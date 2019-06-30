Edition:
Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1

Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl punches clear the ball during the Women's World Cup quarter final match against Germany at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France, June 29, 2019. Sweden ended Germany's hopes of a third Women's World Cup win, coming from behind for a surprise 2-1 quarter-final victory thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Sweden players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo with Germany's Sara Daebritz after the match. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Germany players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson celebrates after the match with team mates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Germany's Lina Magull looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson in action with Germany's Lena Oberdorf. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius scores their second goal. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Germany's Sara Daebritz in action with Sweden's Caroline Seger and Magdalena Eriksson. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Sweden's Caroline Seger in action with Germany's Lina Magull. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Germany's Alexandra Popp receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson scores their first goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sweden's Linda Sembrant in action with Germany's Svenja Huth. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Sweden's Nilla Fischer reacts after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Germany's Lina Magull celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Germany's Sara Daebritz and Alexandra Popp celebrate after Lina Magull scores their first goal. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Germany's Carolin Simon. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

