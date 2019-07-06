Edition:
Women's World Cup: England 1 - Sweden 2

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates as England's Steph Houghton reacts. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Sweden's Caroline Seger celebrates after the match with teammates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Sweden players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius in action with England's Steph Houghton. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
England's Jodie Taylor in action with Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Sweden's Julia Zigiotti Olme in action with England's Abbie Mcmanus. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
England's Ellen White in action with Sweden's Linda Sembrant. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring a goal which is later disallowed for handball following a VAR review. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
England's Ellen White scores a goal which is later disallowed for handball following a VAR review. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
England's Nikita Parris in action with Sweden's Stina Blackstenius. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with England's Jill Scott. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson scores their second goal. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with England's Alex Greenwood. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
England's Alex Greenwood in action with Sweden's Hanna Glas. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
