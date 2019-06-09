Women's World Cup: Day 3
England's Nikita Parris celebrates scoring their first goal against Scotland from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Italy's Barbara Bonansea celebrates scoring their second goal against Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italy's Barbara Bonansea celebrates scoring their second goal against Australia with team mates. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal against Scotland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Debinha in action with Jamaica's Sydney Schneider. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Brazil's Cristiane scores their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
England's Ellen White celebrates a goal against Scotland, which is later disallowed for offside. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Brazil's Marta during the warm up before the match against Jamaica. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Brazil's Cristiane scores their third goal from a free kick to complete her hat-trick against Jamaica. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
England's Nikita Parris scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Scotland. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Brazil's Cristiane celebrates scoring their third goal from a free kick to complete her hat-trick with team mates against Jamaica. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Italy's Laura Giuliani reacts against Australia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jamaica's Chantelle Swaby in action with Brazil's Debinha. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
General view of a fan in the stands before the match between England and Scotland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jamaica's Sydney Schneider saves a penalty from Brazil's Andressa. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Next Slideshows
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would...
MORE IN PICTURES
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Women's World Cup kicks off in France
Highlights from the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
Celebrating Eid al-Fitr
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
Theresa May's tumultuous tenure
Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her central pledge - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.
Trump visits Ireland
After being feted by Queen Elizabeth during his state visit to Britain, Donald Trump arrives in Ireland for the first time as U.S. president for a low-key visit, where he will be spending almost all of his time at one of his golf resorts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.