Women's World Cup: Day 13
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Scotland's Lee Alexander in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Scotland's Lisa Evans in action. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
England's Rachel Daly in action with Japan's Mana Iwabuchi. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo scores their second goal as Scotland's Lee Alexander attempts to save it. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Referee Ri Hyang-ok signals a penalty after a VAR review as Scotland's Nicola Docherty reacts. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Scotland's Rachel Corsie and Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo clash. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Scotland's Erin Cuthbert reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Scotland's Leanne Crichton in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Argentina's Vanina Correa, Vanesa Santana and Agustina Barroso in action with Scotland's Claire Emslie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Argentina's Mariana Larroquette in action with Scotland's Leanne Crichton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina's Vanesa Santana and Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Erin Cuthbert. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Scotland's Kim Little in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina's Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Claire Emslie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina's Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Erin Cuthbert. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Scotland's Leanne Crichton in action with Argentina's Vanesa Santana. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Scotland's Erin Cuthbert in action with Argentina's Aldana Cometti. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
England's Rachel Daly in action with Japan's Jun Endo. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Japan's Hina Sugita in action with England's Georgia Stanway. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal with Rachel Daly. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Japan's Yuika Sugasawa in action with England's Karen Bardsley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
England's Georgia Stanway in action with Japan's Hina Sugita. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
England's Demi Stokes in action with Japan's Risa Shimizu. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city
A starving polar bear has strayed from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, visibly exhausted and seemingly ill, into the major Russian industrial city of...
Mexico's crackdown on migrants
Mexico ramps up security on its southern border with Guatemala as part of an agreement with Washington after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods...
Strong quake strikes northwest Japan
A strong and shallow earthquake struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, triggering a small tsunami, shaking buildings and cutting...
Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida
President Donald Trump formally kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign in the battleground state of Florida.
MORE IN PICTURES
Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city
A starving polar bear has strayed from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, visibly exhausted and seemingly ill, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia.
Mexico's crackdown on migrants
Mexico ramps up security on its southern border with Guatemala as part of an agreement with Washington after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods if the government did not stem the flow of migrants reaching the United States.
Strong quake strikes northwest Japan
A strong and shallow earthquake struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, triggering a small tsunami, shaking buildings and cutting power to around 9,000 buildings.
Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida
President Donald Trump formally kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign in the battleground state of Florida.
Women's World Cup: Day 12
Highlights from June 18 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China
Two strong earthquakes, roughly 30 minutes apart, hit the southwestern province of Sichuan late on Monday, with shaking felt in key regional cities, such as the provincial capital of Chengdu and the metropolis of Chongqing.