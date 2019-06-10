Women's World Cup: Day 4
Argentina's Aldana Cometti in action with Japan's Kumi Yokoyama. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina's Sole Jaimes in action against Japan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo in action with Japan's Hina Sugita. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Japan's Yuika Sugasawa in action against Argentina. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina coach Carlos Borrello reacts during the against Japan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
General view of Japan fans before the match against Argentina. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina's Aldana Cometti in action with Japan's Yuika Sugasawa. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Argentina's Vanina Correa in action against Japan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina's Sole Jaimes in action with Japan's Moeka Minami. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Argentina's Estefania Banini in action against Japan. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Argentina's Vanesa Santana comes on as a substitute to replace Ruth Bravo against Japan. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Argentina's Florencia Bonsegundo in action with Japan's Aya Sameshima. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
