Word whizzes at the Scripps Spelling Bee
Jaden Fellows, 13, competes in the second round of the 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Yena Park, 10, stretches while waiting for her turn to compete in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Camden Armstrong of Anchorage, Alaska, spells during the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Students sit on stage as they compete in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Shireen Abdolmohammadi of Redding, California, wears bee-themed shoes as she competes in the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Trinity Foster of Crossett, Arkansas, reacts during the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
The winner's cup sits on stage as students compete in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Amith Vasantha, 14, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Manu Sripathi, 9, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Kristin Milburn, 11, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Ahilan Eraniyan, 14, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Cal Alexander, 14, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Isaac Phillips, 13, walks up to the mic to compete in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Nithika Rangan of Elk Grove, California concentrates as she spells during the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Charles Fennell, 11, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Simone Kaplan of Davie, Florida, waits for her turn to compete during the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Students compete in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Theodore Palmore of Washington, D.C. spells during the third round. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Spellers walk off stage during a break in competition. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Bharath Ram, 14, competes in the second round. REUTERS/Leah Millis
