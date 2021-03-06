Women of the world

Jackline Bosibori, 17, poses for a photograph within Lindi village of Kibera slums, in Nairobi, Kenya, December 16, 2020. For the secondary school student, who gave birth in November, school closures defined 2020. Many Kenyan advocacy groups fear adolescent pregnancies increased as girls were forced to stay home while parents still went to work. "If I was in school, I could have not been pregnant," she said. School closures have made Bosibori's dream of becoming a lawyer seem far away. "I feel I have not progressed in any way this year," she laments. "If I was in school, I could have improved in my goals." The situation makes her anxious, she said from the one-room home where she lives with six other family members. "2020 was a bad year to me and it was a good year to me," Bosibori said. "It was a bad year to me because I got pregnant unexpectedly ... But it was a good year to me because I delivered my baby and she is OK." REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Close