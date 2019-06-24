Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene reacts at England's Lucy Bronze as referee Qin Liang looks on during the Women's World Cup round of 16 match at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, June 23, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Steph Houghton celebrates scoring their first goal with Toni Duggan, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Alex Greenwood scores their third goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cameroon's Alexandra Takounda in action with England's Karen Bardsley and Alex Greenwood. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Cameroon's Yvonne Leuko in action with England's Jill Scott. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Toni Duggan and Keira Walsh celebrate their third goal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Cameroon's Alexandra Takounda is shown a yellow card by referee Qin Liang. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene in action with England's Lucy Bronze. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene reacts as England's Steph Houghton receives treatment after sustaining an injury from a foul. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Jill Scott in action. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
England's Lucy Bronze in action with Cameroon's Aurelle Awona. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Lucy Staniforth in action with Cameroon's Ysis Sonkeng. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Alex Greenwood celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scores a goal that is disallowed following a VAR review. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cameroon's Ajara Nchout looks dejected after her goal is disallowed following a VAR review as Aurelle Awona and Michaela Abam console her. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Steph Houghton scores their first goal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cameroon's Gaelle Enganamouit, Raissa Feudjio and team mates remonstrate with referee Qin Liang after England's second goal was awarded following a VAR review. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England manager Phil Neville gestures. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cameroon's Michaela Abam in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Steph Houghton scores their first goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England players celebrate scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
