Women's World Cup: USA 2 - England 1
England's Millie Bright fouls Alex Morgan of the U.S. and is shown a red card by referee Edina Alves Batista. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates with Becky Sauerbrunn at the end of the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alyssa Naeher of the U.S. celebrates at the end of the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
England's Ellen White is fouled by Becky Sauerbrunn of the U.S. resulting in a penalty being awarded following a VAR review. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alyssa Naeher of the U.S. saves a penalty from England's Steph Houghton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alyssa Naeher of the U.S. saves a penalty. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
U.S. coach Jill Ellis reacts. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Kelley O Hara of the U.S. down injured. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Christen Press of the U.S. shoots at goal in action with England's Lucy Bronze. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Christen Press of the U.S. scores their first goal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Christen Press of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal with Rachel Daly, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
England's Ellen White scores their first goal. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alex Morgan of the U.S. scores their second goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal as England's Carly Telford and Demi Stokes look dejected. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
England's Carly Telford and Millie Bright look dejected after conceding their second goal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. fans celebrate a goal in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
England's Rachel Daly in action with Crystal Dunn of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
England manager Phil Neville during the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
England's Lucy Bronze in action with Crystal Dunn of the U.S. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Christen Press of the U.S. in action with England's Lucy Bronze. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
England's Millie Bright in action. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
England's Steph Houghton in action with Alex Morgan of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
England's Rachel Daly in action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tobin Heath of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans hold up a sign in reference to Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. before the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
United States fans before the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
England players huddle before the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
United States fans before the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
