacy groups fear adolescent pregnancies increased as girls were forced to stay home while parents still went to work. "If I was in school, I could have not been pregnant," she said. School closures have made Bosibori's dream of becoming a lawyer seem far away. "I feel I have not progressed in any way this year," she laments. "If I was in school, I could have improved in my goals." The situation makes her anxious, she said from the one-room home where she lives with six other family members. "2020 was a bad year to me and it was a good year to me," Bosibori said. "It was a bad year to me because I got pregnant unexpectedly ... But it was a good year to me because I delivered my baby and she is OK." REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Maximiliano Cortez Vergara, a 10-year-old student, does his art homework while they study along with his brother Renato and his mother Carmen Luz inside their flat after Chilean government announced a total quarantine to wealthy areas in Santiago, Chile March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Maximiliano Cortez Vergara, a 10-year-old student, does his art homework while they study along with his brother Renato and his mother Carmen Luz inside their flat after Chilean government announced a total quarantine to wealthy areas in Santiago, Chile March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Leonie Dorado looks at family photos with her parents Carol Arce and Hugo Dorado at her home in La Paz, Bolivia, July 1, 2020. Dorado, 26, is blazing a trail as the first transgender news anchor in Bolivia, a traditionally conservative South American nation. Dorado, the new co-host of Bolivian program Aby Ayala TV, covers LGBTQ issues in her role, drawing on her own transition and life experience as a trans person. "The transition took me four years," she said. "In the end, I was not in the wrong body, I was looking for the way I wanted to project my life." REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Leonie Dorado looks at family photos with her parents Carol Arce and Hugo Dorado at her home in La Paz, Bolivia, July 1, 2020. Dorado, 26, is blazing a trail as the first transgender news anchor in Bolivia, a traditionally conservative South American nation. Dorado, the new co-host of Bolivian program Aby Ayala TV, covers LGBTQ issues in her role, drawing on her own transition and life experience as a trans person. "The transition took me four years," she said. "In the end, I was not in the wrong body, I was looking for the way I wanted to project my life." REUTERS/David Mercado
Palestinian girls, part of a team of amputees, attend a soccer training session arranged by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the first time after coronavirus restrictions were eased in the central Gaza Strip July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Palestinian girls, part of a team of amputees, attend a soccer training session arranged by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the first time after coronavirus restrictions were eased in the central Gaza Strip July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An all-women group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attends a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
An all-women group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attends a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the government's relief food distribution and the coronavirus lockdown in Kampala, Uganda May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the government's relief food distribution and the coronavirus lockdown in Kampala, Uganda May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Female soldiers wearing PPE pay tribute to the bodies of coronavirus victims at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. Women soldiers are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Female soldiers wearing PPE pay tribute to the bodies of coronavirus victims at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. Women soldiers are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Afghan men carry the coffin of one of three female media workers who were shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 3, 2021. The women, employed at Enikas TV, were gunned down on their way home from work. Authorities believe it was the latest in a series of targeted attacks on female journalists, civil society members and working women. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Afghan men carry the coffin of one of three female media workers who were shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 3, 2021. The women, employed at Enikas TV, were gunned down on their way home from work. Authorities believe it was the latest in a series of targeted attacks on female journalists, civil society members and working women. REUTERS/Parwiz
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A Sahrawi woman soldier, with henna dyed patterns on her hands, carries a weapon during a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A Sahrawi woman soldier, with henna dyed patterns on her hands, carries a weapon during a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
A Rohingya girl carries blankets as she prepares to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A Rohingya girl carries blankets as she prepares to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A sex worker wearing a protective face mask, a face shield and gloves poses for a picture at the club where she works, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A sex worker wearing a protective face mask, a face shield and gloves poses for a picture at the club where she works, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Karla Lopez Rangel, 24, gives birth to Sabino Yoehi Flores Lopez as she is supported by her husband Miguel Flores Torres, 24, and midwives Luz Aurora Carrera Lopez and Gabriela Zebadua Baqueiro, in a birthing tub at her home, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Mexico, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Karla Lopez Rangel, 24, gives birth to Sabino Yoehi Flores Lopez as she is supported by her husband Miguel Flores Torres, 24, and midwives Luz Aurora Carrera Lopez and Gabriela Zebadua Baqueiro, in a birthing tub at her home, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Mexico, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Nour Mohamed, 27, an Egyptian woman skateboarder wearing a full veil (niqab), takes a selfie with her board during the Red Bull Mind the Gap first skateboarding event in Egypt inside Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Nour Mohamed, 27, an Egyptian woman skateboarder wearing a full veil (niqab), takes a selfie with her board during the Red Bull Mind the Gap first skateboarding event in Egypt inside Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
