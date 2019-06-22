Women's World Cup: Norway 1 (4) - Australia 1 (1)
Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen scores a penalty. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australia's Caitlin Foord looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Norway players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Australia players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Australia players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australia's Tameka Yallop and Norway's Guro Reiten after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australia's Tameka Yallop in action with Norway's Guro Reiten. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Norway's Lisa-Marie Utland in action with Australia's Lydia Williams. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Australia's Sam Kerr in action. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Norway's Maren Mjelde reacts after scoring a penalty. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Norway's Ingrid Hjelmseth saves a penalty. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Australia's Lydia Williams receives treatment from medical staff. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Australia's Sam Kerr reacts as Norway's Maria Thorisdottir and Norway's Ingrid Hjelmseth looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
.Norway's Lisa-Marie Utland in action with Australia's Steph Catley. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australia's Elise Kellond-Knight celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Norway's Maren Mjelde in action with Australia's Hayley Raso. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Norway's Guro Reiten in action with Australia's Lydia Williams and Australia's Elise Kellond-Knight. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Norway's Vilde Boe Risa in action with Australia's Chloe Logarzo. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Referee Riem Hussein points to the penalty spot as Norway's Ingrid Moe Wold, Maren Mjelde, Vilde Boe Risa and Maria Thorisdottir protest. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Norway's Isabell Herlovsen celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Norway's Kristine Minde in action with Australia's Emily Van Egmond. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen in action with Australia's Emily Van Egmond. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
