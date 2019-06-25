Edition:
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Japan 1

Netherlands' Lieke Martens celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Japan's Ayaka Yamashita. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal saves a shot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Japan's Nana Ichise in action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk in action with Japan's Saki Kumagai. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Netherlands' Desiree van Lunteren in action with Japan's Hina Sugita. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Japan's Yui Hasegawa celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen in action with Japan's Emi Nakajima. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Netherlands' Lieke Martens scores their second goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Netherlands' Lieke Martens celebrates scoring their second goal with Jill Roord. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Netherlands' Desiree van Lunteren in action with Japan's Yuika Sugasawa. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen and Merel van Dongen in action with Japan's Emi Nakajima. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Netherlands' Lieke Martens celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
