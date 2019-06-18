Women's World Cup: Day 12
Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Jamaica's Mireya Grey in action with Australia's Katrina Gorry. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their first goal with Emily Van Egmond. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Australia's Sam Kerr scores their second goal. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Jamaica's Konya Plummer in action with Australia's Alanna Kennedy. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Australia's Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Jamaica's Toriana Patterson in action with Australia's Lisa De Vanna. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Jamaica's Konya Plummer in action with Australia's Emily Van Egmond. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Jamaica's Havana Solaun celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Australia's Sam Kerr scores their first goal as Jamaica's Nicole Mcclure looks on. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Jamaica's Nicole Mcclure in action with Australia's Sam Kerr. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Italy's Cristiana Girelli in action. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Brazil's Thaisa in action with Italy's Aurora Galli. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Italy's Elisa Bartoli in action with Brazil's Debinha. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italy's Cristiana Girelli in action with Brazil's Debinha. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Italy's Cristiana Girelli in action with Brazil's Leticia Santos. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Brazil's Tamires in action with Italy's Valentina Giacinti. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Italy's Valentina Giacinti in action with Brazil's Kathellen. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Brazil's Barbara in action. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Brazil's Marta celebrates scoring their first goal with Debinha and team mates as Italy's Elena Linari looks dejected. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italy's Sara Gama is thrown in the air by her team mates as they celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Phil Noble
