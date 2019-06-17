Women's World Cup: Day 11
China's Haiyan Wu and Shimeng Peng in action with Spain's Andrea Falcon. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Norway's Lisa-Marie Utland in action with Korea Republic's Kim Doyeon. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spain's Leila Ouahabi in action with China's Ying Li. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Spain's Maria Leon in action with China's Shuang Wang. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Spain's Virginia Torrecilla in action with China's Yasha Gu. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
France's Wendie Renard scores their first goal. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
France's Grace Geyoro in action with Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
France's Amandine Henry in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie reacts after being shown a yellow card by referee Melissa Borjas. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Wendie Renard celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Nigeria players remonstrate with referee Melissa Borjas. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Norway's Elise Thorsnes in action with Korea Republic's Jeong Yeonga. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Gaetane Thiney in action with Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
France's Valerie Gauvin in action with Nigeria's Onome Ebi and Rita Chikwelu. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Nigeria's Francisca Ordega in action with France's Amel Majri. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
