Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 14, 2019 | 4:25pm EDT

Women's World Cup: Day 8

Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 25
Italy's Cristiana Girelli in action against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Italy's Cristiana Girelli in action against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Cristiana Girelli in action against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 25
Italy's Barbara Bonansea in action with Jamaica's Allyson Swaby. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Italy's Barbara Bonansea in action with Jamaica's Allyson Swaby. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Barbara Bonansea in action with Jamaica's Allyson Swaby. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 25
Japan's Mana Iwabuchi in action with Scotland's Caroline Weir. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japan's Mana Iwabuchi in action with Scotland's Caroline Weir. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Japan's Mana Iwabuchi in action with Scotland's Caroline Weir. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 25
Japan's Mana Iwabuchi celebrates scoring their first goal against Scotland with team mates. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Japan's Mana Iwabuchi celebrates scoring their first goal against Scotland with team mates. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Japan's Mana Iwabuchi celebrates scoring their first goal against Scotland with team mates. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 25
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates scoring their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates scoring their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates scoring their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 25
Italy's Sara Gama after sustaining an injury in action against Scotland. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Italy's Sara Gama after sustaining an injury in action against Scotland. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Sara Gama after sustaining an injury in action against Scotland. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 25
Japan's Hina Sugita hits the bar against Scotland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Japan's Hina Sugita hits the bar against Scotland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Japan's Hina Sugita hits the bar against Scotland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 25
Italy's Aurora Galli scores their fifth goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Italy's Aurora Galli scores their fifth goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Aurora Galli scores their fifth goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 25
Italy's Sara Gama in action against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Italy's Sara Gama in action against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Sara Gama in action against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 25
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates with team mates after scoring their third goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates with team mates after scoring their third goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates with team mates after scoring their third goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
11 / 25
Italy's Cristiana Girelli scores their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Italy's Cristiana Girelli scores their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Cristiana Girelli scores their second goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 25
Japan players celebrate after their win over Scotland. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japan players celebrate after their win over Scotland. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Japan players celebrate after their win over Scotland. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 25
Scotland's Rachel Corsie in action with Japan's Aya Sameshima. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Scotland's Rachel Corsie in action with Japan's Aya Sameshima. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Scotland's Rachel Corsie in action with Japan's Aya Sameshima. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 25
Italy's Valentina Giacintil in action with Jamaica's Allyson Swaby. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Italy's Valentina Giacintil in action with Jamaica's Allyson Swaby. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Valentina Giacintil in action with Jamaica's Allyson Swaby. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 25
Italy's Cristiana Girelli scores their third goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Italy's Cristiana Girelli scores their third goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Italy's Cristiana Girelli scores their third goal against Jamaica. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 25
Japan's Saki Kumagai in action against Scotland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Japan's Saki Kumagai in action against Scotland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Japan's Saki Kumagai in action against Scotland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
17 / 25
Japan's Aya Sameshima is shown a yellow card by referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Japan's Aya Sameshima is shown a yellow card by referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Japan's Aya Sameshima is shown a yellow card by referee Lidya Tafesse Abebe. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
18 / 25
Scotland's Leanne Crichton and Erin Cuthbert look dejected after their loss to Japan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Scotland's Leanne Crichton and Erin Cuthbert look dejected after their loss to Japan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Scotland's Leanne Crichton and Erin Cuthbert look dejected after their loss to Japan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 25
England's Lucy Bronze in action with Argentina's Ruth Bravo and Miriam Mayorga. REUTERS/Phil Noble

England's Lucy Bronze in action with Argentina's Ruth Bravo and Miriam Mayorga. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
England's Lucy Bronze in action with Argentina's Ruth Bravo and Miriam Mayorga. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
20 / 25
Argentina's Vanina Correa saves a penalty from England's Nikita Parris. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Argentina's Vanina Correa saves a penalty from England's Nikita Parris. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Argentina's Vanina Correa saves a penalty from England's Nikita Parris. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
21 / 25
England's Jodie Taylor in action with Argentina's Agustina Barroso. REUTERS/Phil Noble

England's Jodie Taylor in action with Argentina's Agustina Barroso. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
England's Jodie Taylor in action with Argentina's Agustina Barroso. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
22 / 25
England's Carly Telford and Jill Scott in action with Argentina's Sole Jaimes. REUTERS/Phil Noble

England's Carly Telford and Jill Scott in action with Argentina's Sole Jaimes. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
England's Carly Telford and Jill Scott in action with Argentina's Sole Jaimes. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
23 / 25
Argentina's Agustina Barroso in action with England's Beth Mead. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Argentina's Agustina Barroso in action with England's Beth Mead. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Argentina's Agustina Barroso in action with England's Beth Mead. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
24 / 25
England's Beth Mead in action with Argentina's Adriana Sachs. REUTERS/Phil Noble

England's Beth Mead in action with Argentina's Adriana Sachs. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
England's Beth Mead in action with Argentina's Adriana Sachs. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Swiss women strike for equality

Swiss women strike for equality

Next Slideshows

Swiss women strike for equality

Swiss women strike for equality

Women across Switzerland hold a strike to highlight their wealthy nation's poor record on female rights, recreating the passion of the first such walkout 28...

3:20pm EDT
Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum

Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum

The "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," a comedic installation of Trump's Twitter history opens in Washington.

2:20pm EDT
Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.

8:15am EDT
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...

Jun 13 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Swiss women strike for equality

Swiss women strike for equality

Women across Switzerland hold a strike to highlight their wealthy nation's poor record on female rights, recreating the passion of the first such walkout 28 years ago.

Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum

Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum

The "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," a comedic installation of Trump's Twitter history opens in Washington.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title

Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.

Toronto Raptors win first NBA title

Toronto Raptors win first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors that set off a country-wide celebration.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande as they continue to press north to El Paso, Texas.

Women's World Cup: Day 7

Women's World Cup: Day 7

Highlights from June 13 at the Women's World Cup in France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast