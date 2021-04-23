Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training as her platoon breaks a barrier becoming the first-ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. The crucible...more
Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021. Women have only been eligible for full combat roles in the U.S....more
Drill instructor Staff Sergeant Ayesha Zantt instructs female recruits as they begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021. By finally integrating the West...more
Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021. Tens of thousands of U.S. women participated in the Persian Gulf...more
Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits arrive to begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits arrive to begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training as they break a barrier becoming the first-ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. ...more
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training with men's platoons at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. At Camp Pendleton, they trained for combat just as the men did, given...more
Abigail Ragland, 20, a female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego smiles while participating in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. "With so many eyes on us we don't want to be looked at...more
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit (R) from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training with men's platoons as her platoon breaks a barrier to be the first-ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21,...more
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training with men's platoons at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training with men's platoons at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. At each step, the women were expected to keep pace with the men, although the...more
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, wait in line during the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling Crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, washes mud off her weapon during the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chief drill instructor staff sergeant Amber Staroscik reads citation to recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, as they participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., April 21, 2021....more
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego rests during the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego cleans her weapon as she participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chief drill instructor Staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik reads off a citation to female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego after they finished the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021. "You are...more
Chief drill instructor staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik (R) announces her platoon of female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, after they completed the grueling crucible training, alongside male recruits and await to become the...more
Chief drill instructor Staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik (L) hands recruit Abigail Ragland, 20, her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem as recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego finish the grueling crucible training to become the first-ever...more
Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, tears up as she receives her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem to become a U.S. Marine after finishing the grueling crucible training as she becomes part of the first-ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California,...more
Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego take a break after receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem at the conclusion of the grueling crucible training to become the first-ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton,...more
Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, looks at her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem after finishing the grueling crucible training to become one of the first-ever women Marines at Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
