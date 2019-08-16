Woodstock site hosts concert on 50th anniversary
A guest attends the Arlo Guthrie concert at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the Sixties counterculture event in Bethel, New York, August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Guests attend the Arlo Guthrie concert at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People hold hands in a circle around a large, illuminated peace sign in a field. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Arlo Guthrie performs at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. He also performed at the 1969 festival. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Guests attend the Arlo Guthrie concert. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A guest attends the Arlo Guthrie concert. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mary Zavilla checks her and her husband's 1964 Volkswagen Beetle as attendees arrive. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Guests attend the Arlo Guthrie concert. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Guests arrive for the Arlo Guthrie concert. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tributes are left at the Woodstock Festival Memorial Stone on the festival's 50th anniversary. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People arrive at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Guests attend the Arlo Guthrie concert. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Guests arrive for the Arlo Guthrie concert. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A street sign for Yasgur Road, on what was Max Yasgur's farm, the original site of the Woodstock Festival. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The moon rises over a large illuminated "50" in a field at the original site of The Woodstock Festival at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Guests attend the Arlo Guthrie concert. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A guest plays the guitar at The Woodstock Festival Memorial Stone. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People arrive at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Guests arrive for the Arlo Guthrie concert. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People gather at a large illuminated peace sign in a field at the original site of Woodstock at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
