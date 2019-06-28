Edition:
United States
Fri Jun 28, 2019

Women's World Cup: France 1 - USA 2

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal during the Women's World Cup quarter-final match against France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the quarter-finals to set up a last-four clash with England. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
United States players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
France's Amandine Henry looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
France's Wendie Renard scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
France's Wendie Renard celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Referee Kateryna Monzul instructs France's Gaetane Thiney and Amel Majri. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Christen Press of the U.S. in action with France's Marion Torrent. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Tobin Heath of the U.S. in action with France's Amel Majri. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
France's Eugenie Le Sommer shoots at goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Alyssa Naeher of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. reacts after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Alex Morgan of the U.S. and France's Amel Majri after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action with Alex Morgan of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action with France's Sarah Bouhaddi. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. (not pictured) scores their first goal from a free kick REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action with Alex Morgan of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
France players huddle before the second half. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
United States fans before the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
General view as fans display a banner before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
France fans before the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
