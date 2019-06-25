Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 25, 2019 | 3:10pm EDT

Women's World Cup: Italy 2 - China 0

Italy players celebrate after the match. Italy beat China 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the women's World Cup in convincing fashion on Tuesday as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Italy players celebrate after the match. Italy beat China 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the women's World Cup in convincing fashion on Tuesday as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Italy players celebrate after the match. Italy beat China 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the women's World Cup in convincing fashion on Tuesday as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
1 / 15
China's Ying Li, Yan Wang and Shimeng Peng react after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

China's Ying Li, Yan Wang and Shimeng Peng react after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
China's Ying Li, Yan Wang and Shimeng Peng react after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 15
Italy's Elena Linari and Italy's Martina Rosucci celebrate as China's Rui Zhang and Shuang Wang react after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Italy's Elena Linari and Italy's Martina Rosucci celebrate as China's Rui Zhang and Shuang Wang react after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Italy's Elena Linari and Italy's Martina Rosucci celebrate as China's Rui Zhang and Shuang Wang react after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
3 / 15
China's Ying Li in action with Italy's Elena Linari. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

China's Ying Li in action with Italy's Elena Linari. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
China's Ying Li in action with Italy's Elena Linari. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 15
China fans with face paint. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

China fans with face paint. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
China fans with face paint. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 15
Italy's Valentina Giacinti shoots at goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Italy's Valentina Giacinti shoots at goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Italy's Valentina Giacinti shoots at goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 15
China's Shimeng Peng concedes their second goal scored by Italy's Aurora Galli. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

China's Shimeng Peng concedes their second goal scored by Italy's Aurora Galli. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
China's Shimeng Peng concedes their second goal scored by Italy's Aurora Galli. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 15
Italy's Laura Giuliani and Cristiana Girelli in action with China's Yuping Lin. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Italy's Laura Giuliani and Cristiana Girelli in action with China's Yuping Lin. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Italy's Laura Giuliani and Cristiana Girelli in action with China's Yuping Lin. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
8 / 15
Italy fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Italy fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Italy fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 15
Italy's Valentina Giacinti scores a goal that is later disallowed. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Italy's Valentina Giacinti scores a goal that is later disallowed. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Italy's Valentina Giacinti scores a goal that is later disallowed. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
10 / 15
China fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

China fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
China fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 15
Italy's Valentina Giacinti scores a goal that is later disallowed. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Italy's Valentina Giacinti scores a goal that is later disallowed. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Italy's Valentina Giacinti scores a goal that is later disallowed. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 15
Italy players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Italy players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Italy players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
13 / 15
China players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

China players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
China players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 15
Italy players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Italy players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Italy players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0

Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0

Next Slideshows

Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0

Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a late penalty, to set up a quarter-final against Germany.

Jun 24 2019
Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

England marched into the quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over Cameroon in a dramatic match that was overshadowed by the African side's anger towards the...

Jun 24 2019
Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1

Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1

France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue as the hosts scraped into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Brazil after extra time.

Jun 23 2019
Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.

Jun 21 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration

Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration

Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard as the country tries to curb a surge of migrants from crossing its territory in order to reach the United States, under the threat of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Palestinians rally against Kushner's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians rally against Kushner's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians protest against Washington's long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan spearheaded by President Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Woman on a mission to rescue street dogs in Jordan

Woman on a mission to rescue street dogs in Jordan

A Romanian woman living in Jordan opens a shelter for hundreds of dogs rescued from the streets of the southern city of Aqaba.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

Seaweed washes up on Mexico's Cancun beaches

Seaweed washes up on Mexico's Cancun beaches

Attributed to climate change by many researchers, growing volumes of the brown seaweed have blanketed many beaches in recent years, alarming tourists as well as investors over the potential consequences for one of Mexico's major growth drivers.

Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0

Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a late penalty, to set up a quarter-final against Germany.

Climate activists occupy German coal mine

Climate activists occupy German coal mine

Hundreds of climate activists enter the Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine near Duesseldorf to protest against government inaction over climate change and the planned destruction of a village to make room for surface mining.

The ways Japan eats whale

The ways Japan eats whale

Whale cutlets, sliced raw whale, deep-fried whale nuggets, whale bacon and whale jerky are just a small sample of the ways Japan eats whale, as the country prepares to resume commercial whaling on July 1.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast