Women's Marches across America
People participate in the Women's March in Manhattan, New York, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Demonstrators attend the 2020 Women s March in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
A woman is seen with an umbrella that reads "Impeached" outside the White House following the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Participants chant outside of Lafayette Park during the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People participate in the Women's March at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Ingrid Helvig-David holds a banner as she poses for a portrait at the Women s March in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People participate in the Women's March in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Martin Luther King III joins thousands of demonstrator as they participate in the Women's March at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People participate in the Women's March in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a Women's March event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Counter demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue as thousands of people participate in the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Congresswoman Robin Kelly join the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Max Herman
People gather in Federal Plaza during the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Max Herman
Women s March board member Carmen Perez joins thousands of demonstrators in the Women's March at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People participate in the Women's March in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People participate in the Women's March in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People gather in Federal Plaza during the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Max Herman
Demonstrators gather across from the Trump Hotel and Tower during the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Max Herman
Demonstrators participate in the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Max Herman
Demonstrators march down Constitution Avenue the Women s March in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
People gather in Federal Plaza during the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Max Herman
A ballon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby is seen as demonstrators march down Constitution Avenue the Women s March in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Demonstrators hold banners and placards as they attend the 2020 Women s March in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
People gather in Federal Plaza during the Women's March in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Max Herman
Ginna Green embraces her daughter Zippora Deutsch as demonstrators participate in the Women's March at Freedom Plaza in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
