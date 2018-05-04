Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 4, 2018 | 11:05am EDT

Women on the protest line at Gaza-Israel border

Female demonstrator Aya is affected by tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City April 20, 2018. On the Gaza-Israel border women are an integral part of the tent protests that have transformed a once-deserted restricted zone. Some provide food, water and social media support - and some, although in much smaller numbers than men, roll burning tires and hurl stones at the Israeli border fence. Since March 30, when the protests began, hundreds of women have taken part, sometimes with their entire families. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Female demonstrator Aya is affected by tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City April 20, 2018. On the Gaza-Israel border women are...more

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Female demonstrator Aya is affected by tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City April 20, 2018. On the Gaza-Israel border women are an integral part of the tent protests that have transformed a once-deserted restricted zone. Some provide food, water and social media support - and some, although in much smaller numbers than men, roll burning tires and hurl stones at the Israeli border fence. Since March 30, when the protests began, hundreds of women have taken part, sometimes with their entire families. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 12
Aya moves a burning tire during a protest, April 20, 2018. "Some tell us we can't do what men do, some are afraid we will get hurt and others encourage us," Aya Abeid, 18, told Reuters. Twice she managed to plant a Palestinian flag at the fortified wire fence that separates Gaza from Israel, a place most do not dare approach in demonstrations that have seen more than 40 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli troops. Abeid has used a slingshot against those same Israeli soldiers. "I was injured two weeks ago in my thigh as I rolled tires," she said. "Hopefully, I will be able to attend this Friday and do what I usually do, here is my slingshot ready." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Aya moves a burning tire during a protest, April 20, 2018. "Some tell us we can't do what men do, some are afraid we will get hurt and others encourage us," Aya Abeid, 18, told Reuters. Twice she managed to plant a Palestinian flag at the fortified...more

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Aya moves a burning tire during a protest, April 20, 2018. "Some tell us we can't do what men do, some are afraid we will get hurt and others encourage us," Aya Abeid, 18, told Reuters. Twice she managed to plant a Palestinian flag at the fortified wire fence that separates Gaza from Israel, a place most do not dare approach in demonstrations that have seen more than 40 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli troops. Abeid has used a slingshot against those same Israeli soldiers. "I was injured two weeks ago in my thigh as I rolled tires," she said. "Hopefully, I will be able to attend this Friday and do what I usually do, here is my slingshot ready." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 12
Shorouq Abu Musameh, who volunteers with other paramedics to treat wounded Palestinians participating in protests at the Israel-Gaza border, is seen in the southern Gaza Strip April 13, 2018. Among 15 undergraduate nursing students at her class, Shorouq Abu Musameh decided to volunteer and be with paramedics deployed along the border. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Shorouq Abu Musameh, who volunteers with other paramedics to treat wounded Palestinians participating in protests at the Israel-Gaza border, is seen in the southern Gaza Strip April 13, 2018. Among 15 undergraduate nursing students at her class,...more

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Shorouq Abu Musameh, who volunteers with other paramedics to treat wounded Palestinians participating in protests at the Israel-Gaza border, is seen in the southern Gaza Strip April 13, 2018. Among 15 undergraduate nursing students at her class, Shorouq Abu Musameh decided to volunteer and be with paramedics deployed along the border. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
3 / 12
Shorouq Abu Musameh tends to a Palestinian who inhaled tear gas fired by Israeli troops, April 13, 2018. "I wanted to do my part in supporting the marches of return," said Abu Musameh, her white uniform stained with the blood of the wounded. "I say to myself my uniform may protect me, or maybe not." REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Shorouq Abu Musameh tends to a Palestinian who inhaled tear gas fired by Israeli troops, April 13, 2018. "I wanted to do my part in supporting the marches of return," said Abu Musameh, her white uniform stained with the blood of the wounded. "I say...more

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Shorouq Abu Musameh tends to a Palestinian who inhaled tear gas fired by Israeli troops, April 13, 2018. "I wanted to do my part in supporting the marches of return," said Abu Musameh, her white uniform stained with the blood of the wounded. "I say to myself my uniform may protect me, or maybe not." REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
4 / 12
A woman who volunteers with other paramedics reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops, April 13, 2018. As Israel celebrates its 70th birthday, Palestinians mourn what they call the "Nakba" (Catastrophe) of their people's mass-dispossession during the conflict that broke out in 1948. Two-thirds of Gaza's 2 million Palestinians are war refugees or their descendants. "The Great March of Return," as the Gaza border protests have been dubbed, has seen thousands gather - in greater numbers on Fridays - to demand access to their families' lost homes or lands, now in Israel. Israel rules that out, concerned it would lose its Jewish majority. Alternatives, such as accommodating refugees and their descendants in a future Palestinian state, have been discussed in peace talks that date back to 1993 but which are now stalled. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

