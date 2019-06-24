Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 24, 2019 | 2:20pm EDT

Women's World Cup: USA 2 - Spain 1

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. scores their second goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Spain's Patri Guijarro in action with Rose Lavelle of the U.S. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Spain's Alexia Putellas and Patri Guijarro in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Spain's Nahikari Garcia in action with Becky Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper of the U.S. R EUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with teammates. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Jun 24, 2019; Reims, FRANCE; Fans of the United States cheer before a round of 16 match against Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 at Stade Auguste-Delaune. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Crystal Dunn of the U.S. in action with Spain's Lucia Garcia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Spain's Virginia Torrecilla in action with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Tobin Heath of the U.S. sustains an injury and a penalty is awarded. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Spain's Virginia Torrecilla in action with Alex Morgan of the U.S. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
U.S. players gather as they celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
