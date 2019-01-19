Women's March 2019
Thousands of people participate in the third annual Women's March at Freedom Plaza in Washington, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A participant wears the words "Girls Rule" on her head in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Women wear wall protest outfits as they stand in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman wearing clothes covered with the face of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton dances during the Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A participant holds a sign about being furloughed in the partial government shutdown while participating in the Women's March in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A woman holds Trump caricature in front of the White House after the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator holds up a vote sign as she marches past the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Participants chant as they march up Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A demonstrator holds a sign at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Thousands of people participate in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman wears "Love Trumps Hate" and "My Body My Choice" pins at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
An anti-Trump poster is placed at a bus stop after the march in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Baby Trump balloons float over thousands of people in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Representative Ayanna Pressley speaks at the Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman holds an anti-Trump poster in front of the White House after the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, two of the organizers of the Women's March, walk together on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators march past the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The "Spirit of 2019" fife and drum group arrives at the Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator holds a sign calling for an equal rights amendment (ERA) at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a cardboard cut out amid his opponents during the Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman takes part in a march in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator holds a sign critical of President Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator holds up a sign critical of President Donald Trump in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator wears a sign critical of President Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators emphasizing gun violence take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Marchers carry signs as they participate in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators take part in a march organized by the Women's March Alliance in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Participants leave in a school bus following the Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
