Women's World Cup: Day 5
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani celebrates scoring their first goal against Chile. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
New Zealand's Erin Nayler and Ali Riley in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A fan of the U.S. before the match against Thailand. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates scoring their first goal against New Zealand. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Chile's Claudia Endler in action against Sweden. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Netherlands' Desiree van Lunteren in action with New Zealand's Rosie White. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Chile's Claudia Endler in action against Sweden. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
New Zealand's Erin Nayler receives medical attention after sustaining an injury against Netherlands. REUTERS/Phil Noble
New Zealand's Rosie White in action with Netherlands' Kika van Es. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani scores their first goal against Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani celebrates scoring their first goal against Chile with team mates. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chile's Maria Urrutia in action with Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action against Chile. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sweden's Madelen Janogy in action with Chile's Javiera Toro. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Netherlands' Lieke Martens and Jill Roord celebrate after the match as New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson looks dejected. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius in action against Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
New Zealand's Rebekah Stott in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action against Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
New Zealand's Rosie White in action with Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
New Zealand's C.J. Bott in action with Netherlands' Jackie Groenen. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with New Zealand's Ria Percival. REUTERS/Phil Noble
New Zealand's Abby Erceg in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates scoring their first goal against New Zealand. REUTERS/Phil Noble
New Zealand's Ali Riley in action with Netherlands' Shanice van de Sanden. REUTERS/Phil Noble
