Women's March 2019

Thousands of people participate in the third annual Women's March at Freedom Plaza in Washington, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A participant wears the words "Girls Rule" on her head in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women wear wall protest outfits as they stand in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A woman wearing clothes covered with the face of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton dances during the Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A participant holds a sign about being furloughed in the partial government shutdown while participating in the Women's March in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A woman holds Trump caricature in front of the White House after the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A demonstrator holds up a vote sign as she marches past the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Participants chant as they march up Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A demonstrator holds a sign at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thousands of people participate in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A woman wears "Love Trumps Hate" and "My Body My Choice" pins at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

An anti-Trump poster is placed at a bus stop after the march in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Baby Trump balloons float over thousands of people in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Representative Ayanna Pressley speaks at the Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman holds an anti-Trump poster in front of the White House after the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, two of the organizers of the Women's March, walk together on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators march past the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The "Spirit of 2019" fife and drum group arrives at the Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A demonstrator holds a sign calling for an equal rights amendment (ERA) at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a cardboard cut out amid his opponents during the Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman takes part in a march in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Demonstrators take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A demonstrator holds a sign critical of President Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator holds up a sign critical of President Donald Trump in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator wears a sign critical of President Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators emphasizing gun violence take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Marchers carry signs as they participate in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Demonstrators take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Participants leave in a school bus following the Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

