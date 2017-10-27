Women's Convention in Detroit
Actor Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A group of Indigenous women raise their fists as they sing during the opening session. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Linda Sarsour, National Co-Chair, Women's March, addresses the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Tamika Mallory, National Co-Chair, Women's March, addresses the audience. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Isra Chaker (L) and Martha Neuman watch as a display of social justice images is assembled before the start of the convention. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rosa Clemente, President of Know Thy Self Productions, addresses the audience during the opening session. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Founder of the #MeToo campaign Tarana Burke (R) introduces actor Rose McGowan to speak. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Zach Thompson helps to assemble a display of social justice images before the start of the convention. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
