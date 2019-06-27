Women's World Cup: Norway 0 - England 3
England's Lucy Bronze celebrates scoring their third goal with Keira Walsh, Jill Scott, Millie Bright and teammates. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
England's Lucy Bronze scores their third goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman
England's Beth Mead in action with Norway's Maren Mjelde. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Steph Houghton in action with Norway's Isabell Herlovsen. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
England's Jill Scott in action with Norway's Lisa-Marie Utland. REUTERS/Yves Herman
England's Keira Walsh, Beth Mead and Millie Bright celebrate after the match as Norway's Ingrid Syrstad Engen and team mates look dejected. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Ellen White in action with Norway's Ingrid Hjelmseth. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Norway's Isabell Herlovsen shoots at goal as England's Steph Houghton attempts to block. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
England's Nikita Parris reacts as Norway's Maria Thorisdottir gestures. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Nikita Parris in action with Norway's Kristine Minde. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's Jill Scott in action with Norway's Maria Thorisdottir and Ingrid Hjelmseth. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Norway's Isabell Herlovsen reacts after the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Norway's Isabell Herlovsen is helped to her feet by England's Steph Houghton after the match. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
MORE IN PICTURES
