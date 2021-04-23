Edition:
Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training as her platoon breaks a barrier becoming the first-ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. The crucible ended Thursday morning with a 9-mile (15-km) hike over the dusty hills of Camp Pendleton, the largest Marine base on the West Coast, after 11 weeks of training.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021. Women have only been eligible for full combat roles in the U.S. military since 2016 and until now the Marines had only allowed females recruits to become full-fledged Marines at the recruit depot in Parris Island, South Carolina.      REUTERS/Mike Blake

Drill instructor Staff Sergeant Ayesha Zantt instructs female recruits as they begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021. By finally integrating the West Coast depot, the Marine Corps is expanding career opportunities for recruits and female drill instructors within an institution notoriously resistant to change.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021. Tens of thousands of U.S. women participated in the Persian Gulf War in 1991 and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq this century. Though not technically assigned combat roles, some saw action and died as the battlelines shifted.       REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits arrive alongside male recruits to begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits arrive to begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits arrive to begin the first-ever integrated basic training at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, San Diego in San Diego, California, February 9, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training as they break a barrier becoming the first-ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training with men's platoons at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. At Camp Pendleton, they trained for combat just as the men did, given just three hours of sleep per night during the crucible.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Abigail Ragland, 20, a  female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego smiles while participating in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. "With so many eyes on us we don't want to be looked at as failures. We want to set that mark that much higher," said Ragland, 20, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Coming from a military family, she was the first of her siblings to enlist and said she chose the Marine Corps because she was told it had a special brotherhood. "And now a sisterhood," Ragland said.    REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit (R) from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training with men's platoons as her platoon breaks a barrier to be the first-ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training with men's platoons at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training with men's platoons at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.     REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.    REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. At each step, the women were expected to keep pace with the men, although the women were only matched against each other in the cage fight, not against other men. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.     REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, wait in line during the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.       REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.         REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling Crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, washes mud off her weapon during the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.     REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chief drill instructor staff sergeant Amber Staroscik reads citation to recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, as they participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego rests during the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego cleans her weapon as she participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Lima Company, participate in the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chief drill instructor Staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik reads off a citation to female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego after they finished the grueling crucible training at Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021. "You are part of Marine Corps history," Staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik, the chief drill instructor for the platoon of women, told the newly minted Marines. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chief drill instructor staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik (R) announces her platoon of female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, after they completed the grueling crucible training, alongside male recruits and await to become the first ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chief drill instructor Staff Sergeant Amber Staroscik (L) hands recruit Abigail Ragland, 20, her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem as recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego finish the grueling crucible training to become the first-ever women Marines at Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, tears up as she receives her Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem to become a U.S. Marine after finishing the grueling crucible training as she becomes part of the first-ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Female recruits from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego take a break after receiving their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem at the conclusion of the grueling crucible training to become the first-ever women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Recruit Emily Sandoval, 19, looks at her  Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem after finishing the grueling crucible training to become one of the first-ever women Marines at Camp Pendleton, California, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

