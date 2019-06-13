Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jun 13, 2019 | 4:10pm EDT

Women's World Cup: Day 7

Australia's Emily Van Egmond in action with Brazil's Andressa. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Australia's Emily Van Egmond in action with Brazil's Andressa. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Australia's Emily Van Egmond in action with Brazil's Andressa. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Luana in action with Australia's Sam Kerr. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Brazil's Luana in action with Australia's Sam Kerr. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Brazil's Luana in action with Australia's Sam Kerr. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australia's Lydia Williams and team mates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Australia's Lydia Williams and team mates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Australia's Lydia Williams and team mates celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Ludmila in action with Australia's Caitlin Foord. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Brazil's Ludmila in action with Australia's Caitlin Foord. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Brazil's Ludmila in action with Australia's Caitlin Foord. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Kathellen in action with Australia's Alanna Kennedy. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Brazil's Kathellen in action with Australia's Alanna Kennedy. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Brazil's Kathellen in action with Australia's Alanna Kennedy. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Monica (not pictured) scores an own goal and Australia's third. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Brazil's Monica (not pictured) scores an own goal and Australia's third. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Brazil's Monica (not pictured) scores an own goal and Australia's third. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australia's Sam Kerr in action with Brazil's Thaisa. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Australia's Sam Kerr in action with Brazil's Thaisa. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Australia's Sam Kerr in action with Brazil's Thaisa. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Australia's Chloe Logarzo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Australia's Chloe Logarzo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Australia's Chloe Logarzo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brazil's Luana in action with Australia's Tameka Yallop. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Brazil's Luana in action with Australia's Tameka Yallop. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Brazil's Luana in action with Australia's Tameka Yallop. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australia's Caitlin Foord celebrates scorining their first goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Australia's Caitlin Foord celebrates scorining their first goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Australia's Caitlin Foord celebrates scorining their first goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Brazil's Cristiane in action with Australia's Steph Catley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Brazil's Cristiane in action with Australia's Steph Catley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Brazil's Cristiane in action with Australia's Steph Catley. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Brazil's Cristiane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Brazil's Cristiane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Brazil's Cristiane celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Brazil's Marta celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Brazil's Marta celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Brazil's Marta celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Australia's Sam Kerr in action with Brazil's Formiga. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Australia's Sam Kerr in action with Brazil's Formiga. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Australia's Sam Kerr in action with Brazil's Formiga. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
China's Ying Li celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

China's Ying Li celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
China's Ying Li celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
South Africa's Kaylin Swart talks with a referee Katalin. Kulcsar. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

South Africa's Kaylin Swart talks with a referee Katalin. Kulcsar. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
South Africa's Kaylin Swart talks with a referee Katalin. Kulcsar. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
China's Shuang Wang in action with South Africa's Janine Van Wyk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

China's Shuang Wang in action with South Africa's Janine Van Wyk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
China's Shuang Wang in action with South Africa's Janine Van Wyk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
South Africa's Kholosa Biyana in action with China's Yan Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

South Africa's Kholosa Biyana in action with China's Yan Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
South Africa's Kholosa Biyana in action with China's Yan Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
South Africa's Kholosa Biyana after sustaining an injury as referee Katalin Kulcsar gestures. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

South Africa's Kholosa Biyana after sustaining an injury as referee Katalin Kulcsar gestures. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
South Africa's Kholosa Biyana after sustaining an injury as referee Katalin Kulcsar gestures. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
China's Ying Li in action with South Africa's Bambanani Mbane. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

China's Ying Li in action with South Africa's Bambanani Mbane. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
China's Ying Li in action with South Africa's Bambanani Mbane. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
China's Yasha Gu in action with South Africa's Janine Van Wyk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

China's Yasha Gu in action with South Africa's Janine Van Wyk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
China's Yasha Gu in action with South Africa's Janine Van Wyk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
South Africa's Kholosa Biyana in action with China's Shuang Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

South Africa's Kholosa Biyana in action with China's Shuang Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
South Africa's Kholosa Biyana in action with China's Shuang Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
China's Yuping Lin and Yan Wang in action with South Africa's Ode Fulutudilu. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

China's Yuping Lin and Yan Wang in action with South Africa's Ode Fulutudilu. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
China's Yuping Lin and Yan Wang in action with South Africa's Ode Fulutudilu. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
