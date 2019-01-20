Women's Marches around the world
Participants listen to speakers outside City Hall during the Women's March in a -22 Celsius (8 Fahrenheit) wind chill snow storm in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A protester with a banner chants slogans as she takes part in the Women's March calling for equality, justice and an end to austerity in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Participants walk to the Ontario provincial legislature during the Women's March in a -22 Celsius (8 Fahrenheit) wind chill snow storm in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A dog is seen next to a toy made in the likeness of Donald Trump during the Women's March in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Protesters take part in the Women's March in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A protester holds up a sign during the Women's March in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A snow plow clears the way ahead of the Women's March in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A girl holds a rose as protesters take part in the Women's March in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Protesters take part in the Women's March in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A woman dressed as suffragette gestures during the Women's March in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Participants listen to speakers outside City Hall during the Women's March in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
