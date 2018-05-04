Women on the protest line at Gaza-Israel border

Aya moves a burning tire during a protest, April 20, 2018. "Some tell us we can't do what men do, some are afraid we will get hurt and others encourage us," Aya Abeid, 18, told Reuters. Twice she managed to plant a Palestinian flag at the fortified...more

Aya moves a burning tire during a protest, April 20, 2018. "Some tell us we can't do what men do, some are afraid we will get hurt and others encourage us," Aya Abeid, 18, told Reuters. Twice she managed to plant a Palestinian flag at the fortified wire fence that separates Gaza from Israel, a place most do not dare approach in demonstrations that have seen more than 40 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli troops. Abeid has used a slingshot against those same Israeli soldiers. "I was injured two weeks ago in my thigh as I rolled tires," she said. "Hopefully, I will be able to attend this Friday and do what I usually do, here is my slingshot ready." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

