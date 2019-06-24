Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 24, 2019 | 12:25am EDT

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene reacts at England's Lucy Bronze as referee Qin Liang looks on during the Women's World Cup round of 16 match at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, June 23, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Steph Houghton celebrates scoring their first goal with Toni Duggan, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Alex Greenwood scores their third goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cameroon's Alexandra Takounda in action with England's Karen Bardsley and Alex Greenwood. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cameroon's Yvonne Leuko in action with England's Jill Scott. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Toni Duggan and Keira Walsh celebrate their third goal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cameroon's Alexandra Takounda is shown a yellow card by referee Qin Liang. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene in action with England's Lucy Bronze. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene reacts as England's Steph Houghton receives treatment after sustaining an injury from a foul. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Jill Scott in action. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Lucy Bronze in action with Cameroon's Aurelle Awona. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Lucy Staniforth in action with Cameroon's Ysis Sonkeng. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Alex Greenwood celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scores a goal that is disallowed following a VAR review. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout looks dejected after her goal is disallowed following a VAR review as Aurelle Awona and Michaela Abam console her. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Steph Houghton scores their first goal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit, Raissa Feudjio and team mates remonstrate with referee Qin Liang after England's second goal was awarded following a VAR review. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England manager Phil Neville gestures. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Cameroon's Michaela Abam in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England's Steph Houghton scores their first goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
England players celebrate scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Women's World Cup: Norway 1 (4) - Australia 1 (1)

Next Slideshows

Norway beat Australia 4-1 on penalties to reach the women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 following a highly-entertaining 1-1 draw...

Jun 22 2019
Women's World Cup: Germany 3 - Nigeria 0

Double champions Germany, inspired by skipper Alexandra Popp, continued their unbeaten run at the women s World Cup by beating Nigeria 3-0 to qualify for the...

Jun 22 2019
Summer solstice

Revellers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.

Jun 21 2019
Trump supporters rally in 2020 battleground Florida county

Welcome to Pinellas County, Florida, where retirees, suburbanites and urban hipsters share sugar-sand beaches, and the electorate voted for President Donald...

Jun 21 2019

