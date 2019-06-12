Edition:
Wed Jun 12, 2019

Women's World Cup: Day 6

Germany's Sara Daebritz celebrates scoring their first goal against Spain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Spain's Lucia Garcia in action with Germany's Alexandra Popp. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Spain's Patri Guijarro in action with Germany's Alexandra Popp. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Germany's Verena Schweers is shown a yellow card by a referee. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Germany's Sara Daebritz scores their first goal against Spain's Sandra Panos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Germany's Sara Daebritz scores their first goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Germany's Sara Daebritz celebrates scoring their first goal with Alexandra Popp. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Germany's Klara Buehl in action with Spain's Marta Corredera. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A France fan before the match against Norway. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Germany's Alexandra Popp in action with Spain's Silvia Meseguer. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Fans look on during the match between Germany and Spain. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Germany's Almuth Schult in action with Spain's Virginia Torrecilla and Marta Torrejon. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Germany's Svenja Huth in action with Spain's Irene Paredes. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A general view during the match between Germany and Spain. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Spain's Nahikari Garcia after sustaining an injury during their match against Germany. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
