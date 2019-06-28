Women's World Cup: France 1 - USA 2

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal during the Women's World Cup quarter-final match against France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the...more

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal during the Women's World Cup quarter-final match against France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the quarter-finals to set up a last-four clash with England. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

