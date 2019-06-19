Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 19, 2019 | 5:50pm EDT

Women's World Cup: Day 13

Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo celebrates scoring their third goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 25
Scotland's Lee Alexander in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Scotland's Lee Alexander in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Scotland's Lee Alexander in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 25
Scotland's Lisa Evans in action. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Scotland's Lisa Evans in action. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Scotland's Lisa Evans in action. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 25
England's Rachel Daly in action with Japan's Mana Iwabuchi. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

England's Rachel Daly in action with Japan's Mana Iwabuchi. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
England's Rachel Daly in action with Japan's Mana Iwabuchi. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 25
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo scores their second goal as Scotland's Lee Alexander attempts to save it. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo scores their second goal as Scotland's Lee Alexander attempts to save it. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo scores their second goal as Scotland's Lee Alexander attempts to save it. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 25
Referee Ri Hyang-ok signals a penalty after a VAR review as Scotland's Nicola Docherty reacts. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Referee Ri Hyang-ok signals a penalty after a VAR review as Scotland's Nicola Docherty reacts. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Referee Ri Hyang-ok signals a penalty after a VAR review as Scotland's Nicola Docherty reacts. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 25
Scotland's Rachel Corsie and Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo clash. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Scotland's Rachel Corsie and Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo clash. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Scotland's Rachel Corsie and Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo clash. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 25
Scotland's Erin Cuthbert reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Scotland's Erin Cuthbert reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Scotland's Erin Cuthbert reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 25
Scotland's Leanne Crichton in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Scotland's Leanne Crichton in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Scotland's Leanne Crichton in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 25
Argentina's Vanina Correa, Vanesa Santana and Agustina Barroso in action with Scotland's Claire Emslie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Argentina's Vanina Correa, Vanesa Santana and Agustina Barroso in action with Scotland's Claire Emslie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Argentina's Vanina Correa, Vanesa Santana and Agustina Barroso in action with Scotland's Claire Emslie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 25
Argentina's Mariana Larroquette in action with Scotland's Leanne Crichton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Argentina's Mariana Larroquette in action with Scotland's Leanne Crichton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Argentina's Mariana Larroquette in action with Scotland's Leanne Crichton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 25
Argentina's Vanesa Santana and Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Erin Cuthbert. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Argentina's Vanesa Santana and Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Erin Cuthbert. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Argentina's Vanesa Santana and Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Erin Cuthbert. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 25
Scotland's Kim Little in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Scotland's Kim Little in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Scotland's Kim Little in action with Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 25
Argentina's Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Claire Emslie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Argentina's Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Claire Emslie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Argentina's Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Claire Emslie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 25
Argentina's Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Erin Cuthbert. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Argentina's Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Erin Cuthbert. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Argentina's Ruth Bravo in action with Scotland's Erin Cuthbert. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 25
Scotland's Leanne Crichton in action with Argentina's Vanesa Santana. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Scotland's Leanne Crichton in action with Argentina's Vanesa Santana. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Scotland's Leanne Crichton in action with Argentina's Vanesa Santana. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
16 / 25
Scotland's Erin Cuthbert in action with Argentina's Aldana Cometti. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Scotland's Erin Cuthbert in action with Argentina's Aldana Cometti. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Scotland's Erin Cuthbert in action with Argentina's Aldana Cometti. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 25
England's Rachel Daly in action with Japan's Jun Endo. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

England's Rachel Daly in action with Japan's Jun Endo. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
England's Rachel Daly in action with Japan's Jun Endo. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
18 / 25
Japan's Hina Sugita in action with England's Georgia Stanway. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Japan's Hina Sugita in action with England's Georgia Stanway. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Japan's Hina Sugita in action with England's Georgia Stanway. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 25
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal with Rachel Daly. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal with Rachel Daly. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal with Rachel Daly. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 25
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
21 / 25
Japan's Yuika Sugasawa in action with England's Karen Bardsley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa in action with England's Karen Bardsley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Japan's Yuika Sugasawa in action with England's Karen Bardsley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
22 / 25
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
23 / 25
England's Georgia Stanway in action with Japan's Hina Sugita. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

England's Georgia Stanway in action with Japan's Hina Sugita. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
England's Georgia Stanway in action with Japan's Hina Sugita. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
24 / 25
England's Demi Stokes in action with Japan's Risa Shimizu. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

England's Demi Stokes in action with Japan's Risa Shimizu. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
England's Demi Stokes in action with Japan's Risa Shimizu. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

Next Slideshows

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

A starving polar bear has strayed from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, visibly exhausted and seemingly ill, into the major Russian industrial city of...

2:25pm EDT
Mexico's crackdown on migrants

Mexico's crackdown on migrants

Mexico ramps up security on its southern border with Guatemala as part of an agreement with Washington after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods...

1:55pm EDT
Strong quake strikes northwest Japan

Strong quake strikes northwest Japan

A strong and shallow earthquake struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, triggering a small tsunami, shaking buildings and cutting...

1:45pm EDT
Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

President Donald Trump formally kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign in the battleground state of Florida.

8:05am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

A starving polar bear has strayed from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, visibly exhausted and seemingly ill, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia.

Mexico's crackdown on migrants

Mexico's crackdown on migrants

Mexico ramps up security on its southern border with Guatemala as part of an agreement with Washington after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods if the government did not stem the flow of migrants reaching the United States.

Strong quake strikes northwest Japan

Strong quake strikes northwest Japan

A strong and shallow earthquake struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, triggering a small tsunami, shaking buildings and cutting power to around 9,000 buildings.

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign in Florida

President Donald Trump formally kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign in the battleground state of Florida.

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Women's World Cup: Day 12

Highlights from June 18 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Two strong earthquakes, roughly 30 minutes apart, hit the southwestern province of Sichuan late on Monday, with shaking felt in key regional cities, such as the provincial capital of Chengdu and the metropolis of Chongqing.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast