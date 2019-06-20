Women's World Cup: Day 14
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal with Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S.. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Kelley O Hara of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. celebrates their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal with Rose Lavelle. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Crystal Dunn of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Crystal Dunn of the U.S. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl and Linda Sembrant. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Canada's Ashley Lawrence in action with Netherlands' Shanice van de Sanden and Jill Roord. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Canada's Jayde Riviere. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates as Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan looks dejected. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen in action with Canada's Jessie Fleming. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group E - Netherlands v Canada - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - June 20, 2019 Netherlands' Anouk Dekker celebrates scoring their first goal with Lieke Martens and Shanice van de Sanden REUTERS/Lucy...more
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema in action with Canada's Stephanie Labbe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema shoots wide as Canada's Stephanie Labbe looks on. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Canada's Ashley Lawrence. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Netherlands' Sherida Spitse in action with Canada's Jessie Fleming. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Thailand's Rattikan Thongsombut in action with Chile's Francisca Lara. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chile's Yessenia Lopez in action with Thailand's Warunee Phetwiset. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chile's Yanara Aedo in action with Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Thailand's Pitsamai Sornsai in action with Chile's Maria Urrutia and Thailand's Sunisa Srangthaisong. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chile's Karen Araya in action with Thailand's Pikul Khueanpet. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Referee Anna-Marie Keighley gestures towards Thailand's Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
New Zealand's Ali Riley in action with Cameroon's Ajara Nchout. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scores their second goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cameroon celebrate winning the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cameroon's Alexandra Takounda in action with New Zealand's Rebekah Stott and New Zealand's Abby Erceg. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene shoots at goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scores their first goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
New Zealand's Abby Erceg in action with Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
New Zealand's Rosie White in action with Cameroon's Aurelle Awona and Raissa Feudjio. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
