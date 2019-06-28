Women's World Cup: France 1 - USA 2
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal during the Women's World Cup quarter-final match against France at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the...more
United States players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's Amandine Henry looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's Wendie Renard scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Wendie Renard celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Referee Kateryna Monzul instructs France's Gaetane Thiney and Amel Majri. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christen Press of the U.S. in action with France's Marion Torrent. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tobin Heath of the U.S. in action with France's Amel Majri. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's Eugenie Le Sommer shoots at goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alyssa Naeher of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. reacts after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alex Morgan of the U.S. and France's Amel Majri after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action with Alex Morgan of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action with France's Sarah Bouhaddi. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. (not pictured) scores their first goal from a free kick REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action with Alex Morgan of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France players huddle before the second half. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
United States fans before the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
General view as fans display a banner before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France fans before the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
