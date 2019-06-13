Women's World Cup: Day 7
Australia's Emily Van Egmond in action with Brazil's Andressa. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Luana in action with Australia's Sam Kerr. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australia's Lydia Williams and team mates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Ludmila in action with Australia's Caitlin Foord. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Kathellen in action with Australia's Alanna Kennedy. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Monica (not pictured) scores an own goal and Australia's third. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australia's Sam Kerr in action with Brazil's Thaisa. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Australia's Chloe Logarzo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Luana in action with Australia's Tameka Yallop. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australia's Caitlin Foord celebrates scorining their first goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Brazil's Cristiane in action with Australia's Steph Catley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Brazil's Cristiane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Brazil's Marta celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Australia's Sam Kerr in action with Brazil's Formiga. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
China's Ying Li celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
South Africa's Kaylin Swart talks with a referee Katalin. Kulcsar. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
China's Shuang Wang in action with South Africa's Janine Van Wyk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
South Africa's Kholosa Biyana in action with China's Yan Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
South Africa's Kholosa Biyana after sustaining an injury as referee Katalin Kulcsar gestures. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
China's Ying Li in action with South Africa's Bambanani Mbane. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
China's Yasha Gu in action with South Africa's Janine Van Wyk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
South Africa's Kholosa Biyana in action with China's Shuang Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
China's Yuping Lin and Yan Wang in action with South Africa's Ode Fulutudilu. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman
Attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman left one ablaze and both adrift, driving oil prices up over worries about Middle East supplies.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would...
Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects...
MORE IN PICTURES
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman
Attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman left one ablaze and both adrift, driving oil prices up over worries about Middle East supplies.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos
Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial descended into violent chaos.
St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins to win first Stanley Cup
The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL finals for their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.
Women's World Cup: Day 6
Highlights from June 12 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights
Ahead of a strike planned for Friday by women in Switzerland, Reuters spoke to nine women about their concerns, including the need for equal pay and pension rights and for action on discrimination and sexual harassment.
E3 gaming expo
Inside the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.