Women's World Cup kicks off in France
France's Wendie Renard celebrates scoring their third goal with Amel Majri and teammates against the Korea Republic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action with Korea Republic's Jung Seolbin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Amandine Henry celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Amandine Henry in action with Korea Republic's Cho Sohyun. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Amandine Henry celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A France fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Eugenie Le Sommer in action with Korea Republic's Cho Sohyun. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Amel Majri in action with Korea Republic's Kang Yumi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Wendie Renard celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates as Korea Republic's Ji Soyun and Kang Yumi react. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Wendie Renard scores their third goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Amandine Henry in action with Korea Republic's Lee Youngju. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Elise Bussaglia and Amandine Henry in action with Korea Republic's Ji Soyun. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Korea Republic's Jung Seolbin in action with France's Marion Torrent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Korea Republic's Lee Mina reacts after a missed chance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
General view inside the stadium during the opening ceremony before the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
General view inside the stadium during the opening ceremony featuring Jain before the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Previous Nadal v Federer clashes at French Open
A quick look at Rafael Nadal's domination of Roger Federer at Roland Garros.
Liverpool win Champions League
Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to win the Champions League.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Celebrating Eid al-Fitr
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
Ghosts of Chernobyl
Inside the uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' surrounding Chernobyl.
Theresa May's tumultuous tenure
Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her central pledge - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.
Trump visits Ireland
After being feted by Queen Elizabeth during his state visit to Britain, Donald Trump arrives in Ireland for the first time as U.S. president for a low-key visit, where he will be spending almost all of his time at one of his golf resorts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations
President Trump and other world leaders attend events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
U.S. asylum seekers find shelter at Texas church
Asylum seekers released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities find temporary shelter at the 'San Francisco Javier Church' in Laredo, Texas.