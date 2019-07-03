Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 3, 2019 | 6:35pm EDT

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 1 - Sweden 0

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal with Shanice van de Sanden. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal with Shanice van de Sanden. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal with Shanice van de Sanden. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 19
Netherlands players celebrate as Sweden players look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Netherlands players celebrate as Sweden players look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Netherlands players celebrate as Sweden players look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 19
Netherlands' Merel van Dongen and Sari van Veenendaal celebrate winning the match as Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson looks dejected. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Netherlands' Merel van Dongen and Sari van Veenendaal celebrate winning the match as Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson looks dejected. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Netherlands' Merel van Dongen and Sari van Veenendaal celebrate winning the match as Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson looks dejected. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 19
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
4 / 19
Sweden's Elin Rubensson in action with Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Elin Rubensson in action with Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Sweden's Elin Rubensson in action with Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 19
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
6 / 19
Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal and Merel van Dongen in action with Sweden's Stina Blackstenius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal and Merel van Dongen in action with Sweden's Stina Blackstenius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal and Merel van Dongen in action with Sweden's Stina Blackstenius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 19
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with Netherlands' Sherida Spitse. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with Netherlands' Sherida Spitse. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with Netherlands' Sherida Spitse. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 19
Sweden's Linda Sembrant in action with Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Sweden's Linda Sembrant in action with Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Sweden's Linda Sembrant in action with Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
9 / 19
Sweden's Lina Hurtig in action with Netherlands' Desiree van Lunteren. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Lina Hurtig in action with Netherlands' Desiree van Lunteren. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Sweden's Lina Hurtig in action with Netherlands' Desiree van Lunteren. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 19
Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl in action. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl in action. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl in action. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
11 / 19
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with Netherlands' Sherida Spitse. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with Netherlands' Sherida Spitse. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with Netherlands' Sherida Spitse. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 19
Sweden's Caroline Seger remonstrates with Marie-Soleil Beaudoin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Caroline Seger remonstrates with Marie-Soleil Beaudoin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Sweden's Caroline Seger remonstrates with Marie-Soleil Beaudoin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 19
Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal in action with Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson as Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt looks on. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal in action with Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson as Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt looks on. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal in action with Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson as Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt looks on. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
14 / 19
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Sweden's Caroline Seger and Magdalena Eriksson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Sweden's Caroline Seger and Magdalena Eriksson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Sweden's Caroline Seger and Magdalena Eriksson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 19
Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal in action with Sweden's Nilla Fischer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal in action with Sweden's Nilla Fischer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal in action with Sweden's Nilla Fischer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 19
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Sweden's Hanna Glas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Sweden's Hanna Glas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Sweden's Hanna Glas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 19
Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal down injured. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal down injured. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal down injured. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 19
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

Next Slideshows

Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

At least 44 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in an air strike on a migrant detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli, the U.N. mission to the...

6:20pm EDT
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

4:05pm EDT
Battle to become UK prime minister

Battle to become UK prime minister

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.

2:15pm EDT
Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire...

1:35pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Journey of the migrant child

Journey of the migrant child

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.

Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

Air strike on Libyan migrant detention center

At least 44 people were killed and more than 130 wounded in an air strike on a migrant detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli, the U.N. mission to the country said.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Battle to become UK prime minister

Battle to become UK prime minister

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire and dangerously overcrowded conditions without necessities such as soap, showers, diapers and hot meals.

Elusive animals caught on remote cameras

Elusive animals caught on remote cameras

Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.

Chile's solar eclipse

Chile's solar eclipse

People gather to watch a total solar eclipse in northern Chile, one of the few places in the world that will be directly facing the sun when the moon passes in front of the earth.

Dramatic military parades around the world

Dramatic military parades around the world

As Washington, D.C., prepares to celebrate July Fourth with a military "Salute to America" that will feature military bands, a parade and flyovers from the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force One, here's a look at other countries that hold military marches.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast