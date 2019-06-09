Edition:
Pictures | Sun Jun 9, 2019 | 4:20pm EDT

Women's World Cup: Day 3

England's Nikita Parris celebrates scoring their first goal against Scotland from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Italy's Barbara Bonansea celebrates scoring their second goal against Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Italy's Barbara Bonansea celebrates scoring their second goal against Australia with team mates. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal against Scotland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Brazil's Debinha in action with Jamaica's Sydney Schneider. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Brazil's Cristiane scores their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
England's Ellen White celebrates a goal against Scotland, which is later disallowed for offside. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Brazil's Marta during the warm up before the match against Jamaica. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Brazil's Cristiane scores their third goal from a free kick to complete her hat-trick against Jamaica. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
England's Nikita Parris scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Scotland. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Brazil's Cristiane celebrates scoring their third goal from a free kick to complete her hat-trick with team mates against Jamaica. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Italy's Laura Giuliani reacts against Australia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Jamaica's Chantelle Swaby in action with Brazil's Debinha. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
General view of a fan in the stands before the match between England and Scotland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
Jamaica's Sydney Schneider saves a penalty from Brazil's Andressa. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2019
