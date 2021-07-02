Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Jul 1, 2021 | 11:51pm EDT

Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty

People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities to protest against the country's withdrawal from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
A woman steps on a riot police helmet as people scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Demonstrators kiss each other during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
German singer and songwriter Liana Georgi hits a metallic curtain as she participates in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Police officers take position during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Police stand in position as people participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Demonstrators pose with flags during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Men watch from the windows of a cafe as women scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
A woman tries to overthrow a police barricade as people scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. The banner reads, "We don't give up Istanbul Convention. This is not the end yet". REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People leave after tear gas was used by police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
A demonstrator with her face painted in rainbow colors takes part in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
