Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1
Sweden's Hedvig Lindahl punches clear the ball during the Women's World Cup quarter final match against Germany at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France, June 29, 2019. Sweden ended Germany's hopes of a third Women's World Cup win, coming from behind for a...more
Sweden players celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo with Germany's Sara Daebritz after the match. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Germany players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson celebrates after the match with team mates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Germany's Lina Magull looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sweden's Magdalena Eriksson in action with Germany's Lena Oberdorf. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius scores their second goal. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Germany's Sara Daebritz in action with Sweden's Caroline Seger and Magdalena Eriksson. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Sweden's Caroline Seger in action with Germany's Lina Magull. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Germany's Alexandra Popp receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson scores their first goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sweden's Linda Sembrant in action with Germany's Svenja Huth. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Sweden's Nilla Fischer reacts after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Germany's Lina Magull celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Germany's Sara Daebritz and Alexandra Popp celebrate after Lina Magull scores their first goal. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson in action with Germany's Carolin Simon. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
