Women's World Cup: Day 9
Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit in action with Netherlands' Desiree van Lunteren. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's Jessie Fleming scores their first goal against New Zealand. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth scores their second goal against Cameroon. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Canada's players applaud fans after the match against New Zealand. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring their third goal with Jill Roord against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands fans and flags inside the stadium before the match against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema scores their first goal against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's Nichelle Prince celebrates scoring their second goal with Shelina Zadorsky and team mates against New Zealand. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Canada's Nichelle Prince scores their second goal against New Zealand. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Netherlands fan before the match against Cameroon. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring their third goal with Jill Roord, Lieke Martens and team mates against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema scores their third goal against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's Jessie Fleming in action with New Zealand's Ria Percival. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Netherlands fans inside the stadium during the match against Cameroon. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene looks dejected during their match against Netherlands. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Swiss women strike for equality
Women across Switzerland hold a strike to highlight their wealthy nation's poor record on female rights, recreating the passion of the first such walkout 28...
Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum
The "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," a comedic installation of Trump's Twitter history opens in Washington.
Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title
Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.
MORE IN PICTURES
Swiss women strike for equality
Women across Switzerland hold a strike to highlight their wealthy nation's poor record on female rights, recreating the passion of the first such walkout 28 years ago.
Trump's Twitter history showcased in pop-up museum
The "Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," a comedic installation of Trump's Twitter history opens in Washington.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.
Toronto celebrates as Raptors win first NBA title
Revelers fill the streets of Toronto in celebration after the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.
Toronto Raptors win first NBA title
The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors that set off a country-wide celebration.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande as they continue to press north to El Paso, Texas.