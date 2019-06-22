Edition:
United States
Sat Jun 22, 2019

Women's World Cup: Germany 3 - Nigeria 0

Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Germany's Lina Magull in action with Nigeria's Francisca Ordega. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie is shown a yellow card by referee Yoshimi Yamashita. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Germany's Sara Daebritz in action with Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie looks dejected after Germany's Lea Schueller scores their third goal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Birds are seen on the pitch during the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Chidinma Okeke in action. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Germany's Lea Schueller scores their third goal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Chinwendu Ihezuo is carried off after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Germany's Svenja Huth in action with Nigeria's Chidinma Okeke. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie reacts. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu in action with Germany's Giulia Gwinn. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Francisca Ordega in action with Germany's Verena Schweers. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu in action with Germany's Sara Doorsoun. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Germany's Sara Daebritz in action with Nigeria's Chinwendu Ihezuo. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde in action with Germany's Alexandra Popp and Germany's Sara Daebritz. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde in action with Germany's Alexandra Popp. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie congratulates Germany's Sara Daebritz as Germany's Alexandra Popp and Svenja Huth celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, June 22, 2019
