Women's World Cup: Day 6
Germany's Sara Daebritz celebrates scoring their first goal against Spain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Spain's Lucia Garcia in action with Germany's Alexandra Popp. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Spain's Patri Guijarro in action with Germany's Alexandra Popp. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Germany's Verena Schweers is shown a yellow card by a referee. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Germany's Sara Daebritz scores their first goal against Spain's Sandra Panos. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Germany's Sara Daebritz scores their first goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Germany's Sara Daebritz celebrates scoring their first goal with Alexandra Popp. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Germany's Klara Buehl in action with Spain's Marta Corredera. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A France fan before the match against Norway. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Germany's Alexandra Popp in action with Spain's Silvia Meseguer. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans look on during the match between Germany and Spain. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Germany's Almuth Schult in action with Spain's Virginia Torrecilla and Marta Torrejon. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Germany's Svenja Huth in action with Spain's Irene Paredes. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A general view during the match between Germany and Spain. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Spain's Nahikari Garcia after sustaining an injury during their match against Germany. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Next Slideshows
Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects...
Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights
Ahead of a strike planned for Friday by women in Switzerland, Reuters spoke to nine women about their concerns, including the need for equal pay and pension...
USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup
The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.
Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube
Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube River in Budapest, two weeks after it capsized with a group of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial descended into violent chaos.
Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights
Ahead of a strike planned for Friday by women in Switzerland, Reuters spoke to nine women about their concerns, including the need for equal pay and pension rights and for action on discrimination and sexual harassment.
E3 gaming expo
Inside the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup
The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.
Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube
Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube River in Budapest, two weeks after it capsized with a group of South Korean tourists on board.
Women's World Cup: Day 5
Highlights from June 11 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Balloons over London
Dozens of hot air balloons fill the skies over London as part of the annual Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta.
Women's World Cup: Day 4
Highlights from Day 4 at the Women's World Cup in France.