Pictures | Fri Jun 7, 2019 | 5:25pm EDT

Women's World Cup kicks off in France

France's Wendie Renard celebrates scoring their third goal with Amel Majri and teammates against the Korea Republic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action with Korea Republic's Jung Seolbin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Amandine Henry celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Amandine Henry in action with Korea Republic's Cho Sohyun. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Amandine Henry celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
A France fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Eugenie Le Sommer in action with Korea Republic's Cho Sohyun. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Amel Majri in action with Korea Republic's Kang Yumi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Wendie Renard celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates as Korea Republic's Ji Soyun and Kang Yumi react. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Wendie Renard scores their third goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Amandine Henry in action with Korea Republic's Lee Youngju. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Griedge Mbock Bathy in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France's Elise Bussaglia and Amandine Henry in action with Korea Republic's Ji Soyun. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
Korea Republic's Jung Seolbin in action with France's Marion Torrent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
Korea Republic's Lee Mina reacts after a missed chance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
France players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
General view inside the stadium during the opening ceremony before the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
General view inside the stadium during the opening ceremony featuring Jain before the match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
