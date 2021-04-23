Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Abigail Ragland, 20, a female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego smiles while participating in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. "With so many eyes on us we don't want to be looked at...more

Abigail Ragland, 20, a female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego smiles while participating in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. "With so many eyes on us we don't want to be looked at as failures. We want to set that mark that much higher," said Ragland, 20, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Coming from a military family, she was the first of her siblings to enlist and said she chose the Marine Corps because she was told it had a special brotherhood. "And now a sisterhood," Ragland said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close