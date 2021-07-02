Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities to protest against the country's withdrawal...more
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
A woman steps on a riot police helmet as people scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators kiss each other during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
German singer and songwriter Liana Georgi hits a metallic curtain as she participates in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021....more
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Police officers take position during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police stand in position as people participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Demonstrators pose with flags during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Men watch from the windows of a cafe as women scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
A woman tries to overthrow a police barricade as people scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit...more
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. The banner reads, "We don't give up Istanbul Convention. This is not the...more
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People leave after tear gas was used by police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A demonstrator with her face painted in rainbow colors takes part in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Ankara, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
