Women's World Cup: Day 8
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Italy's Cristiana Girelli in action against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Barbara Bonansea in action with Jamaica's Allyson Swaby. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Japan's Mana Iwabuchi in action with Scotland's Caroline Weir. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Japan's Mana Iwabuchi celebrates scoring their first goal against Scotland with team mates. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates scoring their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Sara Gama after sustaining an injury in action against Scotland. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Japan's Hina Sugita hits the bar against Scotland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Italy's Aurora Galli scores their fifth goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Sara Gama in action against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates with team mates after scoring their third goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Italy's Cristiana Girelli scores their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Japan players celebrate after their win over Scotland. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Scotland's Rachel Corsie in action with Japan's Aya Sameshima. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Italy's Valentina Giacintil in action with Jamaica's Allyson Swaby. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Italy's Cristiana Girelli scores their third goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Japan's Saki Kumagai in action against Scotland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Japan's Aya Sameshima is shown a yellow card by referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Scotland's Leanne Crichton and Erin Cuthbert look dejected after their loss to Japan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
England's Lucy Bronze in action with Argentina's Ruth Bravo and Miriam Mayorga. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Argentina's Vanina Correa saves a penalty from England's Nikita Parris. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
England's Jodie Taylor in action with Argentina's Agustina Barroso. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Carly Telford and Jill Scott in action with Argentina's Sole Jaimes. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Argentina's Agustina Barroso in action with England's Beth Mead. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
England's Beth Mead in action with Argentina's Adriana Sachs. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Swiss women strike for equality
Women across Switzerland hold a strike to highlight their wealthy nation's poor record on female rights, recreating the passion of the first such walkout 28...
Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum
The "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," a comedic installation of Trump's Twitter history opens in Washington.
Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title
Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...
MORE IN PICTURES
Swiss women strike for equality
Women across Switzerland hold a strike to highlight their wealthy nation's poor record on female rights, recreating the passion of the first such walkout 28 years ago.
Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum
The "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," a comedic installation of Trump's Twitter history opens in Washington.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.
Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title
Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.
Toronto Raptors win first NBA title
The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors that set off a country-wide celebration.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande as they continue to press north to El Paso, Texas.
Women's World Cup: Day 7
Highlights from June 13 at the Women's World Cup in France.