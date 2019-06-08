Women's World Cup: Day 2
Germany's Giulia Gwinn celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates against China. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Spain's Lucia Garcia scores their third goal against South Africa. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Germany huddles before the match against China. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Norway's Guro Reiten in action with Nigeria's Francisca Ordega. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan in action with China's Shuang Wang. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Norway fan before the match against Nigeria. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Nigeria's Francisca Ordega in action against Norway. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spain players celebrate after the match as South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe reacts. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
China's Shanshan Liu in action with Germany's Sara Daebritz. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Referee Maria Carvajal awards a penalty to Spain following a VAR review during their match against South Africa. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Germany's Giulia Gwinn celebrates scoring their first goal against China. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spain's Mariona Caldentey in action with South Africa's Lebohang Ramalepe. REUTERS/Phil Noble
China's Ruyin Tan in action against Germany. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Germany's Alexandra Popp in action with China's Haiyan Wu. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana and Spain's Vicky Losada react after sustaining injuries. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates scoring their second goal from the penalty spot with team mates against South Africa. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Spain's Mariona Caldentey in action with South Africa's Lebohang Ramalepe. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale scores an own goal and Norway's third. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Norway's Guro Reiten celebrates scoring their first goal with Isabell Herlovsen and team mates against Nigeria. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
South Africa's Janine Van Wyk in action with Spain's Jennifer Hermoso. REUTERS/Phil Noble
South Africa's Andile Dlamini in action against Spain. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Norway's Isabell Herlovsen in action with Nigeria's Ngozi Ebere. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Almuth Schult in action against China. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Spain's Lucia Garcia in action with South Africa's Andile Dlamini. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Spain's Lucia Garcia celebrates scoring their third goal against South Africa. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Norway players celebrate their third goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
China's Yasha Gu in action with Germany's Kathrin Hendrich and Melanie Leupolz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spain's Lucia Garcia celebrates scoring their third goal with Marta Torrejon against South Africa. REUTERS/Phil Noble
