Pictures | Sun Jun 23, 2019 | 11:45pm EDT

Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1

France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action during the Women's World Cup round of 16 match against Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, June 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France's Amandine Henry celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's Kathellen looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France's Valerie Gauvin scores their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France's Gaetane Thiney and Amandine Henry in action with Brazil's Marta. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

France's Valerie Gauvin celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's Marta reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's Beatriz in action with France's Elise Bussaglia. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France players celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's Cristiane, Marta and Ludmila react when referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin refers to VAR after Brazil's Thaisa scored their first goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France's Amandine Henry in action with Brazil's Formiga. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France's Valerie Gauvin scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

France's Eugenie Le Sommer and France's Amel Majri celebrate their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review as France's Valerie Gauvin lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Yves Herman

General view after France's Valerie Gauvin scores their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review, as Brazil's Barbara receives medical attention. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France's Amandine Henry celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France's Amandine Henry scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's Cristiane in action with France's Marion Torrent, Amandine Henry and Viviane Asseyi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

France's Sarah Bouhaddi after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's Tamires in action with France's Viviane Asseyi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's Barbara lies on the ground after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

France's Kadidiatou Diani in action with Brazil's Formiga and Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

General view of France fans with flags inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

France's Valerie Gauvin celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazilian fans react as they watch the match between France and Brazil on a TV screen at a bar in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

France fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France's Kadidiatou Diani in action with Brazil's Tamires. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brazil's Marta takes a corner kick. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

