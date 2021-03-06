Women of the world
(L-R), Lin Wei, 65, Sun Yang, 64, Wang Xinghuo, 70 and Wang Nianwen, 74, wear traditional Chinese dresses as they walk across a street during a video shoot in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) area, China August 13, 2020. The four famous...more
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, wears a face mask that reads "Indigenous lives...more
Ugandan refugees Suzan Nakajiri and Eva Nabagala, both members of the LGBTQ community, hold hands inside their shelter at the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Masoumeh Ataei sits on a bed at her home in Parand, suburb of Tehran, Iran November 5, 2020. The 37-year-old was the victim of an acid attack a decade ago when she was attacked by her former father-in-law after her divorce. Blinded and burned, she...more
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Female activists and students take part in a torch procession demanding women's safety and justice for rape victims in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag pose for a picture after their wedding in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying while transgender people have been...more
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds on to Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions while taking a brisk walk with doula Nichollette Jones to speed up Pedroza's contractions, near the home of...more
Michell, granddaughter of Rosalia Reyes, who was sentenced to eight years in prison after her baby died during a home childbirth, plays with balloons during the welcome party for Rosalia after she was transferred home to serve the rest of her time...more
Transgender drag queen Aunchalee Pokinwuttipob, better known by the stage name, Angele Anang, uses a megaphone during an LGBT rally against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and to call for reforms to the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, October 25,...more
Activists stage a mock funeral during a protest against the growing incidents of violence on women in Kathmandu, Nepal February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Camila Hormazabal, a 24-year-old sex worker, uses laptops to connect with a virtual customer in Concepcion, Chile April 7, 2020. Hormazabal reinvented herself during the pandemic, offering sexual services online after the nightclub where she had...more
A Salvadoran transgender woman poses for a picture at a migrant encampment, where more than 2,000 people lived while seeking asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31...more
Women look on during a rally against the death in police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff hold a T-shirt as they visit the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil, February 5, 2021. Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an...more
A woman with a red hand painted on her face, which calls attention to the high rates of Indigenous women who are murdered or missing, raises a sign in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at a protest against racial inequality in the...more
People take part in a protest organized by the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement, following a court ruling imposing a near-total abortion ban, in Warsaw, Poland, November 18, 2020. Kuba Atys/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
Artist Sayna Soleimanpour performs a photoshoot in protest against the mistreatment and alienation of Turkish women based on their clothing, during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus, on a deserted street in Istanbul, Turkey,...more
Mayu adjusts Koiku's kimono, as Koiku wears a protective face mask to pose for a photograph, before the two geisha began working at a party at luxury restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. "My father really didn't understand geisha, he...more
Johane Jean, 38, who works as a manager at a fast food restaurant, breastfeeds her one-month old son Jean Murat Darius, on the day of her wedding to Kilmite Darius, a mechanic, at a hotel paid for by Jean's cousin, a Haitian living in the United...more
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera celebration, a coming of age for 15-year-olds, in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion react before the country's landmark decision to legalize in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Neva Gotwals-Ferrei, 8, embraces her mother while holding a Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg doll as the late justice lies in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A girl plays in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Gymnast Ty-La Morris, 12, trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York, February 22, 2020. Ty-La, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic...more
Khadjou Sambe surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. Growing up in the coastal capital of Dakar, Sambe never saw a Black woman surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal's first female professional...more
Members of a feminist collective clash with police officers during a march to mark the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting began for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned the protective cover because didn't know how many people would...more
Angel, bottom left, takes cover with other protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. "Everything will be OK," read the 19-year-old's T-shirt. But she had known it might not be OK --...more
Participants form a human chain during a demonstration to support female political prisoners and to protest against police violence in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Anita Seratto-Dourron comforts her friend Jeannie Rochelle as she reacts to a victory speech by Democratic vice president-elect Kamala Harris at a bar in Atlanta, Georgia November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Villa San Carlos' Mara Gomez celebrates a goal scored by Emilia Braga, during a match in Berisso, Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 7, 2020. Gomez is Argentina's first transgender professional soccer player, and she hopes to one day play for the...more
Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home during the COVID outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Martial arts trainer Seham Amer practices self-defense moves with a trainee at a training center in Sanaa, Yemen September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi
Women celebrate as media announce that Joe Biden won the 2020 S.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Democratic Electoral College elector Stacey Abrams leads her fellow electors through the process of casting their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State...more
Parul Haldar, 39, whose husband died in a tiger attack during a fishing trip deep inside the forest, travels across Satjelia island on a boat with her 11-year-old daughter Papri Haldar in the Sundarbans, India, November 20, 2020. Almost all of the...more
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a...more
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature newborn Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson, in the neonatal ICU at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in Burnley, East Lancashire, Britain, May 15, 2020. Kirsty...more
Photographer Evgenia Danigevich, 27, enjoys time with her newborn son Platon at home in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. Evgenia is originally from Tiraspol in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region. Her parents live there and are unable to come to...more
Ada cooks dinner next to her daughter Asa Lai, who is emigrating to Scotland with her husband and children, at her home in Hong Kong, China, September 27, 2020. "I'll miss my daughter. I don't want to see them go. I feel helpless," said Ada. "I don't...more
Mexican ballet dancer Abigail Miranda, member of the classic dance company "Ballet de Monterrey" where some dancers were laid off during the pandemic, takes part in an online training class as her daughter touches her legs at their house in...more
