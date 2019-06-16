Women's World Cup: Day 10
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. celebrates scoring their third goal against Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Sweden's Linda Sembrant celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates against Thailand. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
U.S. fans with painted faces pose before the match against Chile. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Thailand. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
U.S. players celebrate after the match against Chile. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Christen Press of the U.S. in action with Chile's Carla Guerrero. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Chile's Claudia Endler reacts in the match against the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Chile's Daniela Zamora speaks to referee Riem Hussein during the match against the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of fans inside the stadium during the match between the U.S. and Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Sweden's fan smiles before the match against Thailand. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. in action with Chile's Francisca Lara. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Chile's Claudia Endler makes a save against the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tierna Davidson of the U.S. in action with Chile's Daniela Zamora and Yessenia Lopez. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Mallory Pugh of the U.S. in action with Chile's Javiera Toro. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. handles the ball against Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. scores their third goal against Chile. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. scores their third goal against Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alyssa Naeher of the U.S. in action against Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Julie Ertz of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal against Chile. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Chile's Claudia Endler makes a save from Carli Lloyd of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Thailand's Kanjana Sung-Ngoen celebrates scoring their first goal with Taneekarn Dangda against Sweden. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sweden's Nilla Fischer in action Thailand's Waraporn Boonsing. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani scores their second goal against Thailand. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sweden's Olivia Schough in action with Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sweden's Linda Sembrant scores their first goal against Thailand. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo scores their third goal against Thailand. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Thailand's Waraporn Boonsing in action against Sweden. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Sweden's Elin Rubensson scores their fifth goal from the penalty spot against Thailand. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Sweden players applaud fans after the match against Thailand. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Thailand players applaud fans after the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
