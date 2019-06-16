Edition:
Women's World Cup: Day 9

Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit in action with Netherlands' Desiree van Lunteren. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Canada's Jessie Fleming scores their first goal against New Zealand. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth scores their second goal against Cameroon. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Canada's players applaud fans after the match against New Zealand. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring their third goal with Jill Roord against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Netherlands fans and flags inside the stadium before the match against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema scores their first goal against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Canada's Nichelle Prince celebrates scoring their second goal with Shelina Zadorsky and team mates against New Zealand. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Canada's Nichelle Prince scores their second goal against New Zealand. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Netherlands fan before the match against Cameroon. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring their third goal with Jill Roord, Lieke Martens and team mates against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema scores their third goal against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Canada's Jessie Fleming in action with New Zealand's Ria Percival. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Netherlands fans inside the stadium during the match against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene looks dejected during their match against Netherlands. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
