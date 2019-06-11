Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 11, 2019 | 3:50pm EDT

Women's World Cup: Day 5

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani celebrates scoring their first goal against Chile. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
New Zealand's Erin Nayler and Ali Riley in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A fan of the U.S. before the match against Thailand. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates scoring their first goal against New Zealand. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Chile's Claudia Endler in action against Sweden. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Netherlands' Desiree van Lunteren in action with New Zealand's Rosie White. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Chile's Claudia Endler in action against Sweden. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
New Zealand's Erin Nayler receives medical attention after sustaining an injury against Netherlands. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
New Zealand's Rosie White in action with Netherlands' Kika van Es. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani scores their first goal against Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani celebrates scoring their first goal against Chile with team mates. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Chile's Maria Urrutia in action with Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action against Chile. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Sweden's Madelen Janogy in action with Chile's Javiera Toro. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Netherlands' Lieke Martens and Jill Roord celebrate after the match as New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson looks dejected. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius in action against Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
New Zealand's Rebekah Stott in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action against Chile. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
New Zealand's Rosie White in action with Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
New Zealand's C.J. Bott in action with Netherlands' Jackie Groenen. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with New Zealand's Ria Percival. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
New Zealand's Abby Erceg in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates scoring their first goal against New Zealand. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
New Zealand's Ali Riley in action with Netherlands' Shanice van de Sanden. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