A woman who volunteers with other paramedics reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops, April 13, 2018. As Israel celebrates its 70th birthday, Palestinians mourn what they call the "Nakba" (Catastrophe) of their people's mass-dispossession during...more

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A woman who volunteers with other paramedics reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops, April 13, 2018. As Israel celebrates its 70th birthday, Palestinians mourn what they call the "Nakba" (Catastrophe) of their people's mass-dispossession during the conflict that broke out in 1948. Two-thirds of Gaza's 2 million Palestinians are war refugees or their descendants. "The Great March of Return," as the Gaza border protests have been dubbed, has seen thousands gather - in greater numbers on Fridays - to demand access to their families' lost homes or lands, now in Israel. Israel rules that out, concerned it would lose its Jewish majority. Alternatives, such as accommodating refugees and their descendants in a future Palestinian state, have been discussed in peace talks that date back to 1993 but which are now stalled. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
5 / 12
Shorouq Abu Musameh, who volunteers with other paramedics to treat wounded Palestinians, is reflected in a mirror as she adjusts her head cover in the southern Gaza Strip April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Shorouq Abu Musameh, who volunteers with other paramedics to treat wounded Palestinians, is reflected in a mirror as she adjusts her head cover in the southern Gaza Strip April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Shorouq Abu Musameh, who volunteers with other paramedics to treat wounded Palestinians, is reflected in a mirror as she adjusts her head cover in the southern Gaza Strip April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
6 / 12
Palestinian artist Reham al-Emawi, who paints works in support of anti-Israel protests, works at her house in Rafah, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Palestinian artist Reham al-Emawi, who paints works in support of anti-Israel protests, works at her house in Rafah, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Palestinian artist Reham al-Emawi, who paints works in support of anti-Israel protests, works at her house in Rafah, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
7 / 12
Palestinian artist Reham al-Emawi paints on the face of a girl during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Palestinian artist Reham al-Emawi paints on the face of a girl during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Palestinian artist Reham al-Emawi paints on the face of a girl during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
8 / 12
Taheyah Qdeih provides demonstrators with water, April 13, 2018. At the tent camp in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Taheyah Qdeih filled bottles with drinking water to distribute to people staying in tents and along the frontier. The 49-year-old, whose family originally comes from Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, has made it her mission almost every day. "When I was young I used to hurl stones at the soldiers," she said. "I am from Jaffa and I believe we will return. Am I crazy like the Jews may say? No, I am not. I am a believer." REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Taheyah Qdeih provides demonstrators with water, April 13, 2018. At the tent camp in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Taheyah Qdeih filled bottles with drinking water to distribute to people staying in tents and along the frontier. The...more

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Taheyah Qdeih provides demonstrators with water, April 13, 2018. At the tent camp in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Taheyah Qdeih filled bottles with drinking water to distribute to people staying in tents and along the frontier. The 49-year-old, whose family originally comes from Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, has made it her mission almost every day. "When I was young I used to hurl stones at the soldiers," she said. "I am from Jaffa and I believe we will return. Am I crazy like the Jews may say? No, I am not. I am a believer." REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
9 / 12
A Palestinian woman carrying a bag of flour arrives to bake bread at a tent city protest in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

A Palestinian woman carrying a bag of flour arrives to bake bread at a tent city protest in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A Palestinian woman carrying a bag of flour arrives to bake bread at a tent city protest in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
10 / 12
A woman prepares to bake bread at a tent city protest, in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

A woman prepares to bake bread at a tent city protest, in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A woman prepares to bake bread at a tent city protest, in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
11 / 12
Women bake bread at a tent city protest in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Women bake bread at a tent city protest in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Women bake bread at a tent city protest in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Samar Abo Elouf
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

Next Slideshows

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.

May 03 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 03 2018
Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.

May 03 2018
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.

May 03 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hundreds of residents on Hawaii's Big Island were ordered to evacuate their homes after the Kilauea Volcano erupted.

Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Royal wedding dresses

Royal wedding dresses

What the bride wore at past royal weddings.

Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil

Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil

More than 52,000 Venezuelans have arrived in Brazil since the start of 2017, fleeing the hunger and violence of economic collapse in Venezuela.

Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you on the day of celebration for the sci-fi franchise.

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, bringing the total to 158 since last weekend.

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast