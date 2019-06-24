Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action during the Women's World Cup round of 16 match against Brazil at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, June 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Amandine Henry celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil's Kathellen looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Valerie Gauvin scores their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Gaetane Thiney and Amandine Henry in action with Brazil's Marta. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Valerie Gauvin celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil's Marta reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil's Beatriz in action with France's Elise Bussaglia. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France players celebrate their second goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil's Cristiane, Marta and Ludmila react when referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin refers to VAR after Brazil's Thaisa scored their first goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Amandine Henry in action with Brazil's Formiga. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Valerie Gauvin scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Eugenie Le Sommer and France's Amel Majri celebrate their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review as France's Valerie Gauvin lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Yves Herman
General view after France's Valerie Gauvin scores their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review, as Brazil's Barbara receives medical attention. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Amandine Henry celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Amandine Henry scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil's Cristiane in action with France's Marion Torrent, Amandine Henry and Viviane Asseyi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Sarah Bouhaddi after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil's Tamires in action with France's Viviane Asseyi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil's Barbara lies on the ground after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Kadidiatou Diani in action with Brazil's Formiga and Monica. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
General view of France fans with flags inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Valerie Gauvin celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazilian fans react as they watch the match between France and Brazil on a TV screen at a bar in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
France fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Kadidiatou Diani in action with Brazil's Tamires. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil's Marta takes a corner kick. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.
Women's World Cup: Day 9
Highlights from June 15 at the Women's World Cup in France.
Toronto Raptors win first NBA title
The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors that...
St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins to win first Stanley Cup
The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL finals for their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0
England marched into the quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over Cameroon in a dramatic match that was overshadowed by the African side's anger towards the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) over several decisions.
Women's World Cup: Norway 1 (4) - Australia 1 (1)
Norway beat Australia 4-1 on penalties to reach the women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2007 following a highly-entertaining 1-1 draw after extra time.
Women's World Cup: Germany 3 - Nigeria 0
Double champions Germany, inspired by skipper Alexandra Popp, continued their unbeaten run at the women s World Cup by beating Nigeria 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Summer solstice
Revellers welcome the longest day of the year, which heralds the start of summer.
Trump supporters rally in 2020 battleground Florida county
Welcome to Pinellas County, Florida, where retirees, suburbanites and urban hipsters share sugar-sand beaches, and the electorate voted for President Donald Trump by about 1 percentage point in 2016.
Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.
Best of the Women's World Cup
Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.
Paris Air Show
Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.