Women on the protest line at Gaza-Israel border
Female demonstrator Aya is affected by tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City April 20, 2018. On the Gaza-Israel border women are...more
Aya moves a burning tire during a protest, April 20, 2018. "Some tell us we can't do what men do, some are afraid we will get hurt and others encourage us," Aya Abeid, 18, told Reuters. Twice she managed to plant a Palestinian flag at the fortified...more
Shorouq Abu Musameh, who volunteers with other paramedics to treat wounded Palestinians participating in protests at the Israel-Gaza border, is seen in the southern Gaza Strip April 13, 2018. Among 15 undergraduate nursing students at her class,...more
Shorouq Abu Musameh tends to a Palestinian who inhaled tear gas fired by Israeli troops, April 13, 2018. "I wanted to do my part in supporting the marches of return," said Abu Musameh, her white uniform stained with the blood of the wounded. "I say...more
A woman who volunteers with other paramedics reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops, April 13, 2018. As Israel celebrates its 70th birthday, Palestinians mourn what they call the "Nakba" (Catastrophe) of their people's mass-dispossession during...more
Shorouq Abu Musameh, who volunteers with other paramedics to treat wounded Palestinians, is reflected in a mirror as she adjusts her head cover in the southern Gaza Strip April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Palestinian artist Reham al-Emawi, who paints works in support of anti-Israel protests, works at her house in Rafah, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Palestinian artist Reham al-Emawi paints on the face of a girl during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Taheyah Qdeih provides demonstrators with water, April 13, 2018. At the tent camp in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Taheyah Qdeih filled bottles with drinking water to distribute to people staying in tents and along the frontier. The...more
A Palestinian woman carrying a bag of flour arrives to bake bread at a tent city protest in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
A woman prepares to bake bread at a tent city protest, in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Women bake bread at a tent city protest in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
