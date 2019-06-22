Women's World Cup: Germany 3 - Nigeria 0
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Germany's Lina Magull in action with Nigeria's Francisca Ordega. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie is shown a yellow card by referee Yoshimi Yamashita. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Germany's Sara Daebritz in action with Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie looks dejected after Germany's Lea Schueller scores their third goal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Birds are seen on the pitch during the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Nigeria's Chidinma Okeke in action. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Germany's Lea Schueller scores their third goal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Nigeria's Chinwendu Ihezuo is carried off after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Germany's Svenja Huth in action with Nigeria's Chidinma Okeke. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie reacts. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu in action with Germany's Giulia Gwinn. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Nigeria's Francisca Ordega in action with Germany's Verena Schweers. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu in action with Germany's Sara Doorsoun. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Germany's Sara Daebritz in action with Nigeria's Chinwendu Ihezuo. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde in action with Germany's Alexandra Popp and Germany's Sara Daebritz. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde in action with Germany's Alexandra Popp. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Nigeria's Desire Oparanozie congratulates Germany's Sara Daebritz as Germany's Alexandra Popp and Svenja Huth celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
Trump supporters rally in 2020 battleground Florida county
Welcome to Pinellas County, Florida, where retirees, suburbanites and urban hipsters share sugar-sand beaches, and the electorate voted for President Donald...
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump supporters rally in 2020 battleground Florida county
Welcome to Pinellas County, Florida, where retirees, suburbanites and urban hipsters share sugar-sand beaches, and the electorate voted for President Donald Trump by about 1 percentage point in 2016.
Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world during Pride Month.
Black-clad, anti-extradition protesters flood streets of Hong Kong
Thousands of demonstrators blockaded police headquarters as Asia's leading financial center braced itself for a third weekend of mass protests against an extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis.
Exhausted polar bear rescued after wandering into Siberian city
A famished polar bear picked up this week after it wandered lost into a northern Russian city hundreds of miles from its Arctic habitat was taken to a zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk for treatment.
Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos
Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone viral on social media, the country's latest selfie craze.