A young fan watches the Women's Super League match between Everton and Manchester United at Walton Hall Park in Liverpool, Britain, January 31, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Women cheer during a match in an annual local soccer tournament played by all women teams, in the village of Sahel, in the mostly Berber Kabylie region in the mountains east of Algiers, Algeria October 16, 2020. Women in bright Berber dress ululated,...more
Nancy Van Der Stracten, 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, boxes with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ballet dancer Anoushka Zoe James dances in the water at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-through go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Terray...more
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on at...more
Students protest in support of a Black student at Groves High School, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb...more
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Baz...more
Women, including widows and relatives of farmers who were believed to have killed themselves over debt, attend a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, at Tikri border near Delhi, India, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A child is held by a woman inside a shop in al-Hol camp, Syria, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial...more
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays outside wearing a ballerina skirt as her great-grandmother Ines Prandini, 85, sweeps the floor at home in San Fiorano, northern Italy, during coronavirus lockdown, in this picture taken by Prandini's grandson and...more
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, during the coronavirus outbreak, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Lauren Copeland, Camille Steiger, Ruby Roberts, Micah Long and Elizabeth Toomey, high school seniors graduating from Dana Hall School, put on masks while posing for photographs for Reuters in their prom dresses, after their prom was cancelled due to...more
A Caribbean soca dancer displays her costume as she promotes the first-ever digital Notting Hill Carnival, following the cancellation of regular Carnival festivities due to the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Britain, August 28, 2020....more
Lily Haines (L) celebrates her 16th birthday on her apartment balcony, watching her friends drive by with signs and balloons as her mom Suzanne Haines takes photos, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California, April 8,...more
Malaysian writer and performer Wani Ardy smiles during an interview with Reuters, in Shah Alam, Malaysia March 2, 2021. Born without a uterus due to a rare condition known as Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH), she wanted to spark a...more
Traveling nurse Meghan Lindsey, who returned home after working five weeks at NYU Winthrop Hospital during the COVID outbreak, lays in bed with her daughters Braelyn and Avery watching television at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020....more
Nisha Rao, 28, who became the country's first practicing transgender lawyer, listens to one of her clients at office in Karachi, Pakistan November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A child plays on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as an anti-abortion activist holds a sign during a demonstration outside the court in Washington, June 29, 2020. The child was being photographed by a parent (not shown) at the same time...more
Jackline Bosibori, 17, poses for a photograph within Lindi village of Kibera slums, in Nairobi, Kenya, December 16, 2020. For the secondary school student, who gave birth in November, school closures defined 2020. Many Kenyan advocacy groups fear...more
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 11, 2020....more
Maximiliano Cortez Vergara, a 10-year-old student, does his art homework while they study along with his brother Renato and his mother Carmen Luz inside their flat after Chilean government announced a total quarantine to wealthy areas in Santiago,...more
Leonie Dorado looks at family photos with her parents Carol Arce and Hugo Dorado at her home in La Paz, Bolivia, July 1, 2020. Dorado, 26, is blazing a trail as the first transgender news anchor in Bolivia, a traditionally conservative South American...more
Palestinian girls, part of a team of amputees, attend a soccer training session arranged by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the first time after coronavirus restrictions were eased in the central Gaza Strip July 7, 2020....more
An all-women group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attends a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in...more
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the government's relief food distribution and the coronavirus lockdown in Kampala, Uganda May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Female soldiers wearing PPE pay tribute to the bodies of coronavirus victims at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. Women soldiers are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a...more
Afghan men carry the coffin of one of three female media workers who were shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad, Afghanistan March 3, 2021. The women, employed at Enikas TV, were gunned down on their way home from work. Authorities believe...more
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A Sahrawi woman soldier, with henna dyed patterns on her hands, carries a weapon during a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
A Rohingya girl carries blankets as she prepares to board a ship to move to Bhasan Char island near Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A sex worker wearing a protective face mask, a face shield and gloves poses for a picture at the club where she works, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado
Karla Lopez Rangel, 24, gives birth to Sabino Yoehi Flores Lopez as she is supported by her husband Miguel Flores Torres, 24, and midwives Luz Aurora Carrera Lopez and Gabriela Zebadua Baqueiro, in a birthing tub at her home, during the coronavirus...more
Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Nour Mohamed, 27, an Egyptian woman skateboarder wearing a full veil (niqab), takes a selfie with her board during the Red Bull Mind the Gap first skateboarding event in Egypt inside Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt February 27,...more
Next Slideshows
Protests escalate as Senegal opposition leader faces rape charge
The arrest of Senegal's opposition leader on rape allegations triggers demonstrations across the country.
How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play
The coronavirus has completely changed how we do just about everything.
Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings
Four Hong Kong democracy activists were released from custody after four days of hearings, among a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit...
Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour
Pope Francis visits Baghdad for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests escalate as Senegal opposition leader faces rape charge
The arrest of Senegal's opposition leader on rape allegations triggers demonstrations across the country.
How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play
The coronavirus has completely changed how we do just about everything.
Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings
Four Hong Kong democracy activists were released from custody after four days of hearings, among a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law.
Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour
Pope Francis visits Baghdad for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long.
Myanmar's anti-coup protests from a bird's eye view
Satellite, drone and bird's eye images of the ongoing protests and how Myanmar's military is responding.
Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti
Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium
Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January compared to a year earlier.
Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Myanmar for the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester shot in the head and killed at a demonstration against military rule while wearing a shirt bearing the message "Everything will be OK."