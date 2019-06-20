Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2019 | 5:20pm EDT

Women's World Cup: Day 14

Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal with Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal with Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal with Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
1 / 38
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S.. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S.. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S.. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
2 / 38
Kelley O Hara of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Kelley O Hara of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Kelley O Hara of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 38
Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. celebrates their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. celebrates their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. celebrates their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
4 / 38
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal with Rose Lavelle. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal with Rose Lavelle. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal with Rose Lavelle. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
5 / 38
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 38
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Crystal Dunn of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Crystal Dunn of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Crystal Dunn of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 38
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Crystal Dunn of the U.S. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Crystal Dunn of the U.S. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Crystal Dunn of the U.S. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
8 / 38
Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 38
Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl and Linda Sembrant. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl and Linda Sembrant. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl and Linda Sembrant. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
10 / 38
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
11 / 38
Canada's Ashley Lawrence in action with Netherlands' Shanice van de Sanden and Jill Roord. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Ashley Lawrence in action with Netherlands' Shanice van de Sanden and Jill Roord. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Canada's Ashley Lawrence in action with Netherlands' Shanice van de Sanden and Jill Roord. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 38
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Canada's Jayde Riviere. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Canada's Jayde Riviere. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Canada's Jayde Riviere. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 38
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates as Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan looks dejected. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates as Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan looks dejected. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates as Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan looks dejected. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 38
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen in action with Canada's Jessie Fleming. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen in action with Canada's Jessie Fleming. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen in action with Canada's Jessie Fleming. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 38
Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group E - Netherlands v Canada - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - June 20, 2019 Netherlands' Anouk Dekker celebrates scoring their first goal with Lieke Martens and Shanice van de Sanden REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group E - Netherlands v Canada - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - June 20, 2019 Netherlands' Anouk Dekker celebrates scoring their first goal with Lieke Martens and Shanice van de Sanden REUTERS/Lucy...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group E - Netherlands v Canada - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - June 20, 2019 Netherlands' Anouk Dekker celebrates scoring their first goal with Lieke Martens and Shanice van de Sanden REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 38
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema in action with Canada's Stephanie Labbe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema in action with Canada's Stephanie Labbe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema in action with Canada's Stephanie Labbe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 38
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 38
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema shoots wide as Canada's Stephanie Labbe looks on. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema shoots wide as Canada's Stephanie Labbe looks on. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema shoots wide as Canada's Stephanie Labbe looks on. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 38
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Canada's Ashley Lawrence. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Canada's Ashley Lawrence. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Canada's Ashley Lawrence. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 38
Netherlands' Sherida Spitse in action with Canada's Jessie Fleming. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Netherlands' Sherida Spitse in action with Canada's Jessie Fleming. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Netherlands' Sherida Spitse in action with Canada's Jessie Fleming. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
21 / 38
Chile's Yanara Aedo in action with Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chile's Yanara Aedo in action with Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Chile's Yanara Aedo in action with Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
22 / 38
Thailand's Rattikan Thongsombut in action with Chile's Francisca Lara. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thailand's Rattikan Thongsombut in action with Chile's Francisca Lara. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Thailand's Rattikan Thongsombut in action with Chile's Francisca Lara. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
23 / 38
Chile's Yessenia Lopez in action with Thailand's Warunee Phetwiset. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Chile's Yessenia Lopez in action with Thailand's Warunee Phetwiset. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Chile's Yessenia Lopez in action with Thailand's Warunee Phetwiset. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
24 / 38
Chile's Yanara Aedo in action with Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chile's Yanara Aedo in action with Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Chile's Yanara Aedo in action with Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
25 / 38
Thailand's Pitsamai Sornsai in action with Chile's Maria Urrutia and Thailand's Sunisa Srangthaisong. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Thailand's Pitsamai Sornsai in action with Chile's Maria Urrutia and Thailand's Sunisa Srangthaisong. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Thailand's Pitsamai Sornsai in action with Chile's Maria Urrutia and Thailand's Sunisa Srangthaisong. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
26 / 38
Chile's Karen Araya in action with Thailand's Pikul Khueanpet. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chile's Karen Araya in action with Thailand's Pikul Khueanpet. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Chile's Karen Araya in action with Thailand's Pikul Khueanpet. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
27 / 38
Referee Anna-Marie Keighley gestures towards Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Referee Anna-Marie Keighley gestures towards Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Referee Anna-Marie Keighley gestures towards Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
28 / 38
New Zealand's Ali Riley in action with Cameroon's Ajara Nchout. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

New Zealand's Ali Riley in action with Cameroon's Ajara Nchout. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
New Zealand's Ali Riley in action with Cameroon's Ajara Nchout. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
29 / 38
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cameroon's Ajara Nchout celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
30 / 38
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scores their second goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scores their second goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scores their second goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
31 / 38
Cameroon celebrate winning the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cameroon celebrate winning the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Cameroon celebrate winning the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
32 / 38
Cameroon's Alexandra Takounda in action with New Zealand's Rebekah Stott and New Zealand's Abby Erceg. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cameroon's Alexandra Takounda in action with New Zealand's Rebekah Stott and New Zealand's Abby Erceg. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Cameroon's Alexandra Takounda in action with New Zealand's Rebekah Stott and New Zealand's Abby Erceg. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
33 / 38
New Zealand's Abby Erceg in action with Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

New Zealand's Abby Erceg in action with Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
New Zealand's Abby Erceg in action with Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
34 / 38
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene shoots at goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene shoots at goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene shoots at goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
35 / 38
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scores their first goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scores their first goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scores their first goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
36 / 38
New Zealand's Abby Erceg in action with Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

New Zealand's Abby Erceg in action with Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
New Zealand's Abby Erceg in action with Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
37 / 38
New Zealand's Rosie White in action with Cameroon's Aurelle Awona and Raissa Feudjio. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

New Zealand's Rosie White in action with Cameroon's Aurelle Awona and Raissa Feudjio. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
New Zealand's Rosie White in action with Cameroon's Aurelle Awona and Raissa Feudjio. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around...

Next Slideshows

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.

3:55pm EDT
Far from home on World Refugee Day

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.

3:40pm EDT
Where do the most refugees come from?

Where do the most refugees come from?

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On...

3:25pm EDT
Which countries take in the most refugees?

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR. On World Refugee Day, a look at which...

2:45pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

Drag queens wrap world's longest feather boa around Times Square

To mark WorldPride, drag queens in Times Square set a Guinness World Record for the longest feathered boa.

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Far from home on World Refugee Day

Refugees around the world on World Refugees Day.

Where do the most refugees come from?

Where do the most refugees come from?

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On World Refugee Day, a look at where they come from.

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Which countries take in the most refugees?

Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR. On World Refugee Day, a look at which countries take in the most refugees.

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Thousands of Venezuelans cross into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead.

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Women's World Cup: Day 13

Women's World Cup: Day 13

Highlights from June 19 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

A starving polar bear has strayed from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, visibly exhausted and seemingly ill, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast