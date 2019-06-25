Women's World Cup: Italy 2 - China 0
Italy players celebrate after the match. Italy beat China 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the women's World Cup in convincing fashion on Tuesday as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
China's Ying Li, Yan Wang and Shimeng Peng react after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Italy's Elena Linari and Italy's Martina Rosucci celebrate as China's Rui Zhang and Shuang Wang react after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
China's Ying Li in action with Italy's Elena Linari. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
China fans with face paint. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Italy's Valentina Giacinti shoots at goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
China's Shimeng Peng concedes their second goal scored by Italy's Aurora Galli. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Italy's Laura Giuliani and Cristiana Girelli in action with China's Yuping Lin. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Italy fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Italy's Valentina Giacinti scores a goal that is later disallowed. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
China fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Italy's Valentina Giacinti scores a goal that is later disallowed. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Italy players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
China players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Italy players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
