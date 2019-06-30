Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0
Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt celebrates scoring their second goal against Italy in the Women's World Cup quarter finals at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France, June 29, 2019. Second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der...more
Italy's Barbara Bonansea in action with Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth and Merel van Dongen. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Italy's Cristiana Girelli reacts after the match. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italy's Aurora Galli and Lisa Boattin react after the match. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Netherlands' Danique Kerkdijk and Italy's Valentina Giacinti after the match. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Italy's Valentina Giacinti and Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn swap shirts after the match. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Netherlands players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Merel van Dongen celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands' Lieke Martens and Kika van Es celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt scores their second goal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Italy's Alia Guagni. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Netherlands players celebrate after the match as stewards detain a pitch invader. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italy's Alia Guagni in action with Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Italy's Sara Gama in action with Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Netherlands fans during the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Italy's Valentina Giacinti reacts. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italy's Laura Giuliani in action. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth in action with Italy's Valentina Giacinti. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italy's Valentina Bergamaschi in action with Netherlands' Merel van Dongen. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Italy's Barbara Bonansea and Valentina Giacinti in action with Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Italy's Elisa Bartoli during a drinks break. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Netherlands fans before the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
