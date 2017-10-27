Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 27, 2017 | 2:20pm EDT

Women's Convention in Detroit

Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
1 / 8
A group of Indigenous women raise their fists as they sing during the opening session. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A group of Indigenous women raise their fists as they sing during the opening session. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A group of Indigenous women raise their fists as they sing during the opening session. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
2 / 8
Linda Sarsour, National Co-Chair, Women's March, addresses the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Linda Sarsour, National Co-Chair, Women's March, addresses the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Linda Sarsour, National Co-Chair, Women's March, addresses the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
3 / 8
Tamika Mallory, National Co-Chair, Women's March, addresses the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tamika Mallory, National Co-Chair, Women's March, addresses the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Tamika Mallory, National Co-Chair, Women's March, addresses the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
4 / 8
Isra Chaker (L) and Martha Neuman watch as a display of social justice images is assembled before the start of the convention. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Isra Chaker (L) and Martha Neuman watch as a display of social justice images is assembled before the start of the convention. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Isra Chaker (L) and Martha Neuman watch as a display of social justice images is assembled before the start of the convention. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
5 / 8
Rosa Clemente, President of Know Thy Self Productions, addresses the audience during the opening session. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Rosa Clemente, President of Know Thy Self Productions, addresses the audience during the opening session. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Rosa Clemente, President of Know Thy Self Productions, addresses the audience during the opening session. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
6 / 8
Founder of the #MeToo campaign Tarana Burke (R) introduces actor Rose McGowan to speak. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Founder of the #MeToo campaign Tarana Burke (R) introduces actor Rose McGowan to speak. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Founder of the #MeToo campaign Tarana Burke (R) introduces actor Rose McGowan to speak. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
7 / 8
Zach Thompson helps to assemble a display of social justice images before the start of the convention. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Zach Thompson helps to assemble a display of social justice images before the start of the convention. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Zach Thompson helps to assemble a display of social justice images before the start of the convention. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Next Slideshows

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

12:17pm EDT
Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.

11:50am EDT
Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.

11:16am EDT
Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

9:40am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Flashback: JFK assassination

Flashback: JFK assassination

Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast