Pictures | Thu Jun 27, 2019 | 5:51pm EDT

Women's World Cup: Norway 0 - England 3

England's Lucy Bronze celebrates scoring their third goal with Keira Walsh, Jill Scott, Millie Bright and teammates. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
England's Lucy Bronze scores their third goal. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
England's Beth Mead in action with Norway's Maren Mjelde. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
England's Steph Houghton in action with Norway's Isabell Herlovsen. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
England's Jill Scott in action with Norway's Lisa-Marie Utland. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
England's Keira Walsh, Beth Mead and Millie Bright celebrate after the match as Norway's Ingrid Syrstad Engen and team mates look dejected. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
England's Ellen White in action with Norway's Ingrid Hjelmseth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Norway's Isabell Herlovsen shoots at goal as England's Steph Houghton attempts to block. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
England's Nikita Parris reacts as Norway's Maria Thorisdottir gestures. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
England's Nikita Parris in action with Norway's Kristine Minde. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
England's Jill Scott in action with Norway's Maria Thorisdottir and Ingrid Hjelmseth. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Norway's Isabell Herlovsen reacts after the match. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Norway's Isabell Herlovsen is helped to her feet by England's Steph Houghton after the match. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
