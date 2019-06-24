Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 24, 2019 | 5:50pm EDT

Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0

Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl saves a penalty against Canada during the Women's World Cup round of 16 at Parc des Princes in Paris, France June 24, 2019. Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a late penalty, to set up a quarter-final against Germany. Sweden scored in the 55th minute after a counter attack which saw striker Blackstenius prod the ball past onrushing keeper Stephanie Labbe for her first goal of the tournament. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl saves a penalty against Canada during the Women's World Cup round of 16 at Parc des Princes in Paris, France June 24, 2019. Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a...more

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl saves a penalty against Canada during the Women's World Cup round of 16 at Parc des Princes in Paris, France June 24, 2019. Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a late penalty, to set up a quarter-final against Germany. Sweden scored in the 55th minute after a counter attack which saw striker Blackstenius prod the ball past onrushing keeper Stephanie Labbe for her first goal of the tournament. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 11
Canada's Janine Beckie takes a penalty kick which is saved by Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl. Canada had a chance to get back into the game after 68 minutes when they got a penalty for handball after a lengthy VAR review but veteran keeper Hedvig Lindahl made a fantastic save from Janine Beckie to push the ball out for a corner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Janine Beckie takes a penalty kick which is saved by Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl. Canada had a chance to get back into the game after 68 minutes when they got a penalty for handball after a lengthy VAR review but veteran keeper Hedvig Lindahl...more

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Canada's Janine Beckie takes a penalty kick which is saved by Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl. Canada had a chance to get back into the game after 68 minutes when they got a penalty for handball after a lengthy VAR review but veteran keeper Hedvig Lindahl made a fantastic save from Janine Beckie to push the ball out for a corner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 11
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Kosovare Asllani. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Kosovare Asllani. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Kosovare Asllani. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 11
Canada's Ashley Lawrence, Jayde Riviere, Jordyn Huitema and team mates look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Ashley Lawrence, Jayde Riviere, Jordyn Huitema and team mates look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Canada's Ashley Lawrence, Jayde Riviere, Jordyn Huitema and team mates look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 11
Sweden players applaud fans after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden players applaud fans after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Sweden players applaud fans after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 11
Sweden's Elin Rubensson in action with Canada's Sophie Schmidt. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Elin Rubensson in action with Canada's Sophie Schmidt. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Sweden's Elin Rubensson in action with Canada's Sophie Schmidt. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 11
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Sweden's Stina Blackstenius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Sweden's Stina Blackstenius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Sweden's Stina Blackstenius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 11
Canada's Nichelle Prince in action with Sweden's Nilla Fischer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Nichelle Prince in action with Sweden's Nilla Fischer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Canada's Nichelle Prince in action with Sweden's Nilla Fischer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 11
Sweden's Hanna Glas in action with Canada's Janine Beckie. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Hanna Glas in action with Canada's Janine Beckie. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Sweden's Hanna Glas in action with Canada's Janine Beckie. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 11
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo in action with Canada's Janine Beckie and Canada's Ashley Lawrence. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo in action with Canada's Janine Beckie and Canada's Ashley Lawrence. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo in action with Canada's Janine Beckie and Canada's Ashley Lawrence. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 11
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Sweden's Kosovare Asllani. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Sweden's Kosovare Asllani. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Sweden's Kosovare Asllani. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

Next Slideshows

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

England marched into the quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over Cameroon in a dramatic match that was overshadowed by the African side's anger towards the...

12:25am EDT
Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1

Women's World Cup: France 2 - Brazil 1

France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue as the hosts scraped into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Brazil after extra time.

Jun 23 2019
Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals, races and headwear at the annual racing event that draws around 300,000 people over five days.

Jun 21 2019
Women's World Cup: Day 9

Women's World Cup: Day 9

Highlights from June 15 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Jun 16 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Climate activists occupy German coal mine

Climate activists occupy German coal mine

Hundreds of climate activists enter the Garzweiler open-cast brown coal mine near Duesseldorf to protest against government inaction over climate change and the planned destruction of a village to make room for surface mining.

The ways Japan eats whale

The ways Japan eats whale

Whale cutlets, sliced raw whale, deep-fried whale nuggets, whale bacon and whale jerky are just a small sample of the ways Japan eats whale, as the country prepares to resume commercial whaling on July 1.

Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan

Turkey's opposition strikes blow to Erdogan

Turkey's opposition has dealt President Tayyip Erdogan a stinging blow by winning control of Istanbul in a re-run mayoral election, breaking his aura of invincibility and delivering a message from voters unhappy over his policies.

Women's World Cup: USA 2 - Spain 1

Women's World Cup: USA 2 - Spain 1

Highlights as the U.S. takes on Spain in Round of 16 action at the Women's World Cup.

Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Spring/Summer 2020 collections from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

'Flying Wallendas' cross Times Square on high wire

'Flying Wallendas' cross Times Square on high wire

Nik and Lijana Wallenda, of the "Flying Wallendas" circus and stunt-performing family, crossed the New York landmark from opposite sides of the square on a high wire 25 floors up, running 1,300 feet from 42nd Street to 47th Street.

Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

Women's World Cup: England 3 - Cameroon 0

England marched into the quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over Cameroon in a dramatic match that was overshadowed by the African side's anger towards the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) over several decisions.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast