Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0
Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl saves a penalty against Canada during the Women's World Cup round of 16 at Parc des Princes in Paris, France June 24, 2019. Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a...more
Canada's Janine Beckie takes a penalty kick which is saved by Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl. Canada had a chance to get back into the game after 68 minutes when they got a penalty for handball after a lengthy VAR review but veteran keeper Hedvig Lindahl...more
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Kosovare Asllani. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Canada's Ashley Lawrence, Jayde Riviere, Jordyn Huitema and team mates look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sweden players applaud fans after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sweden's Elin Rubensson in action with Canada's Sophie Schmidt. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Sweden's Stina Blackstenius. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canada's Nichelle Prince in action with Sweden's Nilla Fischer. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sweden's Hanna Glas in action with Canada's Janine Beckie. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo in action with Canada's Janine Beckie and Canada's Ashley Lawrence. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan in action with Sweden's Kosovare Asllani. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
