Mon Jun 17, 2019

Women's World Cup: Day 11

China's Haiyan Wu and Shimeng Peng in action with Spain's Andrea Falcon. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Norway's Lisa-Marie Utland in action with Korea Republic's Kim Doyeon. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Spain's Leila Ouahabi in action with China's Ying Li. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Spain's Maria Leon in action with China's Shuang Wang. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Spain's Virginia Torrecilla in action with China's Yasha Gu. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
France's Wendie Renard scores their first goal. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
France's Grace Geyoro in action with Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
France's Amandine Henry in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie reacts after being shown a yellow card by referee Melissa Borjas. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
France's Wendie Renard celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Nigeria players remonstrate with referee Melissa Borjas. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Norway's Elise Thorsnes in action with Korea Republic's Jeong Yeonga. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
France's Gaetane Thiney in action with Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
France's Valerie Gauvin in action with Nigeria's Onome Ebi and Rita Chikwelu. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
Nigeria's Francisca Ordega in action with France's Amel Majri. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2019
