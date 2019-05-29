Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 28, 2019

Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee

Jaden Fellows, 13, competes in the second round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Yena Park, 10, stretches while waiting for her turn to compete in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Camden Armstrong of Anchorage, Alaska, spells during the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Students sit on stage as they compete in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Shireen Abdolmohammadi of Redding, California, wears bee-themed shoes as she competes in the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Trinity Foster of Crossett, Arkansas, reacts during the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
The winner's cup sits on stage as students compete in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Amith Vasantha, 14, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Manu Sripathi, 9, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Kristin Milburn, 11, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Ahilan Eraniyan, 14, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Cal Alexander, 14, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Isaac Phillips, 13, walks up to the mic to compete in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Nithika Rangan of Elk Grove, California concentrates as she spells during the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Charles Fennell, 11, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Simone Kaplan of Davie, Florida, waits for her turn to compete during the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Students compete in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Theodore Palmore of Washington, D.C. spells during the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Spellers walk off stage during a break in competition. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Bharath Ram, 14, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 28, 2019
