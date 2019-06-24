Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0

Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl saves a penalty against Canada during the Women's World Cup round of 16 at Parc des Princes in Paris, France June 24, 2019. Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a...more

Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl saves a penalty against Canada during the Women's World Cup round of 16 at Parc des Princes in Paris, France June 24, 2019. Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a late penalty, to set up a quarter-final against Germany. Sweden scored in the 55th minute after a counter attack which saw striker Blackstenius prod the ball past onrushing keeper Stephanie Labbe for her first goal of the tournament. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

